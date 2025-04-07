I'm a fashion writer on the hunt for comfortable denim, and these stretchy flared jeans from Saint + Sofia are game-changing
A flattering fit, a retro silhouette and added stretch – these flares are a must have
I’ve always had a soft spot for flared jeans. There’s something about the retro-inspired silhouette that makes any outfit feel instantly cooler. But while I love the look, the reality is usually less enjoyable – rigid fabrics, uncomfortable buttons, and that tight squeeze usually make you want to take them off before the day has even begun.
So when I first tried on the Bowie Stretch Flare Jeans in Black from Saint + Sofia, I wasn’t expecting them to be the exception. But they are. And now I’m wondering how I managed without them. And although I did size up after reading some reviews, these beauties have become some of my most comfortable jeans, making them one of my capsule wardrobe essentials. They also come in a wide range of sizes from a UK 6 to a 22. Although, because of the size advice in the reviews and from my own experience, I would say they would fit up to a UK size 20.
I opted for the washed black colourway, which, as opposed to the 'jet black' shade, offers a more muted, vintage edge that can be easily styled with a variety of colours. The flared bottoms are the perfect shape. Jutting out at the knee and finishing neatly below the ankle (I'm 5'5), they elongate your legs without being over the top. Plus, they look great with wedges, heels and chunky platform trainers.
Although these jeans are an investment piece they are certainly worth it. They’re made from a clever blend of cotton and recycled fibres, and with 2% elastane which offers just enough stretch to feel relaxed in them. If you prefer a denim wash they also have this style in a mid-blue hue that will work with bright pastel or jewel tones.
The standout feature of these jeans is the stretch material for me, I haven't once felt too restricted in them. They truly offer a unique blend of style and comfort, and it’s completely changed how I think about denim in general.
I’ve been styling mine with comfortable t-shirts, lightweight knitwear and my best white trainers for a refined daytime look, but they work just as well for evenings out. Simply add a blazer or a smart ruffled blouse and some open-toe wedges, and you’ve got an effortless date night outfit that's sophisticated yet extremely easy to put together in a hurry.
And although I'm partial to a barrel leg jean style these days, you simply can't go wrong with flared jeans. With jean styles coming in and out of fashion, I will always resort to flares. Mainly because I find that they help to balance my proportions as someone who is 'top-heavy'. When considering the best jeans for your body type, it's good to consider how the shape will enhance or flatter your shape and how they make you feel when you look in the mirror too.
For me, I look for jeans that add volume to my bottom half, which balances out my broader shoulders. So the best wide leg jeans, loose barrel leg styles and ultimately flares are always my top choice when shopping for denim staples.
I've worn them for the last couple of weeks and washed them twice and they're still going strong. I can't wait to wear them through spring and summer with lightweight layers, and well into the colder seasons too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
