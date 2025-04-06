These stylish 'pyjama' jeans are the £39 high street buy you need for a comfy spring
We've found a pair of high street 'pyjama' jeans that blend the flattering wide-leg look of denim with a super comfortable elasticated waistband.
Caroline Parr
Jeans are a staple in every spring capsule wardrobe, with the versatile cuts of wide-leg jeans, skinny jeans, and straight styles making them go-tos for all types of casual occasions.
But even when you've found the best style of jeans for your body type, or invested in some of the most comfortable jeans on the market, we can all agree that denim isn't the comfiest thing to wear all day long in spring.
So we were easily enticed by River Island's new Wide Leg Pyjama Style Jeans, blending the look of a chic pair of jeans with the comfort of pyjamas thanks to their elasticated waistband.
Shop River Island's 'Pyjama' Jeans
Shop More Elasticated Waist Jeans
There are so many ways to style barrel leg jeans and this comfortable pair with an elasticated waist only make wearing them more appealing.
Made from 100% cotton with a trendy and comfortable wide leg fit, these jeans are perfect for day to day with their versatile blue hue and comfy elastic waist.
Elasticated waistbands are nothing new, but to find them on a pair of jeans is rare - especially ones that look so much like traditional jeans and not just another pair of comfortable lounge trousers.
The blue denim-like fabric has a washed-out and faded effect that brings tonnes of dimension and texture to the style, with the pockets (that are actually real!) adding to the practicality.
They're high-waisted with a sweet denim tie detail, while the elastic band is thick enough to make you feel confident and secure in the loose-fitting pair.
"Jeans with a drawstring waist? Genius. Especially when the sun starts to shine, clingy, rigid denim is the furthest thing from my mind, so these are an easy breezy way to do denim through spring and into summer," says woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr.
She adds, "The wide leg shape is super flattering - keep styling simple with a white T-shirt and tan sandals for a minimalist feel."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Caroline ParrFashion Ecommerce Editor
