Annabel Croft's Wimbledon white trainers, with a twist, are a reminder that this style of shoe works with pretty much any look
When it comes to smart casual attire, Annabel Croft's shoe choice is a winner all round
If anyone understands what to wear to Wimbledon, it's former tennis player, turned radio and TV presenter, Annabel Croft. Spotted over the weekend, courtside in SW19, Annabel nailed the smart casual outfit brief in a pale blue pleated dress by Boss, paired with statement trainers.
The presenter's dress, which looks most likely to be this Boss design, echoed the knife pleats, heavily associated with tennis skirts, while the fitted t-shirt top gave the outfit a distinctly sporty feel. Upping the designer element of her look, Annabel's sports luxe ensemble was complemented by bold Gucci trainers that featured the brand's signature red and green web stripe.
Delivering a more directional feel, Annabel's trainers featured a platform sole, offering a little bit of extra height, without the discomfort of wearing heels. The best white trainers are always an excellent option for smart-casual occasions and of course had a more laidback feel to polished dresses.
Annabel Croft makes a Wimbledon appearance in statement trainers. Here's her exact pair
Adding a sporty vibe to Annabel's smart dress, the match of white trainers and a pretty dress is one that has continued to gain popularity over the last five years. Adding longevity to more partywear leaning pieces, adding relaxed footwear adds polish to your shoes, while giving your pretty a dress a more laidback feel, answering that tricky dress code of smart-casual perfectly.
When it comes to selecting trainers to wear with dresses, your safest bet is nearly always a white pair of trainers, as this neutral shoe design goes with everything and feels fresh, every time.
Get the look
The classic Gucci trainer with green and red stripes has been around for a number of years, and their staying power shows no signs of abating, making them an excellent choice when it comes to designer flats.
I've pulled together some of my favourite Gucci trainers - including an exact match for Annabel's platform style, alongside other white trainers that evoke the same feel, but at a fraction of the price.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Exact match
An exact match to Annabel's trainers, these Gucci shoes are instantly recognisable thanks to the red and green web stripe. While this pair doesn't carry the brand's gold bee emblem, it does have a sleek platform sole to boost your height in a subtle and sporty way. Pairing with everything from trousers to dresses, this versatile buy won't go out of style.
One of the best white trainers according to woman&home's fashion writer, Molly Smith's Reebok C85 trainer review. This pair of retro trainers combines red, white and green in a subtle way. A classic low top cut, this design pairs well with pretty much any look.
For a more Quiet Luxury feel to your Gucci trainers, this design features the brand's red and green stripe on the trainer tongue only, meaning you have to know what you're looking for to identify this pair. With a chunky platform sole and a sportier foot, these feel cool and directional.
A classic low top silhouette, paired with the Italian clothing brand's green and red design, this timeless trainer is one you will still be seeing in years to come, making them a great investment buy. Don't forget to learn how to clean white shoes, as this is what ensures longevity.
Although Gola has its roots in football, these low-top tennis shoes fit the Wimbledon fashion theme perfectly. The white and green design is evocative of the SW19 courts, while the stripe detailing adds interest to this classic white trainer. Team with everything from denim to your best summer dresses.
One of the most comfortable trainers, Veja is loved by celebrities and Royalty alike. The sustainable footwear brand uses its signature V design to bring bursts of colour to its classic white shoes. These are great for adding a splash of interest to summer looks.
Better known for its riding boots, Fairfax and Favor are delivering on the trainer front too right now. This pair of platform trainers with elegant neutral side stripes offers a chic take on this particular shoe trend. Navy and camel go so well together, making this pair of trainers a lot more muted than Annabel's Gucci pair.
When it comes to the shoe trends for 2025, it's an unspoken rule that white trainers will never go out of fashion. Particularly poignant for Wimbledon ensembles, thanks to their hue, this smart casual footwear choice should reside in every capsule wardrobe.
Although Annabel's choice is perhaps not the most quiet when it comes to this look, the overwhelmingly white design still translates into a supremely wearable shoe that will add a laidback cool to any look it is paired with.
Make sure to keep you white trainers looking as fresh as possible, cleaning regularly and storing carefully, as this look is best when it appears as new as possible.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.