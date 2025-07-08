Annabel Croft's Wimbledon white trainers, with a twist, are a reminder that this style of shoe works with pretty much any look

If anyone understands what to wear to Wimbledon, it's former tennis player, turned radio and TV presenter, Annabel Croft. Spotted over the weekend, courtside in SW19, Annabel nailed the smart casual outfit brief in a pale blue pleated dress by Boss, paired with statement trainers.

The presenter's dress, which looks most likely to be this Boss design, echoed the knife pleats, heavily associated with tennis skirts, while the fitted t-shirt top gave the outfit a distinctly sporty feel. Upping the designer element of her look, Annabel's sports luxe ensemble was complemented by bold Gucci trainers that featured the brand's signature red and green web stripe.

Delivering a more directional feel, Annabel's trainers featured a platform sole, offering a little bit of extra height, without the discomfort of wearing heels. The best white trainers are always an excellent option for smart-casual occasions and of course had a more laidback feel to polished dresses.

Adding a sporty vibe to Annabel's smart dress, the match of white trainers and a pretty dress is one that has continued to gain popularity over the last five years. Adding longevity to more partywear leaning pieces, adding relaxed footwear adds polish to your shoes, while giving your pretty a dress a more laidback feel, answering that tricky dress code of smart-casual perfectly.

When it comes to selecting trainers to wear with dresses, your safest bet is nearly always a white pair of trainers, as this neutral shoe design goes with everything and feels fresh, every time.

The classic Gucci trainer with green and red stripes has been around for a number of years, and their staying power shows no signs of abating, making them an excellent choice when it comes to designer flats.

I've pulled together some of my favourite Gucci trainers - including an exact match for Annabel's platform style, alongside other white trainers that evoke the same feel, but at a fraction of the price.

Exact match Gucci Ace Sneaker With Web £700 at Gucci An exact match to Annabel's trainers, these Gucci shoes are instantly recognisable thanks to the red and green web stripe. While this pair doesn't carry the brand's gold bee emblem, it does have a sleek platform sole to boost your height in a subtle and sporty way. Pairing with everything from trousers to dresses, this versatile buy won't go out of style.

When it comes to the shoe trends for 2025, it's an unspoken rule that white trainers will never go out of fashion. Particularly poignant for Wimbledon ensembles, thanks to their hue, this smart casual footwear choice should reside in every capsule wardrobe.

Although Annabel's choice is perhaps not the most quiet when it comes to this look, the overwhelmingly white design still translates into a supremely wearable shoe that will add a laidback cool to any look it is paired with.

Make sure to keep you white trainers looking as fresh as possible, cleaning regularly and storing carefully, as this look is best when it appears as new as possible.