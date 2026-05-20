Still wondering what trainers to wear with dresses? These 5 styles will see you through the summer in style and comfort
From classic white to trending sneakerinas, here are 5 styles that work with all your favourite warm weather dresses
When it comes to styling the best summer dresses, trainers might not be the first shoe you reach for. But this season, pairing breezy warm-weather frocks with trainers is proving to be one of the most wearable duos around.
From our favourite celebrities at events like the RHS Chelsea Flower Show to Royals out and about, we're seeing trainers styled with floaty midis and floral dresses more than ever. The contrast works well, as trainers make dresses feel more relaxed and effortless, whilst remaining polished enough for smart-casual outfits.
Your most comfortable trainers are becoming a key part of a summer wardrobe, styled with almost every dress type from crisp cotton shirt dresses to vintage prints. To help narrow down the options, I've rounded up five trainers that will complement a range of dress styles, including trending tennis shoes, sneakerinas and flatform trainers.
Trainers to wear with dresses: Tennis shoes
Tennis shoes are among the easiest trainers to wear with dresses, thanks to their streamlined silhouette, which makes them feel elevated on their own. When it comes to pairing dresses and trainers, striking the right balance is key. Minimalist tennis shoes will work with structured designs, including shirt dresses. Most shirt dresses have clean lines and feel neat, and tennis shoes are visually simple, too, making the pairing easy to wear.
These tennis shoes are the kind of trainers that work perfectly during the warmer, drier season. They are well-loved by plenty of celebrities and even royalty, with Kate Middleton being a firm fan of this style.
If you're preempting the upcoming heatwave and want to freshen up your dress rotation, this embroidered shirt dress is worth considering. It's made solely from cotton and features an eye-catching broderie anglaise finish and a flattering waist belt.
Trainers to wear with dresses: playful prints
Bold and vibrant printed trainers offer an easy way to elevate your whole look with minimal effort. Whilst they are more statement-making than your best white trainers, the key to styling them with more casual fabrics or cuts and a denim dress is a great choice.
Trainers to wear with dresses: Sneakerina
Sneakerinas are one of the newer trainer trends gaining popularity this season, combining the comfort of a trainer with the delicate shape of a ballet flat. They offer a more polished alternative to chunkier trainers, making them particularly easy to wear with floaty cotton midi dresses for daytime outings. Their feminine appeal makes them work well with floaty skirts or dresses that lean into their delicate aesthetic.
Bright reds are a key part of the spring/summer colour fashion trends 2026. This cross-body bag offers the chicest way to add a pop of red to your attire, and its practical strap and compact size make it handy for everyday use.
Trainers to wear with dresses: White trainers
White trainers are the most versatile style to wear with summer dresses, and they are the easiest option in terms of styling because they go with almost every colour, print and silhouette. In particular, they pair well with busy floral or patterned dresses, helping to balance more statement-making prints without overwhelming your look. Try pairing them with a floral maxi-dress for a sunny weekend outing.
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Farm Rio is home to the best summer wedding guest dresses, and their playful designs can be worn to everyday occasions, too. This long maxi-dress features an airy silhouette and a vibrant butter yellow and light blue hue.
Trainers to wear to with dresses: Flatforms
Flatforms are a good option if you want the comfort of trainers while still adding a little bit of extra height. With thick, chunky soles, they create a fashion-forward silhouette that works particularly well with smock dresses. The chunky silhouette of the trainer helps to offset voluminous dresses. Neutral colours like white, beige or black are the most versatile.
With the warmer weather on the horizon, figuring out what trainers to wear with dresses will help you figure out your summer outfit rotation. The right trainers give dresses a more relaxed, wearable feel that works for every occasion, from work to weekend outings. Plus, they are a brilliant alternative to sandals or open-toe shoes on busy office days or long days on your feet, becoming especially handy on cool-weather summer days.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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