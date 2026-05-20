Still wondering what trainers to wear with dresses? These 5 styles will see you through the summer in style and comfort

When it comes to styling the best summer dresses, trainers might not be the first shoe you reach for. But this season, pairing breezy warm-weather frocks with trainers is proving to be one of the most wearable duos around.

From our favourite celebrities at events like the RHS Chelsea Flower Show to Royals out and about, we're seeing trainers styled with floaty midis and floral dresses more than ever. The contrast works well, as trainers make dresses feel more relaxed and effortless, whilst remaining polished enough for smart-casual outfits.

Your most comfortable trainers are becoming a key part of a summer wardrobe, styled with almost every dress type from crisp cotton shirt dresses to vintage prints. To help narrow down the options, I've rounded up five trainers that will complement a range of dress styles, including trending tennis shoes, sneakerinas and flatform trainers.

Trainers to wear with dresses: Tennis shoes

Tennis shoes are among the easiest trainers to wear with dresses, thanks to their streamlined silhouette, which makes them feel elevated on their own. When it comes to pairing dresses and trainers, striking the right balance is key. Minimalist tennis shoes will work with structured designs, including shirt dresses. Most shirt dresses have clean lines and feel neat, and tennis shoes are visually simple, too, making the pairing easy to wear.

Trainers to wear with dresses: playful prints

Bold and vibrant printed trainers offer an easy way to elevate your whole look with minimal effort. Whilst they are more statement-making than your best white trainers, the key to styling them with more casual fabrics or cuts and a denim dress is a great choice.

adidas Samba Og Shoes £100 at adidas Sambas have earned their stars as a go-to trainer for fashion lovers. Originating from an indoor football shoe, they have a sporty, vintage appeal. This leopard print pair features a vibrant orange stripe. Style with neutral tones or cool denim blues. Next Bleach Blue Belted Midi Denim Shirt Dress £58 at Next Freshen up your everyday wardrobe with this stylish denim shirt dress. Its soft light wash makes it feel summer-ready, and it features a button-up front and a flattering waist belt. This dress can be worn into the evening too with heeled sandals. Le Specs Velodrome | Black £50 at Le Specs Le Specs have a range of fabulous sunglasses in its current collection that are worth browsing for the season ahead. This square-framed pair have a slight cat-eye that will lift the face beautifully.

Trainers to wear with dresses: Sneakerina

Sneakerinas are one of the newer trainer trends gaining popularity this season, combining the comfort of a trainer with the delicate shape of a ballet flat. They offer a more polished alternative to chunkier trainers, making them particularly easy to wear with floaty cotton midi dresses for daytime outings. Their feminine appeal makes them work well with floaty skirts or dresses that lean into their delicate aesthetic.

ARKET Suede Nylon Trainers – Beige – Women – Arket Gb £95 at Arket UK With a slim sole and a rounded toe, these trainers will be a polished addition to smart summery dresses. Their warm beige colour makes them a versatile choice for pairing with a range of hues. COS Embroidered Pima Cotton Midi Dress £119 at COS This crisp cotton dress is going firmly on my summer wishlist. Its relaxed silhouette makes it a flattering choice, and the soft cotton fabric makes it breathable too. Style with trainers for an off-duty look. M&S Slouchy Cross Body Sling Bag £26 at M&S Bright reds are a key part of the spring/summer colour fashion trends 2026. This cross-body bag offers the chicest way to add a pop of red to your attire, and its practical strap and compact size make it handy for everyday use.

Trainers to wear with dresses: White trainers

White trainers are the most versatile style to wear with summer dresses, and they are the easiest option in terms of styling because they go with almost every colour, print and silhouette. In particular, they pair well with busy floral or patterned dresses, helping to balance more statement-making prints without overwhelming your look. Try pairing them with a floral maxi-dress for a sunny weekend outing.

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Veja Campo Trainers Extra White Platine F £125 at Office A white trainer classic, these Veja Campo trainers are well-loved by fashion insiders. Their sleek, minimalist design makes them perfect for wearing with floaty dresses or skirts. FARM Butter Yellow Boho Maxi Dress £320 at Farm Rio Farm Rio is home to the best summer wedding guest dresses, and their playful designs can be worn to everyday occasions, too. This long maxi-dress features an airy silhouette and a vibrant butter yellow and light blue hue. Fat Face Natural Raffia Tote Bag £45 at FatFace Finish off your summer attire with this natural raffia tote bag, which is perfect for weekend outings, trips to the beach or city breaks. The roomy design means that you can fit plenty inside, too.

Trainers to wear to with dresses: Flatforms

Flatforms are a good option if you want the comfort of trainers while still adding a little bit of extra height. With thick, chunky soles, they create a fashion-forward silhouette that works particularly well with smock dresses. The chunky silhouette of the trainer helps to offset voluminous dresses. Neutral colours like white, beige or black are the most versatile.

M&S Leather Lace Up Platform Trainers With Freshfeet™ £59 at M&S These flatform trainers will give you extra height without any discomfort. Perfect for pairing with maxi or midi dresses, as well as styling you favourite denim jeans, these trainers will see you through the year in style. Mint Velvet Yellow Checked Midi Dress £160 at Mint Velvet Light, airy yellow shades remain a key trend this season, and this sweet checked midi-dress offers the chicest way to wear this colour trend. It's made from a soft seersucker, has short puff sleeves, and a defined waist. Anthropologie Ribbed Trouser Socks £10 at Anthropologie Socks can really make or break the dress and trainer formula, and this sweet yellow ankle pair will complement a soft buttery coloured dress perfectly.

With the warmer weather on the horizon, figuring out what trainers to wear with dresses will help you figure out your summer outfit rotation. The right trainers give dresses a more relaxed, wearable feel that works for every occasion, from work to weekend outings. Plus, they are a brilliant alternative to sandals or open-toe shoes on busy office days or long days on your feet, becoming especially handy on cool-weather summer days.