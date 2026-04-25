Jump to category:

Emilia Fox's maxi skirt and chunky trainers prove elegance and comfort go hand-in-hand - and we’re recreating her combination

Forget about wedges or heels if you want - trainers are a chic alternative that you can pair with your favourite summer skirts

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Emilia Fox attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&amp;O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Tim Whitby/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
Jump to category:

On paper it might seem like an elegant maxi skirt and chunky white trainers are just too much of a contrast to work together - but Emilia Fox has already shown that isn't the case. The Silent Witness star attended Giffords Circus 25th anniversary show last year and she combined comfy platform trainers with a fabulous floral co-ord from Pink City Prints.

The long flowy skirt and square-neck blouse looked like a dress when styled together and you could only just see the toes of the shoes poking out underneath the hem. Crayola brights and florals are both spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 and yet Emilia's 2025 look nailed this perfectly and was ahead of the curve.

Recreate Emilia's Look

Shop More Maxi Skirts

The white background made the pink flowers and green leaves in the print stand out and at the same time it ensured they weren't too overpowering. With floral items it can be easier if the main colour is neutral as it gives you more versatility when it comes to picking accessories and other pieces of clothing.

In Emilia's case, her white trainers tied in perfectly with the dress and this made them feel cohesive and intentional, rather than chosen purely for comfort. Of course, that's always going to be a factor when you're wearing trainers and they were a clever choice for the actor, as the Laguna Bay show was held in the grounds of Chiswick House.

No-one wants to get stuck in the grass at summer events and meet-ups and trainers will help you avoid this with ease. Plain white shoes go with pretty much anything and if you want a smarter look, I'd recommend sticking to streamlined plimsoll designs.

If you like the mix of sportiness and sophistication then take Emilia Fox's approach and go for something with a bit of a platform. Her trainers look like the Converse Lift Hi style and they have a subtle black line running around the rounded toe and the sides.

This detail isn't so bold that it detracts from the delicate floral skirt and adds extra casualness to dress things down a fraction. It helps that the maxi skirt is made from cotton too. Materials like chiffon, satin and silk can look just too formal with trainers compared to flowy fabrics which can be styled for the daytime or for evenings out.

Emilia Fox joins Audi at the Henley Festival 2025 on July 10, 2025 in Henley-on-Thames

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Maxi skirts are also an excellent alternative to dresses for the season as you can switch up their aesthetic with minimal fuss, simply by changing your top and accessories. Swapping her matching cotton blouse for a white T-shirt would transform Emilia Fox's ensemble and you can get a lot of wear out of the same skirt styled different ways.

A month after she attended Giffords Circus the Silent Witness star stepped out in another floral maxi, this time with a black T-shirt tucked in. This skirt was so long that it swept the floor and we didn't get to see her shoes in pictures taken for Audi at the Henley Festival. Even so, I can't help thinking that white trainers would have complemented it beautifully.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.