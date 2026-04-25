Emilia Fox's maxi skirt and chunky trainers prove elegance and comfort go hand-in-hand - and we’re recreating her combination

On paper it might seem like an elegant maxi skirt and chunky white trainers are just too much of a contrast to work together - but Emilia Fox has already shown that isn't the case. The Silent Witness star attended Giffords Circus 25th anniversary show last year and she combined comfy platform trainers with a fabulous floral co-ord from Pink City Prints.

The long flowy skirt and square-neck blouse looked like a dress when styled together and you could only just see the toes of the shoes poking out underneath the hem. Crayola brights and florals are both spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 and yet Emilia's 2025 look nailed this perfectly and was ahead of the curve.

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Recreate Emilia's Look

Pink City Prints Neon Peacock Agnes Blouse £120 at Pink City Prints Made from 100% organic cotton, this blouse is block-printed by hand and has the neon peacock border design. The V-neckline and puffed sleeves are so feminine and there's a subtle peplum detail too. Pair with the matching skirt for a beautiful special event outfit or throw on with jeans or linen trousers. Pink City Prints Neon Peacock Freya Skirt £130 at Pink City Prints The Freya skirt is a beautiful piece to have in your spring/summer wardrobe, whether you would want to style it with the matching blouse or not. It's bright, joyful and elegant, with an elasticated back for comfort. It's got a classic straight-cut silhouette. Match Converse All Star Lift Hi Trainers in White £80 at Schuh It looks like Emilia Fox was wearing white Converse trainers and these platform ones are a lovely option when you don't want to wear heels but want extra height. There are a range of different colours to choose from, including this versatile white hue.

Shop More Maxi Skirts

Boden Valentina Ivory Linen Skirt £139 at Boden Available in three different lengths and multiple colours, the Valentina skirt is made from linen for a breathable feel. The pleats help give it a gorgeous amount of volume and there are functional pockets. It sits at the waist and looks stunning with the matching top. Mint Velvet Blue Floral Maxi Skirt £79.20 (was £99) at Mint Velvet You can currently get everything 20% off at Mint Velvet by using the code SPRING20 and that includes this skirt. It's tiered and has a discreet zip at the side and a border pattern as well as the all-over blue floral print. M&S Black Floral Midaxi A-Line Skirt £36 at M&S Affordable and chic, this skirt falls to a graceful midaxi length and is covered with a delicate deep pink floral pattern that brightens up the design. The A-line shape is timeless and you can wear this with a casual T-shirt or smart silk blouse.

The white background made the pink flowers and green leaves in the print stand out and at the same time it ensured they weren't too overpowering. With floral items it can be easier if the main colour is neutral as it gives you more versatility when it comes to picking accessories and other pieces of clothing.

In Emilia's case, her white trainers tied in perfectly with the dress and this made them feel cohesive and intentional, rather than chosen purely for comfort. Of course, that's always going to be a factor when you're wearing trainers and they were a clever choice for the actor, as the Laguna Bay show was held in the grounds of Chiswick House.

No-one wants to get stuck in the grass at summer events and meet-ups and trainers will help you avoid this with ease. Plain white shoes go with pretty much anything and if you want a smarter look, I'd recommend sticking to streamlined plimsoll designs.

If you like the mix of sportiness and sophistication then take Emilia Fox's approach and go for something with a bit of a platform. Her trainers look like the Converse Lift Hi style and they have a subtle black line running around the rounded toe and the sides.

This detail isn't so bold that it detracts from the delicate floral skirt and adds extra casualness to dress things down a fraction. It helps that the maxi skirt is made from cotton too. Materials like chiffon, satin and silk can look just too formal with trainers compared to flowy fabrics which can be styled for the daytime or for evenings out.

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(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Maxi skirts are also an excellent alternative to dresses for the season as you can switch up their aesthetic with minimal fuss, simply by changing your top and accessories. Swapping her matching cotton blouse for a white T-shirt would transform Emilia Fox's ensemble and you can get a lot of wear out of the same skirt styled different ways.

A month after she attended Giffords Circus the Silent Witness star stepped out in another floral maxi, this time with a black T-shirt tucked in. This skirt was so long that it swept the floor and we didn't get to see her shoes in pictures taken for Audi at the Henley Festival. Even so, I can't help thinking that white trainers would have complemented it beautifully.