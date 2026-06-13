I never would have paired these two ice cream colours together, but Helen Skelton proves they work so well
Her sorbet blue and bubblegum pink outfit is perfect for summer
I love discovering an unexpectedly chic colour combination. It opens up so many new opportunities in your wardrobe!
Chocolate brown and pale blue is one I've personally been enjoying lately, but television presenter Helen Skelton has just thrown a new duo into the mix. She shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her outfits to host BBC's Morning Live, and her sorbet blue and bubblegum pink particularly caught my attention. Bravo to her stylist, Alexandra Young!
Both pink and blue are firmly on the list of spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, but until now, you might not have felt bold enough to wear both. What really makes this outfit work particularly well is the contrast between the neatly fitted, collared polo top, and the A-line midi skirt, which moves beautifully when you walk. The gold jewellery and pink court heels complete the look perfectly, but you could always add silver jewellery and your best white trainers for a more casual finish.
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Helen's skirt seems to be from Zara, but from a few seasons ago; however, this Oliver Bonas option will do the trick perfectly. The elasticated waist makes it very comfortable, particularly when it's hot, plus the poplin fabric is both lightweight and breathable for summer days.
Next's Forever Comfort shoes get rave reviews, and these court heels are a really manageable height. If you're looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes, these are well worth a try to pair with floral dresses or trouser suits.
I just don't think you can ever go too far wrong with a midi skirt, whatever your plans might be. I love the subtle stripe on this style, which is proving to be a popular piece for the British clothing brand.
If you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon in a few weeks, why stick to traditional tennis whites? An eye-catching colourful look like Helen's will certainly make sure you stand out from the crowd.
I'm definitely not the only fan of Helen's style, either, as comments on the post include: "Wow I love this look" and "Stunning! Love a swishy skirt".
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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