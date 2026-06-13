I never would have paired these two ice cream colours together, but Helen Skelton proves they work so well

I love discovering an unexpectedly chic colour combination. It opens up so many new opportunities in your wardrobe!

Chocolate brown and pale blue is one I've personally been enjoying lately, but television presenter Helen Skelton has just thrown a new duo into the mix. She shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her outfits to host BBC's Morning Live, and her sorbet blue and bubblegum pink particularly caught my attention. Bravo to her stylist, Alexandra Young!

Both pink and blue are firmly on the list of spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, but until now, you might not have felt bold enough to wear both. What really makes this outfit work particularly well is the contrast between the neatly fitted, collared polo top, and the A-line midi skirt, which moves beautifully when you walk. The gold jewellery and pink court heels complete the look perfectly, but you could always add silver jewellery and your best white trainers for a more casual finish.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

If you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon in a few weeks, why stick to traditional tennis whites? An eye-catching colourful look like Helen's will certainly make sure you stand out from the crowd.

I'm definitely not the only fan of Helen's style, either, as comments on the post include: "Wow I love this look" and "Stunning! Love a swishy skirt".

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