Kelly Hoppen reveals the design mistakes she spots 'instantly' when entering a room – and how to fix them

She’s the queen of interior design and style, so it’s worth paying attention when Kelly Hoppen CBE shares her expert opinion on things we should be avoiding.

From warning against making one common cushion mistake to her essential tips for getting a bedroom summer-ready, Kelly condenses her decades of experience into actionable, useful bits of advice to help style our homes.

And now she’s sharing the sort of thing that stands out for all the wrong reasons as soon as she enters a room. That’s right. You could be making a less-than-polished first impression without realising it. Are you committing one of her easily fixable design mistakes, including pushing all your furniture against the wall or sticking rigidly to symmetry?

A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen) A photo posted by on

Posting to her Instagram @kellyhoppen, Kelly starts by explaining, "A few things that I notice when I walk into rooms that I see instantly is furniture that's pushed up against a wall like a dentist's waiting room.

"Move your furniture in. It's okay to walk around chairs and sofas into a room. You don't have to have everything put to one wall."