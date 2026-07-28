There's never a bad time to invest in one of the best designer handbags, especially when Mulberry, one of the most iconic British luxury brands, goes on sale. Full of fabulous styles loved by celebrities over the years, if one of these designs is on your wishlist, now's the time to snap it up.

Mulberry's reputation for luxury and craftsmanship has only been solidified by the long list of A-listers who endorse its timeless handbag designs. From the Royalty-loved Amberley satchel seen on Kate Middleton countless times, to the enduring Bayswater that Kate Moss wore back in the early 00s, these styles transcend trends, making them investment pieces that you can wear for decades to come.

And the Mulberry sale has many of the brand's most coveted silhouettes and designs in varying colourways. There are plenty of celebrity-loved styles with generous discounts. So we've rounded up the standout buys that deserve a place in your collection.