'The opportunity was too good to pass up' - Naga Munchetty has quit BBC Breakfast in favour of 'exciting' new venture

Naga Munchetty has quit BBC Breakfast after almost two decades.

The move comes as the broadcaster, 51, has been announced as the new co-presenter of BBC Radio 5 Live’s flagship Breakfast Show, taking the helm from January.

"I'm thrilled to be joining 5 Live Breakfast," she said, explaining, "Live news, great conversations and connecting with audiences are what I love most about broadcasting, and 5 Live does all of that brilliantly."

Addressing her departure, Naga added, "It has been a privilege to be part of the BBC Breakfast TV team for the past 17 years, working alongside an incredibly talented and hard-working group of journalists."

However, she added that "presenting a flagship programme on 5 Live is an opportunity that was simply too good to pass up… I'm really looking forward to throwing myself into the role."

Naga Munchetty for BBC Breakfast (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

This morning current 5 Live Breakfast hosts, Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards, announced that they will step down in December. As part of the changes, Rachel will move to present Naga’s current weekday mid-morning programme Monday to Wednesday 11-2pm.

Rachel said, "After 15 years hosting 5 Live Breakfast, I’ve decided it’s time for a change - and I’m really excited about launching my new show on the station. It’s been an absolute joy and privilege to be part of our listeners’ mornings for all these years. We have been through life-changing events together - from the pandemic to huge political moments, and great sporting journeys."

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"They are my extended family, and we’ll carry on doing what we do best - telling stories, sharing experiences and working out the world together. Just this time, on a little bit more sleep!"

The changes come after Naga was accused of workplace bullying and reportedly put under investigation, however the outcome of said inquiry has not been publicly revealed.