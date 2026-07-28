If you haven’t been keeping up with M&S this summer, you’ve been missing out. The high street hero has had a standout season, and its huge selection of summer dresses has been a favourite amongst shoppers and celebrities – like Vicky Pattison, who was just spotted wearing the standout floral ruffle detail midi column dress from M&S.

With more hot weather on the horizon, her elegant midi, priced at just £36, is a style that can work for balmy days, sunny evenings out, holiday lunches, and smartened up for special occasions with the right accessories. Thanks to a timeless cut and sleek midi silhouette, the V-neckline and subtle, stitched empire waist, this flattering floral design is one you'll turn to again and again.

With a dainty, all-over floral print in contrasting shades of powder blue and pink, Vicky kept her styling simple. A stack of gold-toned bangles and a pair of flat sandals were all she needed to accessorise the look, showing just how easy it can be to pull together elevated, warm-weather looks when you’ve got a great dress to hand.

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