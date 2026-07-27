If you're looking for ways to elevate your favourite outfits, Trinny Woodall has revealed a simple solution – adding a statement necklace, and it isn't a restyle that will cost the earth either. Showcasing her sculptural Zara find that's now sold out, she highlights that the £25 piece "just transforms things”.

The jewellery trends 2026 have moved away from delicate pieces in favour of bold, eye-catching designs. And a chunky necklace has to be one of the easiest ways to elevate the pieces in your summer capsule wardrobe, from simple t-shirts to fancy eveningwear; they work hard with everything. And although Trinny's exact find has sold out, there are several designs with a similar aesthetic that are worth buying.

Trinny took to Instagram wearing a beautiful co-ord from British clothing brand ME+EM; her daisy-printed halterneck is worn with the coordinating trousers, and she then adds the statement design, which she reveals is "the most commented necklace".

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