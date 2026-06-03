Trinny Woodall's charming flower-and-fruit tablescape is surprisingly easy to recreate

With the warmer weather ahead, many of us will be hosting our friends and family for dinners both al fresco and not. And once again, we've found the ultimate tablescaping inspiration just in time for fashion icon Trinny Woodall.

Whether you're looking for some more essential hosting tips or want to know how to host a memorable dinner party, creating a stunning tablescape should be your top priority. There's more than enough inspiration to be found online these days, but who better to steal some style pointers from than a beauty and fashion expert?

Trinny Woodall has shared yet another charming tablescape with us, this time it's budget-friendly, summer-ready and takes minimal effort. Count us in.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) A photo posted by on

Hosting your friends and family round for dinner shouldn't be breaking the bank, especially when it comes to your table decor. Even the celebrities are masters of using what they have and making simple pieces look impressive. Take Trinny's spread, for example.

"18 people for dinner, what are we going to do with no budget?" asks Trinny in her Instagram reel (@trinnywoodall).

Helping Trinny execute the perfect table for an impromptu 18-person dinner is Alexia from Voi Collective, who says, "So we've used pre-existing tablecloths that Trinny already had, so this is the toile tablecloth, which is working really well as the base, and then we have the green accents. Our favourite green glasses, which are handy."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre)

What really caught our attention, though, were the floral arrangements dotted down the centre of the table. Whether you pick some flowers up from your local shop or use the best-cutting flowers from your garden, fresh arrangements are a great way to elevate a dinner set-up.

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"Instead of using loads of flowers, we kind of bought a few bouquets, and then added lots of fruit. So you can see we've done ranunculus coming out of the oranges, and just literally lemons and oranges, which people can probably cut and just put in their cocktails," continues Alexia.

"I mean, it's like sometimes the simplest things can just be the most charming, and I look at that, and I think that you don't have to buy tonnes of flowers. You can buy one bunch and then put them very delicately down the table," adds Trinny.

Spreading out the florals and adding that refreshing touch of citrus fruits has elevated the display without overcrowding it and increasing the budget.

Not only has this created an inviting and utterly charming display, but it's also resulted in substantially less waste and money spent.

Even if you do want to try out a new garden party idea, you needn't go out and spend a small fortune on decor. Instead, channel Trinny and use what you've got, and make what you buy go further. Even then, it'll be a dinner party your guests will buzz about for months to come.

Want some more expert-approved tablescaping ideas to transform your outdoor entertaining space? We've got heaps of inspiration for you to choose from and styles to suit every budget.