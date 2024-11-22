How to host a memorable dinner party - according to professionals

Hosting a memorable dinner party has many moving parts, but these hints and tips from professionals will help you put on a real show for guests. We asked food, wine and dining experts for their advice on hosting the perfect evening for friends and family.

The concept of dinner parties is often associated with the '70s and '80s eras of hosting, where coming together for a riotous evening with friends was a regular occurrence - for many people, the food came secondary. After all, being a good host is about so much more than providing a good meal. It's usually the ambience and mood that people will remember most.

"The most important thing is preparation," food writer and chef Francesca McKay, author of The Wildflowers, tells us. "You're hosting, not a maid or a chef in a kitchen. You've got to be prepped so you can get out there mingling." Here are 32 ways to make your next dinner party more memorable and enjoyable.

How to host a memorable dinner party

Set the mood with candles

Candles will create the right kind of ambience and set the tone for the evening. Opt for pillar or stick candles for a vintage look, or simply tea lights dotted around in containers. We also love to pop a lit scented candle (in a safe spot, of course) in the bathroom for the evening.

Use the right glassware

“We always serve our Roebuck vintage sparkling wines in tulip-shaped glassware, which accentuates the flavours and encourages a slow release of bubbles, providing the ideal taste experience," Wine Expert Danielle Whitehead, who works for leading English Sparkling Wine brand Roebuck Estates, explains.

"To enjoy a perfectly chilled glass of sparkling, we would recommend using a sparkling wine glass with a stem, so the natural warmth of your hands doesn’t increase the temperature of the wine whilst enjoying it.”

Make cocktails ahead of time

Francesca McKay, a chef and food writer, told us, "I always pre-batch cocktails. Something like a Negroni works well. You could use a bottle of prosecco to top glasses up to make Negroni Sbagliato." Negroni Sbagliato is a fizzy version of a classic Negroni that is both sweet and sour - a particularly popular drink at Christmas time.

Try a seasonal punch

Hannah Burden-Teh, Global Brand Director for Bathtub Gin , tells us there's a punch revival that works perfectly with a retro dinner party theme. "Our Count Negroni’s PX Punch, a Negroni with a splash of Pedro Ximenez sherry for festive feels, lengthened at the last minute with blood orange soda, is always a crowd pleaser," she explains.

"And the cocktail doesn’t have to be on arrival either; imagine bringing out a stack of chocolate and mince pies accompanied by gloriously scented gin spiked, hot spiced punch for pudding instead of coffees."

Host your own wine tasting

Wine tasting is a fun way to explore different grapes and vintages - regardless of your wine knowledge level. Pens and papers are all you need for guests to take tasting notes. The great thing about wine is that it's so subjective - there is no right or wrong answer regarding what wine you enjoy. With so many natural and biodynamic wines on the market, that could be an exciting route.

Or an olive oil tasting

"As more people embrace mindful drinking, hosting an olive oil tasting is a fantastic alternative to a wine tasting," says Sarah Vachon, olive oil sommelier and founder of Citizens of Soil. "Olive oil has just as much complexity and nuance as wine, making it a fun and inclusive activity to start the evening. Plus, it's something unique that many guests won’t have tried before.

"To do it properly, pour some extra virgin olive oil into a wine glass, warm it with your hands, and swirl it to release the aromas. Encourage guests to look for the three key qualities of great olive oil: fruitiness, bitterness, and pepperiness."

Prepare as much as possible ahead of time

It's important to prepare as much as possible so you can be more relaxed on the day and not worry about too much about the food. If you can, prepare a dessert and sides or dips, and marinate any meat in advance. It should just be a case of popping things in the oven once guests arrive rather than worrying about prepping or chopping.

Ensure wines are the right temperature

"Gently chill in the fridge for ideally three to four hours and then remove 15 minutes before serving, depending on the ambient temperature. Alternatively, you can place the bottle in an ice bucket, half filled with water and ice, for 30 minutes before serving," wine expert Danielle Whitehead explains.

Get creative with your tablescape

Setting the table can be a fun way to work in a theme to your dinner party and if you find the whole idea of a theme a bit twee, even just adding in some thoughtful touches such as material napkins and fresh flowers in colourful vases on the table can be the event feel more polished and special.

Master the champagne pop

"When opening your bottle, aim to delight and not surprise your guests," wine expert Danielle Whitehead explains. "Hold the bottle firmly at a 45-degree angle, keeping one hand on the base and the other hand covering the top of the cork. Remove the wire hood by twisting the wire tab. Five twists should suffice. Gently turn the bottle while firmly holding the cork."

Always make dessert in advance

"A golden rule is to make dessert in advance," food writer and chef Francesca McKay tells us. "For me, that would be a tiramisu or chocolate fondant - something you don't have to think about." A boozy tiramisu or trifle will add a retro touch to the evening and work particularly well during the festive season."

Lay out an elaborate cheese board

"A cheeseboard always goes down well at a dinner party!" chef and food writer Francesca McKay told us. Start with a broad selection of cheeses (hard, soft, strong and mild) and then surround them with chopped bread, crackers, nuts, pickles, fruits and whatever else you fancy as a post-dinner snack. Some people like to leave some room, and some like to cram different fillings into every space - whatever your style, variety will give it a real wow factor.

Send an invitation

Sending out an invitation - whether that's digitally or physically in the post - adds a layer of formality to your dinner party that can feel traditional and charming. There are plenty of free templates online if you want to go for a formal look, or handwriting invites could be a fun and mindful activity, if you have some time on your hands.

Offer guests a dessert wine

"A little sip of dessert wine at the end really makes it quite special," food writer and chef Francesca McKay tells us. Dessert wines aren't as common nowadays, but for those in the know, they're making a comeback, particularly for wine fans throwing dinner parties. If you want to invest in a good bottle, rest assured it will last - you only need a small amount in comparison with a normal glass of wine due to its typically rich and sweet flavour.

A good Spotify playlist can make all the difference

"It's important to have a good playlist," food writer and chef Francesca McKay told us. "Make sure you line one up on Spotify before your guests arrive." We'd always suggest something mellow and easy listening that will flow easily from tune to tune and be a complementary backing track to the evening.

Play it safe with dishes

Opt for a menu you feel comfortable when hosting a dinner party - now isn't the time to start experimenting with elaborate new dishes that have the potential to flop. There's no shame in classic crowd pleasers like a lasagna, curry or stew - warming, one pot meals always go down well and are easier to prepare.

Or opt for a series of sharing plates

The small plate phenomenon in restaurants works just as well at home, with sharing plates another option for a more low-key approach to a dinner party. If you are a dinner party purist and want to plate up dishes, some sharing sides will make things a little easier.

Plan a reception area for a welcome drink

Give some structure to the evening by greeting fans in the hallway, living room or garden in the summer months with a welcome drink before seating guests for dinner. This allows guests to mingle before dinner and lightens the mood so the evening doesn't feel too formal. You could start the night with sparklers and fizz for a special winter dinner party.

Consider some after-dinner games

Playing some games will lighten the mood and pick up the mood after dinner. These could be verbal games, classics like cherards, or even just simple card games. For board games fans, a game of Monopoly, Risk or Cluedo can be fun after a family occasion and feels very reminscient of '80s and '90s dinner parties.

Write or print out the menu

For those who are well-versed in throwing dinner parties or want to make a special effort, a printed menu feels professional and makes a lovely keepsake. Print out your menu on A5 paper, or write out the courses by hand with a doodle if you're more of a creative type.

Go retro

There's something about a dinner party that feels retro, harking back to bygone eras and a simpler time. Pay homage to the '70s and '80s - the golden era of dinner parties - with retro foods like devilled eggs, prawn cocktail and a boozy trifle to ramp up the fun factor.

Make a bar

It doesn't have to be a fancy bar - you could make it anywhere from the kitchen side to on top of the washing machine. But group all your drinks together with glasses, some ice, and garnishes to make the occasion feel more festive and welcome drinks more of a special moment.

Consider a culinary theme

A theme can tie everything together and make it easier to think of what to cook. For example, an Italian meal conjures images of a burrata salad and cured meats with crostini, followed by pasta, pizza, and tiramisu. A Greek theme is the perfect excuse to sample some lesser-known Greek wines alongside homemade dips, flatbreads, and grilled fish and meats.

Take things outside

A change of scene can help break up the evening and stop things from feeling stale. In the summer, sitting outside for sundowners can be a lovely experience. But in the wintertime, you can still bring the party outside with a roaring fire pit. Elevate the experience with toasted marshmallows and a warm punch, mulled wine, or cider.

Put out nibbles

Even if you don't want to opt for a formal starter or canapes, nibbles will still add a memorable touch to a dinner party. Dot around bowls of olives, dips, fancy crisps and bread if you want to keep it simple. Paired with a glass of fizz, cocktail or crisp wine, you can't go wrong.

Invest in napkins (and napkin holders)

Table decorations don't have to be particularly elaborate, but swapping out paper napkins for material ones will give the table a more professional finish. There are so many different napkin holder styles out there for all tastes and budgets - setting these out is all part of the fun.

Don't forget alcohol-free drinks

Alcoholic cocktails can be a popular choice, but many people completely avoid them nowadays. Rather than just offering water or lemonade, alcohol-free cocktails are a thoughtful touch and make the drink feel like more of a moment. Try an alcohol-free spicy marg or a fruit fizz that will impress your guests.

Buy food that’s in season

It's not only cheaper, better for the environment and better for your health, but buying food that’s in season also leans into themes and tablescapes. Raspberries and strawberries look great on display in the summer, while roasted root veg is an autumn classic.

Consider a buffet

If you want to go for a more relaxed atmosphere for your dinner party, a buffet style dinner will often cause a lot less anxiety than a sit-down dinner. People can pick what they like and there's no worries about presentation going wrong at the last minute. Dress up the table with stick candles in holders and napkins.

Think about vegetarians

There's no excuse for a boring vegetarian meal! Guests with different dietary requirements may present a little bit more of a challenge, but it's also a chance to get creative in the kitchen and learn some new dishes. A buffet-style dinner works well if you're providing veggie, vegan, and non-vegetarian options.

Invest in fresh flowers

Fresh flowers look glorious and bring natural scents to the room. Whether it's vibrant roses or sunflowers in the summer or autumnal wildflowers, dressing the table up with flowers and foliage will definitely impress your guests. Try mismatched vases or even jugs to display flowers with a vintage feel.

Consider basing your event on a certain era

Theming your evening around a certain decade/era can be a fun way to tie in decorations, outfits and food and always makes for a memorable night. Try the roaring ’20s, ’70s disco, and '80s rock, or opt for a fun '90s night to set the tone. Even subtle nods like snacks that were popular in that decade and a curated playlist will start the party.

Relax and enjoy yourself

They say the guests moods are often mirrored by then host at a dinner party, so make sure you're feeling relaxed and ready to mingle by the time your dinner party guests arrive. Preparing as much as you can in advance and opting for food that's easy to serve and you know is enjoyable will really help. As will prepping a playlist and having the space tidy and decorated (if you're going for more of a theme!) well in advance.