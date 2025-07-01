We're manifesting a glorious summer with these 9 vibrant solar-inspired manicures

If you're looking to embrace all things summer, from your wardrobe to your manicure, these solar nails offer a touch of sunny radiance to your look.

While soft pastels and milky tones have, so far, dominated the 2025 nail trends, brighter hues are beginning to emerge now summer has graced us with its presence. Juicy fruit water and sorbet nail shades are among them, as are several luminous colours that we would describe as 'solar,' thanks to the way they mirror the glow of morning sunrays, vibrant sunset pinks and the hazy blue of clear summer skies.

So, if you're looking for the perfect set of summer nails, allow these bright and buttery hues to light the way.

9 solar-inspired nail looks that radiate summer chic

Solar perfumes tend to spark feelings of nostalgia with their warm and sun-creamy scents, and manicures that draw similarities to golden hour, for instance, are a sure-fire way to embody the season and inspire a sunnier disposition. After all, bright colours are touted to boost dopamine, and what's brighter than the sun (and its many phases)?



While the term 'solar nails' can also relate to a type of acrylic manicure enhancement, similar to gel and BIAB treatments, in this instance, we're referring to a solar-inspired colour palette, instead. Think sunshine yellows and oranges, as well as other hues synonymous with the sunny season, like bold oceanic blues and so on.

Speaking of which, we have rounded up nine looks that just ooze summertime - for a mani that perfectly fits with the season (and will effortlessly elevate your warm weather wardrobe).

Our solar nail polish picks

The colours that feel most sunshine-y to us are vibrant pinks, oranges and yellows, the sorts of shades that you'd expect to see tint the clouds as the sun sets and rises...

OPI Nail Polish in Strawberry Margarita View at Boots RRP: £14.90 This Strawberry Margarita nail colour is exactly what we picture when we think of 'solar.' It's bright and will really pop alongside a neutral outfit. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade Decadence View at John Lewis RRP: £15 You simply cannot go wrong with orange nails when summer rolls around, and this slightly burnt shade reminds us of a sunset in the chicest way. CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade 129 Ovni View at John Lewis RRP: £30 If you prefer pastels over very bright shades, a soft, balmy yellow is also perfect for achieving a summery manicure. Plus, it will look so chic underneath a pearlescent chrome coat, if you want to achieve a glistening 'sunshine' finish.

1. Pink sky at night nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Hot pink is a classic summer nail colour (and summer pedicure shade for that matter), and feels so fitting for a vacation manicure - or just to add a radiant pop of colour to your outfits. We recommend pairing it with a short nail shape to ensure it feels wearable and versatile.

2. Golden hour nails

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

If you really want to reflect the heat and summery feel, a sunshine yellow is the perfect way to do it. It's the colour we relate most to the summer season, and the fact that buttery yellows and lemon shades are so popular right now makes it all the more perfect.

3. Sky blue nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

For a subtle twist on a sun-inspired manicure, opt for a powdery blue, like that of a hazy blue midday sky. It's chic, elegant and very versatile, especially if you pair it with a squoval or almond nail style.

4. Sorbet in the sun

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, sorbet nails are proving very popular this season but this sort of juicy orange shade can also translate to more of a sunset-inspired manicure too.

5. Sun ray nails

A post shared by LEICESTER | BIAB SPECIALIST (@kkdnails) A photo posted by on

When we picture sun-rays beaming through billowing curtains or breaking through the cloud cover, it's this soft, almost hazy yellow we think of. Pastel yellows are very trendy right now, so this manicure is a no-brainer for summer.

6. Sunset orange

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

A darker, almost burnt orange is also ideal for a sunset-like manicure, and some might find it more wearable (and less daunting) than more of a neon tangerine colour.

7. Fiery red

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Of course, red had to feature on this list. It's a classic nail colour but also one that reminds us of heat, and again, can be seen during a particularly spectacular sunset. This is a great option if you want a chic manicure that feels fitting for the season, but is also expensive-looking and not too out there.

8. Radiant ocean-blue

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're not a fan of oranges and pinks per se, an ocean blue also feels very solar to us. This sort of turquoise blue would be perfect if you're planning to lounge on white-sand beaches this season, or spend your days poolside.

9. Dazzling daylight nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

It doesn't get more sunshiny than a soft, buttery yellow topped with a gold or pearlescent shimmer. This look would be perfect for a summery wedding or event, but thanks to the subtlety of the glitter, it's also very wearable day-to-day. Manucurist's Lemonade nail polish is a great pick if you want to recreate this look at home.