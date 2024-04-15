Orange nails are back in for summer 2024 - here are 5 designs that look chic, not tacky

In the mood for sunny days and poolside Aperol Spritzes? While the weather's not quite on the same page, these vibrant orange nails are summer in manicure form...

With subtle and neutral looks having so far dominated the 2024 nail trends, it's high time we swap in some statement colourways, especially with summer approaching. Thus, we're giving a very warm welcome to juicy, ultra-glossy orange manicures, which alongside 'Butter' nails, are already trending for the season ahead.

The shade, which can be found somewhere between the peel of a tangerine and the sparkling fizz of an ice-cold Aperol Spritz, is the perfect choice for adding a pop of colour to your look - and when paired with a few certain nail shapes, offers a surprisingly chic finish. So, for anyone yearning summer, here's how to perfect this latest orange nail trend...

5 orange nail looks we're loving for summer 2024

Orange, like that of pink and mint green nails, is a classic summer nail colour but this year, very juicy, tangerine shades seem to be the go-to, elevated with an ultra-glossy finish.

As for what nail shapes to opt for with this sunny shade, we're predominately seeing minimalistic squoval and elegant almond styles paired with it - for both a vibrant but refined look...

Our orange nail essentials

If you're looking to recreate an orange nail look at home, we'd recommend prepping your nails with one of the best nail strengtheners or a protective base coat, before then applying two to three coats of your chosen sunny hue and locking it in with juicy clear top coat. And in case you're missing an orange in your nail kit, we've rounded up a few staples to help you achieve the perfect finish...

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint in Shade Tangerine View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 Aptly named 'tangerine,' this nail polish offers a bold wash of almost-neon orange and a glossy shine. Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Spontaneous" View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50 This reminds us of a freshly peeled orange, which just makes it all the more perfectly for spring/summertime wear. The formula offers breathable long-lasting wear and a high-shine to match. Beauty Pie Flexiglass™ UV Top Coat View at Beauty Pie RRP: Members £7/ Non-members £12 To really nail an orange mani, a glossy, high-shine finish is a must - which is where this Beauty Pie top coat comes in. Its oil-infused formula delivers lasting shine and protects your mani from chipping and fading.

And in case you're in need of visual inspo, or a reference picture to show you're nail artist, we've rounded up five seriously stylish ways to wear orange at your fingertips.

1. Orange squoval nails

As mentioned, squoval nails are very popular this year as they're neat and make even the boldest of shades wearable for everyday. Bright orange especially, looks so chic with this short and rounded nail style and is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your spring/summertime styling.

2. Orange French tips

For our French tip nail lovers, a pastel orange or bright Aperol-esque hue offers a playful hint of colour to your look, without being too much.

3. Neon orange nails

We cannot get enough of this glowing shade of orange. It's just perfect for summer, especially if you have a getaway planned. It's chic but also fun and will definitely boost your mood, whether or not the sun is shining.

4. Short Orange French tips

If you're looking for short French tip nail ideas, consider a neon or bright orange. This mani is bold but not overly so and is easy to recreate (no matter your nail length) with the help of a thin nail brush.

5. Orange flower nails

If you've been loving spring flower nail designs, you can adapt the floral look to include orange tones, for a vibrant but still minimalist effect.