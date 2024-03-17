Mint green manicures are in for spring - here are 6 looks to copy

When we think of spring, a colour palette of soft pastels and crisp greens comes to mind and these mint green nails especially, are making us so excited for the seasons to shift...

Though statement shades are still topping the 2024 nail trends, we're already starting to see some springtime staples make a steady return, from soft pinks and classic spring flower nail designs to green nails. One leafy shade in particular though, is proving to be very popular amongst those looking for a manicure refresh.

Be it pistachio, matcha or mint, shades of pastel green are on the rise, for a bright but chic nail look - and in case you find yourself in need of inspiration, here are six ways to wear the hue this spring...

6 spring-ready mint green nails to refresh your look

Whether you opt for a creamier, muted hue or a zingy light green, mint is the colour we're seeing everywhere this season, alongside more untraditional trends - like Black French tip nails and elegant milky white manicures.

It's a look that is synonymous with spring and summer, what with it being the shade (and flavour) of mint choc chip ice cream, a key ingredient in Pimms and of course, a literal plant.

Our mint green nail staples

For a really polished mint green manicure, we'd recommend starting your nail care routine with one of the best nail strengtheners and finishing it with a high-shine top coat.

1. Squoval Mint Green nails

Squoval nails have been tipped as one of the trendiest nail shapes for spring, so it only makes sense to pair the style with one of this season's most popular shades too. Together, they offer a chic and understated finish that - even if you opt for the brightest variation of mint - won't be too distracting.

To recreate, we'd recommend using a crystal nail file (like this OPI nail file, at Amazon) to shape your talons into the perfect square-oval shape.

2. Mint green French tip nails

French tip nails are making a huge comeback this year, especially when it comes to minimalistic short French tip nails and what better way to sport a nod to spring than with a mint green iteration of the timeless design?

3. Almond Mint nails

Almond is a timeless nail shape that can always been relied upon for an elegant and flattering manicure look, even more so when paired with a pastel green hue.

4. Muted Mint nails

For our minimalist nail lovers out there, if bright pastel shades aren't quite to your taste, instead opt for a muted mint or pistachio. This softer colour is slightly more understated and will look gorgeous when applied to short or squoval nails.

5. Short Mint green nails

Again, short nails are very on-trend right now, so if you're looking for a subtle option - or struggle to grow your nails long - mint green is the perfect shade to compliment.

6. Mint & cream nails

If you're not a lover of monochromatic manicures, why not try a variation of mint green on every fingertip or alternatively, pair the pastel green with an equally trending white milky nail colour?