Black French tip nails are the chic untraditional design we're seeing for spring
Not a lover of ice cream pastels and cutesy floral designs? Black French tip nails are the anti-spring look on the rise...
Black French tip nails are the avant-garde take on the timeless design, which is proving to be an unexpected hit this spring - especially amongst those seeking an elevated and polished manicure...
So far, the 2024 nail trends have ushered in several stylish iterations of classic French tip nails but with springtime approaching, this latest addition is set to either divide - or delight. While the usual standbys are of course making a return - from spring flower nail designs to soft and creamy pastels - Black French tip nails are the answer for those who loathe bright and traditionally spring-themed shades and are instead, looking for the manicure equivalent of a little black dress.
They're minimalistic, versatile and extremely chic and might just become your signature nail look - especially if you're a short French tip nail fan...
Why black French tip nails are everywhere for spring
It's safe to say that 2024 is the year of the French tip and while we've already seen chrome and velvet French tips garnering attention, this season is all about the sophisticated black French tip. Like their milky white and nude counterpart, the design remains fairly understated - even when featuring a bold sweep of black - and is paired with a pink or sheer neutral base, to allow the tip to pop.
If you're looking to achieve expensive-looking nails, black - like that of burgundy nails - is a staple shade for achieving a polished and stylish look. A black French tip especially, offers a high-fashion feel to an otherwise subtle design and can be adapted to suit every nail shape, from almond to "Squoval."
Our black French tip staples
RRP: £14.90
To recreate a black French tip manicure, you will of course require a black nail polish and this one from OPI features a high-shine, glossy finish.
RRP: £16
For a polished and neat finish, a crystal nail file is a must for achieving the perfect nail shape.
The beauty of a French mani lies in its simplicity, all you really need is a base coat and your chosen tip shade. That said though, to achieve a sleek and polished finish, nail care is key. We would recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your kit, as well as a cuticle oil (like this OPI Cuticle Oil, from Amazon).
5 ways to wear a black French tip
Now, if you're feeling adventurous and want to try this oh-so-trendy nail look, we've rounded up a few stylish ways to wear a black French tip.
1. A black mirco French tip
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
For our minimalistic nail lovers, you can't go wrong with a micro French tip, especially when paired with a short and squoval nail shape. No matter what colour you choose, be it black or bright red, the design will still look somewhat understated, thanks to the thickness of the nail tip.
2. Classic Almond French tips
A post shared by Mina🦋 (@nailsxmina)
A photo posted by on
If you prefer mid to long nails, an almond nail shape paired with a black French tip is a very glamorous option. It's chic but simple and like every item of black clothing in your wardrobe, will go with - and elevate - everything.
That being said though, because the nail tip is larger it might be a more difficult look to recreate at home, so we would recommend leaving it to the professionals, or else, investing in a set of nail art brushes - to help create that precise curve.
3. Short and squared black French tips
A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi)
A photo posted by on
Squared nails are making a comeback this year and it's not hard to see why, especially when you see them paired with a stylish black French tip. The finish is very elevated and would work perfectly for a nighttime or event look.
4. Black double French tips
A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)
A photo posted by on
For a modern twist, try a double French tip. It's still subtle but adds a touch of interest to your manicure.
5. Black diagonal French tips
A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)
A photo posted by on
If you're already a black French tip fan and are looking to change things up slightly, a diagonal look is the perfect choice. It's easy to recreate and looks so elegant when paired with a glossy, semi-sheer base.
