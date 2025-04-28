Juliette Binoche's patent black nails are a lesson in French style - and not following every spring trend
Sure, lavender and lilac are pretty - but if French women say black nails are in for spring, so do we
At this point, we've seen and worn every iteration of a pastel manicure for spring. If, like us, you're feeling a tad uninspired by this season's milky array, Juliette Binoche's black nails might just offer the chic, French flair that's been missing.
After all, there are only so many spring nail colours you can rotate before boredom inevitably sets in, much as we love lavender and milky pink (both of which are 2025 nail trends). We've been on the hunt for a contrasting manicure, and thanks to French actress, Juliette Binoche, it seems glossy black nails are the answer. Timeless and effortlessly chic, there's a reason why black, like red, is a classic nail colour and, contrary to belief, it's very easy to wear - especially paired with stylish, short nails.
So, if you're looking to rebel against the floral and neutral nail designs we're seeing everywhere, here's how to recreate Binoche's chic look, right down to the nail polish brand she wears.
Juliette Binoche says black nails are French-approved for spring
While soapy pinks have been a go-to on the red carpet this season, Binoche opted for the opposite on April 10th, pairing a leather-look skirt and olive blazer with a short and chic black manicure.
The glossy, patent-black hue perfectly complements her sophisticated attire and never fails to deliver a high-fashion, couture feel. More so when the dark colour is paired with a modern squoval or short square nail shape, which Binoche has opted for.
If you're keen to recreate the look, her nail artist Lucy Tucker shared an insight. In an Instagram post, Tucker revealed that the brand Nails.Inc was behind the glossy shade, while products from Byredo were used to hydrate the actor's hands.
Alas, we're unsure of the exact shade, but Nails.Inc do offer both gel-effect and traditional black nail polishes. As for the hand care, Byredo's Gypsy Water Hand Cream gets our vote - with its lightweight, nourishing formula and iconic scent of juniper berries, bergamot and woody notes.
Recreate Juliette Binoche's patent black nails
RRP: £8
As mentioned, one of Nails.Inc's polishes were used to create Bincohe's chic black manicure. We've found two great matches from the brand, including this quick-drying, glossy shade and Nail.INC's Gel Effect polish in Black Taxi.
RRP: £8.99
For another high-shine option, essie's nail polish in Licorice will also make a great addition to your kit.
If you're keen to follow Binoche's stylish lead and swap pastels for a cool and edgy black manicure, we recommend opting for a similar square nail shape and applying two to three coats of polish - to achieve a streak-free finish. If your nails are feeling brittle or textured, using one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, pre-polish is also a good option.
Then, for a professional gel-like shine, add a clear top coat over your chosen black polish.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
