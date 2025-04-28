Juliette Binoche's patent black nails are a lesson in French style - and not following every spring trend

At this point, we've seen and worn every iteration of a pastel manicure for spring. If, like us, you're feeling a tad uninspired by this season's milky array, Juliette Binoche's black nails might just offer the chic, French flair that's been missing.

After all, there are only so many spring nail colours you can rotate before boredom inevitably sets in, much as we love lavender and milky pink (both of which are 2025 nail trends). We've been on the hunt for a contrasting manicure, and thanks to French actress, Juliette Binoche, it seems glossy black nails are the answer. Timeless and effortlessly chic, there's a reason why black, like red, is a classic nail colour and, contrary to belief, it's very easy to wear - especially paired with stylish, short nails.

So, if you're looking to rebel against the floral and neutral nail designs we're seeing everywhere, here's how to recreate Binoche's chic look, right down to the nail polish brand she wears.

Juliette Binoche says black nails are French-approved for spring

While soapy pinks have been a go-to on the red carpet this season, Binoche opted for the opposite on April 10th, pairing a leather-look skirt and olive blazer with a short and chic black manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

The glossy, patent-black hue perfectly complements her sophisticated attire and never fails to deliver a high-fashion, couture feel. More so when the dark colour is paired with a modern squoval or short square nail shape, which Binoche has opted for.

If you're keen to recreate the look, her nail artist Lucy Tucker shared an insight. In an Instagram post, Tucker revealed that the brand Nails.Inc was behind the glossy shade, while products from Byredo were used to hydrate the actor's hands.

Alas, we're unsure of the exact shade, but Nails.Inc do offer both gel-effect and traditional black nail polishes. As for the hand care, Byredo's Gypsy Water Hand Cream gets our vote - with its lightweight, nourishing formula and iconic scent of juniper berries, bergamot and woody notes.

Recreate Juliette Binoche's patent black nails

If you're keen to follow Binoche's stylish lead and swap pastels for a cool and edgy black manicure, we recommend opting for a similar square nail shape and applying two to three coats of polish - to achieve a streak-free finish. If your nails are feeling brittle or textured, using one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat, pre-polish is also a good option.

Then, for a professional gel-like shine, add a clear top coat over your chosen black polish.