Joanna Lumley’s makeup artist swears by this concealer for mature skin

Joanna Lumley's makeup artist Mira Parmar has revealed that she uses a £27 'pinpoint concealer' on all her clients with mature skin, with the fine tip helping to cover problem areas like "fine veins" without drying out skin or settling into lines.

Figuring out how to create a makeup routine for mature skin can be difficult, even with all the makeup tips for older women out there. As we get older, whether it's due to menopause, changes in diet or health, or just the weather changing between seasons, nailing down how to prep skin for makeup and get a seamless, flawless application each time can be a challenge.

So when Joanna Lumley's makeup artist not only revealed her tips and tricks for applying makeup on mature skin but also shared her favourite concealer to use when working with older clients, we were all ears.

Joanna Lumley's 'brilliant' concealer for mature skin

Speaking to The Independent, Mira said, “I’m loving the Lisa Eldridge Pinpoint Concealer," and added that it is "brilliant at pinpointing problem areas like rosacea and fine veins".

With a unique pencil-style applicator, the Lisa Eldridge Beauty Pinpoint Micro-Correcting Concealer Pencil has a super fine and precise tip that makes controlling how much of the highly pigmented product you apply a breeze, so you can target just the problem area and get precise coverage. This means there is less product across the rest of your skin, and this is vital, Mira says, as “The key to applying make-up for mature skin is less is more."

Another reason the pinpoint concealer is great for mature skin specifically is its super hydrating and moisturising formula. Infused with a unique blend of waxes and silicones, it glides across skin effortlessly and smoothly before setting down into a blurring, matte finish that camouflages "rosacea and fine veins” without sitting in or emphasising "fine lines".

Lisa Eldridge Beauty Pinpoint Micro-Correcting Concealer Pencil £27 at Selfridges

It's not just Mira and Joanna who rely on the concealer to create a flawless, hydrated base for their makeup. It has thousands of five-star reviews online, with one Selfridges customer saying, "This smooth and creamy concealer has a small point that is easy to control. The concealer is highly pigmented, so only a tiny amount is needed."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, on the SpaceNK website, another reviewer said, "I bought this to cover pigmentation/age spots on the go, and it’s perfect - portable, mess-free, and quick to apply. It does a good job of concealing and is also great for softening the outline of under-eye dark shadows and brightening the inner eye area."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you go in with the concealer, or your best lightweight foundation beforehand if you're looking for some more coverage, Mira recommends that people with mature skin “steer away from heavy skin products and powders, as they tend to sit in fine lines".

Instead, she says to layer cream products and super hydrating formulas to prep your skin, like the best moisturisers and best hyaluronic acid serums, which will "leave the skin looking plump, hydrated and fresh."

“The best way to prep mature skin is to use a moisturiser with great skin ingredients – like hyaluronic acid, which plumps skin and hydrates,” she said, before adding that “oils are also fantastic for moisturising mature skin."

And her recommendations for the rest of your makeup? “Powders like the By Terry pressed Hydra powder are brilliant for mature skin – leaving skin smooth, fine lines blurred, and skin looking like skin.

“Hyaluronic setting sprays are beautiful,” she added, recommending the By Terry Hyaluronic Glow Setting Mist. “After application, it leaves the skin fresh and dewy looking,” she said.

Makeup-artist-approved products for mature skin