This nostalgic £5 concealer might've had a makeover, but its non-drying coverage is still 100% true to form

With the price tags of beauty buys constantly rising, we appreciate the brands that can create a quality formula whilst keeping prices low.

If you quiz any British beauty enthusiast on the best drugstore concealers, I guarantee that Collection's Lasting Perfection Concealer will crop up in the conversation. Not only is it known for its creamy formula that won't cake into lines or drag on dry or rough-textured skin, but this buy is beloved for its under £5 price tag, which has hardly budged over the years - much appreciated in today's economy.

After being stocked on chemist shelves for the past 16 years, it's only natural that the brand celebrate their milestone birthday in style. Namely, by adding a clever sponge tool that makes for easy, travel-friendly and on-the-go applications. We got our hands on the product ahead of its launch and have been testing it for the past month. Here's everything you need to know.

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The nostalgic, affordable concealer that's so creamy and long lasting

It's no surprise that this affordable concealer has earned a spot in the makeup kits of many, with the original formula boasting hundreds of positive reviews that rave about its ability to last all day long and dub this the "best full coverage concealer".

If you're a fan of the original, you'll be pleased to know that this new-and-improved design makes home to the same iconic concealer formula. However, it now also arrives with a handy sponge tip applicator, too, which makes applying concealer a breeze, particularly around the eyes.

New and improved design Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer £4.99 at Boots.com RRP: £4.99 Collection's award-winning concealer boasts buildable, breathable coverage that covers blemishes, dark circles and imperfections, while lasting up to 16 hours. Its lightweight formula can be built up, without caking into lines around the eyes or elsewhere, while the sweat-proof formula allows for comfortable wear even if hormonal changes are ramping up your internal thermostat. Plus, now we get a sponge applicator that makes for easy and seamless blending when on the go.

I've been reaching for Collection's Lasting Perfection Concealer for as long as I can remember. It's continuously had a spot in my makeup collection for years on end, so much so that I couldn't even give you a ballpark figure of how many tubes I've been through. So, when the newly designed tube landed on my desk, I knew I was well-equipped to judge it.

I must admit, at first I was sceptical - had the formula inside also changed? However much to my delight, I was greeted with the concealer that we all know and love. It's creamy, buildable and easy to blend, yet doesn't sheer out too much once you do.

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Not to mention, its promises of a 16-hour wear time remain tried, tested and true. This is so useful if you have dark circles or pigmentation that you wish to conceal effectively - and not have to top up.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

I typically opt for my fingertip or a concealer brush when I'm doing my makeup in front of my stocked dressing table, so I often find designs like this to be slightly gimmicky. With that said, I've surprised myself at how often I've chosen to use the sponge applicator and how many occasions on which this concealer has saved the day.

In fact, this innovative design particularly came in clutch after a recent cancellation of a pre-work facial appointment, which resulted in me having to apply a face of makeup in Euston station ahead of a day in the office – not ideal, I know.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As I sat amongst the commuters waiting for their trains, this 2-in-1 tool and concealer streamlined my last-minute makeup routine and meant I didn't have to use my fingers to blend in my concealer. It allowed me to dab the formula into my complexion for a seamlessly blended finish, which I was over the moon with considering my minimal access to a mirror and other tools.