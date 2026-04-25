I’m choosing sleep over makeup, and I can get ready in 5 minutes flat with these 3 beauty buys

Those who know me know I'm serious when it comes to my beauty sleep. I'll always choose extra zzz's over more time to get ready in the morning – and I think many people will be able to relate.

While I love to claim that I'm a minimalist, as a Beauty Writer, you can probably imagine how jam-packed my arsenal is with products – from the best lightweight foundations to long-lasting lipsticks. This means my daily skincare and makeup routines are often comprised of several steps.

However, when I've got an early start or I'm in a time crunch, those multiple-step routines go out the window. This came to fruition a few short weeks ago when I was doing my makeup whilst on the train into work, which made me realise that I only relied on three beauty buys to ensure I was office-ready and presentable.

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The 3 makeup buys I use to get ready in 5 minutes

Whether you're sitting at your dressing table with only five minutes until you have to run out of the door or you're doing your makeup whilst on the go, this trio of products is all you need to look put together in a flash. From a budget concealer and a multipurpose blush stick to one of the best lip liners for a creamy application, these formulas have my seal of approval.

Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer £4.99 at Boots.com RRP: £4.99 If you're looking for a quality concealer that isn't going to break the bank, Collection's Lasting Perfection Concealer is one that I would recommend every time. Not only does it cost less than £5, but this lightweight cream effortlessly blends into the skin to seamlessly conceal redness and dark circles - plus the hydrating formula doesn't sink into fine lines. Not to mention, its new sponge tip makes for easy applications when on the go – meaning you don't have to pack a brush or sponge either. MERIT Beauty Signature Lip Liner £21 at Merit Beauty $24 at Sephora $24 at Sephora $24 at Merit Beauty RRP: £21 To give your pout some colour and definition for a fuller effect, Merit Beauty's Signature Lip Liner is ideal, particularly for lips that have become thinner or lost definition over time. This formula is one of the most creamy and comfortable on the market, gliding on without causing any tugging across the lips. Simply use to line your pout, shade in your entire lips or complete with a nourishing lip balm for a glossy finish. Moonglaze Phases Blush Stick in 'Blushed' £23 at Selfridges RRP: £23 Whether you want a sheer flush or a bold pop of colour, this blush stick boasts a buildable, creamy formula that's very flattering on dry skin and can be built up to your desired colour payoff. It sweeps onto the skin and blends in easily with just a tap of the fingers, for comfortable wear that stays put without any patchiness or streaking. After lining my lips with the Merit Signature Lip Liner, I also patted this blush onto the centre of the lips for a subtle, flushed colour.

Back to my five-minute train routine - I began by applying my concealer with a simple swipe under my eyes to cover my dark circles and spot concealing any redness in my sensitive complexion.

Its formula is super creamy and lightweight yet buildable, which would make it especially suited to mature skin or complexions that are on the drier side, as it doesn't tend to settle into fine lines. And don't get me started on this concealer's amazingly affordable price tag, which is a rarity nowadays.

Sennen having used the three makeup products to get ready in five minutes. (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As for the blush stick, I swept this formula onto the high points of my cheekbones for a lifted effect and a tad on the bridge of my nose for a natural, 'caught-the-sun' look. Then I lined my lips with the lip liner, using it to shade in the edges for a seamlessly blended rosy pout, before tapping a touch of the blush stick into the middle of my lips to complete the look.