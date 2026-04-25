I’m choosing sleep over makeup, and I can get ready in 5 minutes flat with these 3 beauty buys

As a beauty writer that's reviewed hundreds of products, this is a tried and tested trio I reach for when I'm short on time

Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features
Image of three makeup products outside a black bag, on a white textured background with pink details
(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Those who know me know I'm serious when it comes to my beauty sleep. I'll always choose extra zzz's over more time to get ready in the morning – and I think many people will be able to relate.

While I love to claim that I'm a minimalist, as a Beauty Writer, you can probably imagine how jam-packed my arsenal is with products – from the best lightweight foundations to long-lasting lipsticks. This means my daily skincare and makeup routines are often comprised of several steps.

Article continues below

The 3 makeup buys I use to get ready in 5 minutes

Whether you're sitting at your dressing table with only five minutes until you have to run out of the door or you're doing your makeup whilst on the go, this trio of products is all you need to look put together in a flash. From a budget concealer and a multipurpose blush stick to one of the best lip liners for a creamy application, these formulas have my seal of approval.

Back to my five-minute train routine - I began by applying my concealer with a simple swipe under my eyes to cover my dark circles and spot concealing any redness in my sensitive complexion.

Its formula is super creamy and lightweight yet buildable, which would make it especially suited to mature skin or complexions that are on the drier side, as it doesn't tend to settle into fine lines. And don't get me started on this concealer's amazingly affordable price tag, which is a rarity nowadays.

On the left, image of Sennen Prickett having used the 3 makeup products, and on the right the 3 makeup products outside a black bag

Sennen having used the three makeup products to get ready in five minutes.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As for the blush stick, I swept this formula onto the high points of my cheekbones for a lifted effect and a tad on the bridge of my nose for a natural, 'caught-the-sun' look. Then I lined my lips with the lip liner, using it to shade in the edges for a seamlessly blended rosy pout, before tapping a touch of the blush stick into the middle of my lips to complete the look.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.