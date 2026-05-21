If I lost my makeup bag, this glow-boosting blush balm is the first thing I would repurchase

As a Beauty Writer, I get asked for my personal product recommendations all the time – and I'm more than happy to share. So, here's why this glow-boosting blush balm will always have a spot in my makeup arsenal.

It should come as no surprise that my beauty bag features a carefully curated selection of my all-time favourite products. In fact, it's quite literally in my job description to test dozens of products each month, including the best new beauty launches to hit the market. Meaning, it's an achievement if a formula leaves a positive lasting impression on me.

With that said, in the event of a hypothetical beauty emergency (losing my entire makeup bag), there is one product that I would rush out to immediately restock before all others – one of the best cream blushes of all time, that deserves to be on your radar.

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The multipurpose, radiance-boosting balm I will forever repurchase

When you learn about all the ways you can use Jones Road's multipurpose balm, you won't be surprised to hear that the product has amassed over 84,000 impressive reviews on the brand's website.

One customer spoke highly of the product, noting, "This balm is so beautiful and natural... simply love it." While another shopper hailed its results on the complexion: "Love the way my skin glows." I couldn't agree more.

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm in 'Chic' £36 at Jones Road RRP: £36 Jones Road Miracle Balm is a multipurpose light-reflecting balm designed to give your skin a fresh and healthy glow. Melting into the skin, you can use this balm as a highlighter, blush, bronzer and more, for natural-looking radiance. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients, it's not only comfortable to wear but also leaves the complexion feeling smooth and moisturised too.

There are 15 shades to choose from, including formulas specifically designed to act as a blush, highlight or tint. I opt for one of the tints in shade 'Chic', a nude pink for fair to medium-dark skin tones. It's less punchy than a normal blush, instead offering a subtle flush of colour to the skin that looks so natural.

I wear it on no makeup days and to the gym, to give my tired face a healthy pick-me-up as it also imparts a gorgeous glass skin glow to the high points of the face, helping to brighten and boost the radiance of my often-dull complexion.

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(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

It's also easily buildable to achieve your desired level of pigment, meaning I can also wear it with a full face of makeup to give my skin added warmth, colour and dimension.

You can apply the balm in a multitude of ways, whether you prefer a brush, fingertips or a sponge (I opt for the former using the Morphe Dual-Ended Blush Brush), and it can be used on the lips, cheeks, or anywhere else you want for a natural glowy tint.

As some final advice, it's incredibly important to note that with this product, you have to break the very top 'seal' of the balm using your fingertips, and warm it up, in order to release the pigment. Otherwise, you'll be left wondering where the product is after application. But worry not, once the top of the formula is released, you open up a fountain of opportunity.