This 'iconic and brilliant' lip balm is the one beauty buy that Sienna Miller would use for the rest of her life

We don't know about you, but quizzing others on their desert island essentials is one of our favourite hobbies – especially when it's a celebrity doing the talking. And, fortunately for us, Sienna Miller has just revealed the one beauty buy she couldn't live without for the rest of her life.

As the skin on the lips is thin, delicate, and lacks oil glands, you might find them feeling dry, thirsty, and craving hydration throughout the day - that's where the best lip balms come into play. If you're anything like our beauty team, lip balms are the one product that you'll find everywhere, from living at the bottom of our handbag, nestled deep in our pockets, and always stocked on our office desk.

So, if you're also addicted to lip balm and find yourself endlessly slathering hydrating formulas onto your pout, you too might relate to the one beauty product that Sienna Miller can't live without. What's more, the A-lister-approved buy is currently on sale with a huge 42% off, making it the perfect time to snap it up.

The one iconic beauty buy that Sienna Miller couldn't live without

Having launched back in 1930 (making it nearly a century old), Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a versatile, multi-tasking balm that is designed to soothe, protect, and hydrate the skin. So, it should come as no surprise that it has gone on to become one of the most loved and trusted beauty buys in the industry.

Speaking to WhoWhatWear UK, in a video posted to Instagram, Miller was quizzed on the beauty product she would pick if she could only use one for the rest of her life and her answer is all to relatable: "It's going to have to be a lip balm because can you imagine needing it and not having it?"

As for the exact lip balm the actress swears by, she reveals: "I think [Elizabeth Arden's] Eight Hour Cream is iconic and brilliant and just always works." Miller's lip balm collection doesn't just stop there, when asked what product we can always expect to find in her handbag, she says: "Lucas' Papaw Lip Balm is a great one."

That said, Sienna Miller isn't the only household name to love this formula. As a matter of fact, Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream has amassed many well-known fans over the years, such as Jennifer Aniston, Amanda Holden and was even rumoured to have been used by Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.