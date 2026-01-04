Victoria Beckham swears by this £5 lip balm that is 'so soothing for dry lips'

Victoria Beckham might be known as Posh Spice, but that doesn’t mean you have to shell out posh prices to get her look.

Not only are many of the products in her own beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, relatively affordable, like her already iconic Posh Balms at £30 each, but some of her beauty bag staples are surprisingly cheap.

In fact, her favourite lip balm costs less than £5 and she’s been relying on it since her Spice Girl days to hydrate her lips and leave them with a light, glossy sheen. She loves it so much that, according to This Morning’s beauty presenter Nadine Baggott, she took a lot of inspiration from the affordable formula when she was creating her own VBB balms.

The £5 lip balm Victoria Beckham Swears By

Over the years, Victoria Beckham has been vocal about what she considers to be the best lip balms and, while we love her Posh Balms, her staple Dr. Paw Paw Original Balm is the affordable addition we’ll be making to our beauty bags this year.

She revealed on the Breaking Beauty Podcast that she uses the £5, multi-use balm by Dr. Paw Paw not only to keep her lips hydrated, but also to moisturise her cuticles. It has plenty of other uses too, including to nourish dry patches of skin like on the elbows and knees, to smooth out eyebrows and eyelashes, to soothe grazes, cuts, burns, and blisters and can even help to relieve eczema and psoriasis.

The balm is made from 100% natural ingredients, with its aloe vera base working to be immediately soothing on dry, chapped skin. Rich and nourishing papaya, olive and castor oils help soften dry lips, gently moisturising for a rejuvenated look that brings a soft sheen to skin and a glossy glow to the lips.

If you're more a fan of the best tinted lip balms, you're spoilt for choice as Dr. Paw Paw also offers the formula in a range of flattering shades, from reds and pinks to deeper, richer brown shades too.

