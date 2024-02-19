Best tinted lip balms of 2024 - hydrating tints for everyday wear

The best tinted lip balms are a handbag essential to provide a pop of hydration without having to compromise on any makeup look. We've tested 12 of the best lip-loving formulas from brands like Summer Fridays, SAIE, ILIA and fresh to bring you our roundup of the right formulas for any need or budget.

Every member of the woman&home team will reliably have an arsenal of lip balms in any and every work bag, and while many of the top picks in our guide to the best lip balms also feature in this roundup, we take a closer look at the available shades and wearability for every product we tested before compiling our roundup.

Some of our top picks could easily pass for a lipstick, but feature nourishing formulas that make them a lot more comfortable to wear. Others have a more conventionally balmy texture, the sort of low-maintenance product you can apply without having to look in the mirror. Our top tip is to keep one of these tinted lip balms on-hand when wearing the best long-lasting lipsticks, so you can layer your lip looks for a striking finish without having to compromise on hydration. Tried and loved by our team, here are our top 12 picks.

The best lip balms, chosen by our beauty team

How we chose the best lip balms

Here at woman&home, we've got collective experience of hundreds of lip products, and know that a good lip balm can be one of the most important beauty purchases out there. To make sure we picked the best of the best, we've selected the top lip balms for different requirements, whether it's a vegan formula or something with a long-lasting tint. Every single product featured in this guide has been carefully vetted by our expert team.

Tested by Tested by Sarah Cooper-White Group Beauty Director Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White has almost 20 years experience as a beauty journalist. She has written for many well-known national magazines, newspapers and brands including Woman & Home, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Boots, Tesco, ELLE, InStyle, The Mirror, The Sun, Prima and Top Sante.

Tested by Tested by Aleesha Badkar Beauty Editor Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. Her specialisms are down to her carefully-curated wardrobe, shopaholic tendencies and her constant hunt for any new lipsticks to add to her color-coordinated collection.

How to choose the best tinted lip balm for you

When it comes to selecting the right tinted lip balm, take a close look at the following: