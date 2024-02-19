Best tinted lip balms of 2024 - hydrating tints for everyday wear
Tried and loved by our beauty team, the best tinted lip balms will give shine, moisture and a pigmented glow. Here are our top 12 picks
The best tinted lip balms are a handbag essential to provide a pop of hydration without having to compromise on any makeup look. We've tested 12 of the best lip-loving formulas from brands like Summer Fridays, SAIE, ILIA and fresh to bring you our roundup of the right formulas for any need or budget.
Every member of the woman&home team will reliably have an arsenal of lip balms in any and every work bag, and while many of the top picks in our guide to the best lip balms also feature in this roundup, we take a closer look at the available shades and wearability for every product we tested before compiling our roundup.
Some of our top picks could easily pass for a lipstick, but feature nourishing formulas that make them a lot more comfortable to wear. Others have a more conventionally balmy texture, the sort of low-maintenance product you can apply without having to look in the mirror. Our top tip is to keep one of these tinted lip balms on-hand when wearing the best long-lasting lipsticks, so you can layer your lip looks for a striking finish without having to compromise on hydration. Tried and loved by our team, here are our top 12 picks.
The best lip balms, chosen by our beauty team
Best overall
RRP: £28 for 4.4g
For easy application and a huge range of shades, the ILIA Balmy Tint is our top pick. It combines rosehip oil and shea butter with nourishing salicornia to create a buildable tint, available in peachy nudes, cool rose hues, and muted cocoas.
The brand describes it as 'skincare for your lips', and while it feels comfortable and hydrating for prolonged wear, it's also a low-maintenance option that's easy to apply and wears well through the day.
Reasons to buy: Easy application, huge shade range
Reasons to avoid: Not as shiny as other options
Best for seriously dry lips
RRP: £15 for 15ml
Beauty Writer Amelia loves this option for seriously dehydrated lips. "After being on medication for my skin when I was younger I have had permanently dry lips, and this is one of the few products that relieves that discomfort whilst giving me the colour I want.
Thick and hydrating but with a gorgeous red tint, this ticks every single box - long-lasting shine, colour, and comfort. In a handy small tube that can be thrown into any handbag or shoved in your pocket, it is perfect for travelling when you don't want to carry multiple lip products."
Reasons to buy: Deeply hydrating
Reasons to avoid: The application is a little messy
Best lip stain
RRP: £18 for 2g
Our Beauty Editor Aleesha swears by the Huda Beauty GloWish Super Jelly Lip Balm to give her lips a long-lasting tint while keeping them hydrated during long office days. She loves the shade Matcha which, despite the green shade, gives her lips a natural bright rosiness, as it adapts to each person's lips for a flattering look on every skin tone.
Reasons to buy: Adapts to each person's pH balance
Reasons to avoid: Tint lasts longer than the balm
Best sheer colour
RRP: £22 for 4g
Available in 12 buildable shades, the fresh Sugar Lip Treatment is one of the more sheer options on the market. Its colour provides a natural flush that makes lips look plump and healthy. Plus, you won't have to worry about getting it all over your face if you're a bit over-zealous with your lip balm application.
The lightweight formulation feels like a real treat on no-makeup days, and we love the durable metal screw-close packaging which will save you from handbag mishaps. We think Peony is the most universally flattering shade, but we're also fans of Honey on paler skin.
Reasons to buy: It's great for every day
Reasons to avoid: It won't replace your lipstick
Best price
RRP: £12 for 10ml
A new player in the UK beauty space, Naturium's line of reasonably-priced, skin-loving products contends with a lot of the best tinted lip balms on the market.
We tried the shade Jam, a berry red that's comfortable to wear and deeply nourishing. It also comes in several more natural shades. Free from synthetic fragrance, parabens or gluten, this vegan formula gives a shiny finish that we love for daytime wear, but it does feel a tiny bit sticky on the lips.
Reasons to buy: It's the most impressive formula we tried
Reasons to avoid: The finish is a little sticky
Best value
RRP: £12 for 10ml
The TROPIC Lip Fudge Plumping Lip Conditioner is aptly named, with a subtly sweet flavour and moreish mouth-feel that honestly is akin to a kind of fudge. The shiny finish and three shade options make it look gloss-like on the lips, but it feels as nourishing as any lip mask.
Reasons to buy: Amazing value, quality formula
Reasons to avoid: Finger application can be a bit messy
Best hydrating
RRP: £23 for 15g
When it comes to the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, you really should believe the hype. The formula is nourishing, not sticky, with vegan waxes, shea butter and murumuru seed butter. You can choose from eight shades, with an option for every skin tone. We also enjoy layering this balm over lipstick to give a more hydrating experience.
Reasons to buy: Non-sticky, nourishing formula
Reasons to avoid: Colour is a little strong on some shades
Best refillable
RRP: £30 for 3.7g
You'll need to buy the £6 case separately to the SUQQU Moisture Glaze Lipstick refills, but we're confident that the squalene, sodium hyaluronate and nature-derived spherical powder particles that pack this lipstick formula with balmy moisture will become a bit addictive, so you'll probably want a refill in every colour.
Reasons to buy: Plush, buttery formula
Reasons to avoid: Case sold separately, making it £36 total
Best cruelty-free
RRP: £13 for 15ml
RMS' tinted lip balm really feels like a balm, with a convenient stick applicator and subtle flush of colour that could easily be mistaken for a natural lip shade. We find this one particularly easy to throw in a bag, and it's not messy or glossy on application, so you won't need to worry about hair getting caught in it, or it spreading outside of your lip line.
Reasons to buy: A failsafe daily option
Reasons to avoid: Doesn't give the look of a lipstick
Best oil
RRP: £18 for 5ml
The best lip oils have been trending in recent months, and we think the SAIE Glossybounce Hydrating Lip Oil is the perfect combination between a lip gloss and a balmy oil. The formula could last a bit longer, but the shine and subtle tint gives a healthy, plumped look to the lips while nourishing with every application.
Reasons to buy: Shiny, gloss-like finish
Reasons to avoid: Wears off fast
Best luxury
RRP: £37 for 3.5g
There's no denying that the Gucci Baume À Lèvres Lip Balm is a seriously luxe choice, but it's more than skin deep with this tinted balm. We tried shade 4, Penelope Plum, which provides a glowy wash of colour with a waxy, long-lasting formula. This comfortable balm stick will feel luxe with each and every use.
Reasons to buy: Fantastic long-lasting formula
Reasons to avoid: On the stickier side
Best plumping
RRP: £16 for 10ml
Packed with peptides for a natural plumping effect, this tinted balm from rhode is consistently sold out thanks to the cult following it's amassed on social media. You can count on our honest review though, it really does deserve all the attention. We recommend taking your chances and signing up to the waitlist.
Reasons to buy: Easy to take on the go
Reasons to avoid: You'll get through it fast
How we chose the best lip balms
Here at woman&home, we've got collective experience of hundreds of lip products, and know that a good lip balm can be one of the most important beauty purchases out there. To make sure we picked the best of the best, we've selected the top lip balms for different requirements, whether it's a vegan formula or something with a long-lasting tint. Every single product featured in this guide has been carefully vetted by our expert team.
Group Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White has almost 20 years experience as a beauty journalist. She has written for many well-known national magazines, newspapers and brands including Woman & Home, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Boots, Tesco, ELLE, InStyle, The Mirror, The Sun, Prima and Top Sante.
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. Her specialisms are down to her carefully-curated wardrobe, shopaholic tendencies and her constant hunt for any new lipsticks to add to her color-coordinated collection.
How to choose the best tinted lip balm for you
When it comes to selecting the right tinted lip balm, take a close look at the following:
- Ingredients: For long-lasting hydration, the typical lip balm will be packed with wax-based ingredients such as mineral oil, beeswax or lanolin. Skin-softening properties will often set into a more solid formula, like the TROPIC Lip Fudge, but formulas like the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm or rhode peptide lip tints come with vitamins E, D, A, and peptides.
- Packaging: Some tinted lip balms should be applied with your finger, which could be a little messy if you're out and about. If you want a tinted balm that applies like a lipstick, we've selected a number of tubes that swipe on for subtle but buildable colour.
- Pigmentation: Many tinted lip balms provide a subtle flush of colour, but others in our guide provide a bit more concentrated pigment, as well as a stain that will last throughout the day.
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home, and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Millie has always had a personal interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.
