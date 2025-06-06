Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip balm is a handbag essential for hydrated, smooth and pretty pink lips
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and her go-to lip balm from the brand offers a sheer wash of colour as well as hydration and moisture
Naomi Jamieson
Lip balm is a handbag essential for an on-the-go boost of hydration and a wash of pretty, sheer colour – something the Princess of Wales clearly knows all too well. Kate wore her favourite tinted lip balm at Wimbledon last year, and we were pleased to learn it's an affordable beauty classic.
The Princess's favourite lip balm is one of the most affordable purchases you can make to recreate her look. The Clarins Lip Perfector, which Kate wears in the shade 01 Rose Shimmer, retails for $30 / £24. With a super moisturising formula, it works hard to battle dryness and chapped skin on the lips, while also offering a touch of subtle rose-pink colour. Use as a finishing touch alongside no makeup makeup looks, or layer it over your favourite lipstick for an added hit of glossy glamour.
A sheer, rosy balm or gloss is also a go-to for Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson: "As someone who prefers quite subtle makeup day-to-day, I always find myself gravitating towards this sort of warm, blush-pink hue.
"While I haven't used this exact Clarins buy, many of my best tinted lip balms boast a similar shade, which is just enough to accentuate my pout and instantly elevate my makeup, without it suddenly looking too 'done.' I also often suffer from dry and chapped lips, so any formula with hydrating and smoothing shea butter gets my vote."
Formulated with nourishing and conditioning ingredients like Shea Butter and Wild Mango Butter, this Lip Perfector works hard to moisturise and condition lips. A delicate vanilla scent adds a sweet touch to the formula, while a shimmering finish gives lips a beautifully natural and healthy glow.
It's no surprise that the lip balm is a staple in Kate's makeup routine. With a natural rose-pink tint, the Clarins Lip Perfector is an elevated neutral shade that brings the perfect pop of colour to the lips while also keeping them looking natural, plump and healthy.
Boasting what Sephora describes as a 'melting texture,' the balm glides on with ease to bring hydration and colour to the lips in an even swipe, while also helping to 'visibly plump lips' for a fuller look.
Kate isn't the only person who swears by the Clarins Lip Perfector, with hundreds of shoppers giving it five out of five stars in their reviews. Love for its non-greasy and non-sticky finish as well as its staying power comes up time and time again, with shoppers rating it highly.
One reviewer said of the Lip Perfector, "I’ve been using the Clarins Lip Perfector for a while now and really love it. It feels super smooth on the lips—not sticky at all—and gives just the right amount of shine. The scent is light and sweet. The applicator is soft and easy to use, and the packaging feels nice and sleek."
Another added, "I really like this gloss—it’s super comfortable to wear and gives just enough shimmer without being over the top."
And a third summed it up simply when they said, "This lip perfector is the perfect everyday lip gloss."
