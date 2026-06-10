Emily Blunt just wore these £12 gel eye masks in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - but we've been fans for years

Puffy eyes have a habit of getting in the way when you actually want to look your best - whether it's a special occasion, a big meeting, or simply a morning when you'd rather not look as tired as you feel. If you've clocked a few too many early mornings lately, or find that a little under-eye puffiness is the first thing to give you away on a big occasion, and even the very best eye creams aren't working for you, you're not alone, and you're not without options.

Grace & Stella's cult eye masks are having a serious moment - and with good reason. The gel patches have long been a favourite among beauty insiders and celebs (namely Jessica Alba) for a while, but their latest high-profile outing - on Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada 2 - has sent them firmly into the mainstream spotlight.

And frankly, we're not surprised. Our beauty team has been quietly relying on these for occasion prep for years.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Beauty team fave Grace & Stella Restoring Purple Eye Masks - 6-Pairs £12 at graceandstella.com A firm favourite with our beauty team, these are the very ones we reached for for a bit of depuffing on Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson's wedding morning. Packed with retinol, ceramides, and glycerin, these restoring purple gel patches work hard to smooth fine lines, tackle dark circles, and hydrate the delicate under-eye area. 20 minutes, and tired eyes are transformed. Seen in Devil Wears Prada Grace & Stella Moisturizing Pink Eye Masks - 24 pairs £20 at graceandstella.com These iconic pink patches made their on-screen debut in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and with good reason. Focused on deep hydration and firming, they target dryness and fine lines to leave the under-eye area looking visibly smoother, plumper, and more awake. Worn by Jessica Alba Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks - 24 pairs £20 at graceandstella.com Boasting Jessica Alba as a fan, these gold gel patches are loaded with hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed vegetable protein to visibly de-puff, plump, and brighten the under-eye area. Pop them in the fridge first for an extra cooling hit - 24k magic, as the brand puts it.

The brand's iconic eye masks have serious celebrity form. Jessica Alba was spotted using the Anti-Wrinkle + Energising Eye Masks not once but twice across Instagram stories and lives during her get-ready-with-me content - which, given Alba's famously dedicated approach to skincare, says a lot. TV star Maura Higgins is another convert, and now Emily Blunt has cemented their cult status by wearing them on screen in the Devil Wears Prada sequel.

Here at woman&home, our digital beauty team doesn't need much convincing when it comes to a good eye mask, but Grace & Stella's have become a genuine staple. So much so that when a team member got married recently, several of us reached for the purple gel patches first thing that morning, smoothing them on while doing hair and make-up to de-puff, hydrate, and make sure we looked as fresh and bright-eyed as possible before the celebrations began.

Our digital beauty team's editors, Aleesha and Fiona, wearing Grace & Stella eye masks before out to beauty writer Naomi's wedding (Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

The verdict? They delivered. Eyes looked noticeably more awake, any overnight puffiness was visibly reduced, and they were fuss-free enough to use in the middle of a busy getting-ready routine without any hassle. Exactly what you need when there are things to do and you can't afford to look tired.

Grace & Stella offers a range of formulas to suit different skin types and concerns - from anti-wrinkle and energising options to hydrating and brightening variations - making them a genuinely versatile addition to any skincare routine, whether you're in your morning ritual or squeezing in some self-care before an event.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Caroline Finn, CMO of Grace & Stella, puts it: "We are all about adding feel-good moments into the everyday, turning 15 minutes into an instant pick-me-up." Designed to be worn on the go, with no lying down in a darkened room required, they fit neatly into real life, which is exactly why, from A-listers to our own beauty desk, people keep coming back to them.