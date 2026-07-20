Not white or sheer - Mel C just rejected classic bridal nails for this unusual, spicy shade

While milky white and sheer pink polishes tend to be the go-to for a bridal nail look, Melanie C's spicy mani-pedi proves that this timeless colour really does suit every occasion.

Congratulations are indeed in order for Melanie Chisholm and her partner, Chris Dingwall, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 18th in Cumbria, England. The bride wore a very elegant slip-style dress, with lace detailing, designed by none other than her close friend and former bandmate, Victoria Beckham, which she paired with a loose, wavy hairstyle and a rather unusual nail colour.

As mentioned, we typically think of a nude or milky nail polish for a bridal manicure, but instead, Mel C opted for an equally classic but slightly more statement shade: red. And not just on her fingernails, we might add, but on her toes too.

Per the wedding pictures, taken and posted here by photographer Andrew Timms, her chosen shade was a very rich, spicy red - much like the iconic Pompier Chanel nail polish. Manicure-wise, she also paired the chic shade with what looks to be an almond shape - a classic style for a wedding.

Red is very much a timeless nail colour and goes with everything, from a simple jeans-and-t-shirt outfit to a wedding dress, as Mel C proved this weekend. Her matching pedicure also feels very apt this season, as similar spicy red looks, like the 'Picante pedicure', are also topping the list of summer 2026's pedi trends.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This actually isn't the first time we've seen the former Spice Girl sporting this coordinated mani-pedi. Earlier in July, we spotted her wearing a very similar-looking red at several events, which further speaks to its timelessness and versatility. Clearly, it's a bit of a summer signature for Mel C this year.

Even if you're not heading to a wedding, a matching, spicy-red manicure-pedicure is such a chic choice for a holiday, or just when you want to look put-together this season. Another pro in its favour, aside from having a pop icon's seal of approval, is how easy it is to recreate at home. For both your finger and toenails, all you'll need is two to three coats of your chosen red nail polish, followed by a clear coat to protect the shade and afford a glossy, professional-looking shine. We recommend the essie Gel Couture Top Coat.