9 Chanel nail polish shades that might be even classier than Rouge Noir
Chanel's elevated nail shades are the shortcut to a luxury manicure at home - and these are the chicest of them all
While Rouge Noir is often singled out as the icon among Chanel's nail polishes, these other shades are just as chic - and in some cases, even more versatile...
Though the 2024 nail trends have left us with no shortage of manicure inspiration, their popularity and appeal can be short-lived. This is why having a collection of staple colours in your possession is key - especially if you're someone who favours timelessness over the season's latest and greatest look. One brand that understands that need well is Chanel, whose lineup of lacquers features everything from elegant milky whites to signature shades of red - the likes of which never go out of style.
So, if you're looking to find the nail polish equivalent to your signature perfume or to elevate your at-home manicures, here are nine Chanel shades that offer instant sophistication...
9 Chanel nail polishes to invest in, for chic manicures at home
There's really something to be said for a timeless nail polish that you can fall back on whenever the need for a fresh manicure arises, regardless of the season or setting - especially if you aren't able to book in with a nail tech. Luckily for us, Chanel offers an array of versatile shades, nine of which we've selected for their chic appeal...
Writer's favouite
RRP: £29
Offering a rich wash of merlot-like burgundy to your nails, Rouge Noir is often the first shade beauty buffs (myself included) will recommend for a luxe-looking manicure. Despite being quite a bold, dark colour, it's so wearable and never fails to elevate your talons - whilst imparting a premium shine.
RRP: £29
If you're a lover of sheer nail polishes, Chanel's Ballerina needs to be front and centre in your collection. It's milky, buildable and oh-so-elegant.
RRP: £29
White Silk is one for the neutral nail lovers among us. It's minimalistic, clean and works for all occasions and settings.
RRP: £29
Dark nails are always a popular pick in the autumn and winter months and this shade from Chanel, in particular, offers the most perfect wash of deep sapphire to your talons. It's rich but still very wearable.
RRP: £29
No nail collection is complete without a dark, signature red and Pompier is definitely one to have on your radar.
RRP: £29
White nails are very much a timeless option but they've been especially popular this year. Like OPI's Funny Bunny This milky option from Chanel will elevate your talons to no end. You can wear it on its own - for a chic, minimalistic look - or as the tip of a French manicure.
RRP: £29
While lemon yellow isn't necessarily a timeless hue, we couldn't bear to leave this shade out of the running. It's bright and playful, whilst still remaining elegant. It's ideal for both spring and summer and will also make the perfect French tip nail colour.
RRP: £29
Another stylish neutral, Particulière is the perfect shade for the autumn - and any other season for that matter. It's a soft taupe that will suit all nail shapes and lengths - though we would especially recommend pairing it with a squoval or almond nail shape.
How to apply your Chanel nail polishes?
How you apply your regular nail polishes really comes down to personal preference but we would recommend applying a base coat - ideally one of the best nail strengtheners - followed by two to three coats of your chosen Chanel shade.
Allow each layer to dry thoroughly before then applying the next and finish with a clear, glossy top coat. Our pick is NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat (at Amazon). To ensure your manicure lasts, be sure to apply a cuticle oil to each nail daily.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
7 important jobs to do in your garden this September according to the experts
With summer drawing to a close, there's much to be done in your outdoor space to get it ready for the cold weather ahead.
By Emily Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's loungewear set is the outfit we can't wait to cosy up in this autumn
That's our autumn wardrobe sorted
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
These September 2024 St. Tropez deals have discounts of up to 76% on so many tanning buys
Enjoy huge savings on St. Tropez's best-selling tanning products, from an express one-hour mousse to skin-loving face mists...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This structured and chic bob is the most perfect autumn haircut inspiration
The 'Laser Cut' bob is this season's most sophisticated hairstyle - here’s how to make it work for you
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
M&S' sell out beauty box is back today – get £95 worth of 'genuinely useful' luxury products for just £30
L’Occitane, Murad, Living Proof... this might just be the best one yet
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Hannah Waddingham just revealed her entire beauty stash - with staples starting at £7
From French pharmacy favourites to premium tools, we've spotted a treasure trove of skincare in Hannah Waddingham's beauty bag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'Terracopper' is the deliciously rich hair colour we'll be seeing everywhere this autumn
Sitting between fiery terracotta and glossy copper, terracopper is predicted to be a huge autumn hair trend
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
6 elegant hair perfumes to elevate your signature scent (or swap it for entirely)
Want to smell good 24/7? Hair perfume adds longevity to your go-to fragrance - without sharing the designer price tag
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The £14 face tanning mist that gave my grey, post-flu skin a flattering, subtle glow
Unlock a streak-free, healthy tan in a matter of seconds with this affordable and easy to use face tanning mist...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £13 mascara that Eva Longoria swears by for voluminous lashes at the Oscars
Eva Longoria's go-to volume-boosting mascara is the secret to fanned, defined lashes - and it won't break the bank....
By Sennen Prickett Published