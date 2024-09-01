9 Chanel nail polish shades that might be even classier than Rouge Noir

While Rouge Noir is often singled out as the icon among Chanel's nail polishes, these other shades are just as chic - and in some cases, even more versatile...

Though the 2024 nail trends have left us with no shortage of manicure inspiration, their popularity and appeal can be short-lived. This is why having a collection of staple colours in your possession is key - especially if you're someone who favours timelessness over the season's latest and greatest look. One brand that understands that need well is Chanel, whose lineup of lacquers features everything from elegant milky whites to signature shades of red - the likes of which never go out of style.

So, if you're looking to find the nail polish equivalent to your signature perfume or to elevate your at-home manicures, here are nine Chanel shades that offer instant sophistication...

9 Chanel nail polishes to invest in, for chic manicures at home

There's really something to be said for a timeless nail polish that you can fall back on whenever the need for a fresh manicure arises, regardless of the season or setting - especially if you aren't able to book in with a nail tech. Luckily for us, Chanel offers an array of versatile shades, nine of which we've selected for their chic appeal...

How to apply your Chanel nail polishes?

How you apply your regular nail polishes really comes down to personal preference but we would recommend applying a base coat - ideally one of the best nail strengtheners - followed by two to three coats of your chosen Chanel shade.

Allow each layer to dry thoroughly before then applying the next and finish with a clear, glossy top coat. Our pick is NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat (at Amazon). To ensure your manicure lasts, be sure to apply a cuticle oil to each nail daily.