9 Chanel nail polish shades that might be even classier than Rouge Noir

Chanel's elevated nail shades are the shortcut to a luxury manicure at home - and these are the chicest of them all

A selection of popular Chanel nail polishes including shades: Pompier, Rouge Noir and Insomniaque/ in a pink template
(Image credit: Chanel)
While Rouge Noir is often singled out as the icon among Chanel's nail polishes, these other shades are just as chic - and in some cases, even more versatile...

Though the 2024 nail trends have left us with no shortage of manicure inspiration, their popularity and appeal can be short-lived. This is why having a collection of staple colours in your possession is key - especially if you're someone who favours timelessness over the season's latest and greatest look. One brand that understands that need well is Chanel, whose lineup of lacquers features everything from elegant milky whites to signature shades of red - the likes of which never go out of style.

So, if you're looking to find the nail polish equivalent to your signature perfume or to elevate your at-home manicures, here are nine Chanel shades that offer instant sophistication...

9 Chanel nail polishes to invest in, for chic manicures at home

There's really something to be said for a timeless nail polish that you can fall back on whenever the need for a fresh manicure arises, regardless of the season or setting - especially if you aren't able to book in with a nail tech. Luckily for us, Chanel offers an array of versatile shades, nine of which we've selected for their chic appeal...

CHANEL LE VERNIS Nail Colour in shade Rouge NoirWriter's favouite
1. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "155 Rouge Noir"

RRP: £29

Offering a rich wash of merlot-like burgundy to your nails, Rouge Noir is often the first shade beauty buffs (myself included) will recommend for a luxe-looking manicure. Despite being quite a bold, dark colour, it's so wearable and never fails to elevate your talons - whilst imparting a premium shine.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade Ballerina
2. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "111 Ballerina"

RRP: £29

If you're a lover of sheer nail polishes, Chanel's Ballerina needs to be front and centre in your collection. It's milky, buildable and oh-so-elegant.

Chanel Le Vernis in shade White Silk

3. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "167 White Silk"

RRP: £29

White Silk is one for the neutral nail lovers among us. It's minimalistic, clean and works for all occasions and settings.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour, 127 Fugueuse
4. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "127 Fugueuse"

RRP: £29

Dark nails are always a popular pick in the autumn and winter months and this shade from Chanel, in particular, offers the most perfect wash of deep sapphire to your talons. It's rich but still very wearable.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 153 Pompier

5. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "153 Pompier"

RRP: £29

No nail collection is complete without a dark, signature red and Pompier is definitely one to have on your radar.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade 101 Insomniaque
6. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "101 Insomniaque"

RRP: £29

White nails are very much a timeless option but they've been especially popular this year. Like OPI's Funny Bunny This milky option from Chanel will elevate your talons to no end. You can wear it on its own - for a chic, minimalistic look - or as the tip of a French manicure.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in shade Ovni
7. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "129 Ovni"

RRP: £29

While lemon yellow isn't necessarily a timeless hue, we couldn't bear to leave this shade out of the running. It's bright and playful, whilst still remaining elegant. It's ideal for both spring and summer and will also make the perfect French tip nail colour.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade 105 Particulière
8. CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "105 Particulière"

RRP: £29

Another stylish neutral, Particulière is the perfect shade for the autumn - and any other season for that matter. It's a soft taupe that will suit all nail shapes and lengths - though we would especially recommend pairing it with a squoval or almond nail shape.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade 147 Incendiaire
9. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "147 Incendiaire"

RRP: £29

Ticking both the timeless and statement boxes, Incendiaire offers the most perfect pop of cherry-red to your nails, complete with a high shine finish.

How to apply your Chanel nail polishes?

How you apply your regular nail polishes really comes down to personal preference but we would recommend applying a base coat - ideally one of the best nail strengtheners - followed by two to three coats of your chosen Chanel shade.

Allow each layer to dry thoroughly before then applying the next and finish with a clear, glossy top coat. Our pick is NAILKIND's Plumping Top Coat (at Amazon). To ensure your manicure lasts, be sure to apply a cuticle oil to each nail daily.

