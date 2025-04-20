Claudia Winkleman uses this nifty fake tan to unlock her recognisable bronzed holiday-like glow

Amongst a salon-worthy blow dry and a professional makeup look, most A-listers are always pictured adorning a golden complexion. While spray tans are a popular choice for celebrities, it's rare that we get an insight into their at-home self-tanning collections - until now.

For many, one of the best fake tans for mature skin is a must for a complexion pick-me-up or a healthy golden glow - including Claudia Winkleman herself. Over the past two decades, the presenter has continued to adorn the same look that we all know and love. But, aside from Claudia Winkleman's eyeliner, iconic block fringe and pale nude lipstick combination, the one other thing that you'll never spot her without is a sun-kissed complexion.

Which leads us to wonder exactly what self-tan she relies on for her well-known bronzed glow. Well, we've uncovered her go-to product of choice for unlocking a faux tan - and it may just take you by surprise.

The only self-tan you'll find Claudia Winkleman using

In an interview with Get The Gloss, Claudia answered the question we've been waiting for, what fake tan does she use? Revealing her favourite self-tan, which she has unwavering love for, Winkleman said: "I am simply obsessed with the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads." Arriving in the form of wipes that are pre-prepped with self-tan, this innovative product rivals some of the best gradual tans on the market.

Claudia's favourite self-tan Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Glow Pad™ Self Tanner for Face View at Dr Dennis Gross RRP: £36.27 for 20 towelettes Not only are these easy to use self-tanning pads quick and easy to use, whether you're in a time crunch or on-the-go, but they also unlock an even, natural tan. Equipped with vitamin E, AHAs and BHAs, these nifty towelettes also work to smooth the texture of the skin to allow for a streak-free application, plus nourish and hydrate your complexion for a radiant glow. While it's currently a mission to get your hands on Claudia's favourite fake tanning towelettes in the UK, they are still available to shop via the US-based brand's website.

Describing the tanning pads as “outstanding", Claudia avoids typical self-tan mousses and instead relies on these towelettes for creating a holiday-like glow, she says: "If you want to look like you’ve been in Capri for the weekend and had lunch outside then use these."

Essentially working the same as a face wipe, these one-time-use cloth sheets are soaked in self-tan and are designed to be swept over the body. You'll notice colour begins to develop in as little as one hour, but can be applied two to three times a week to build you desired depth of tan - plus, with no need to rinse it off. These very reasons have earned the towelettes a spot in the presenter's collection of beauty favourites, she says: "They’re immediately excellent and make your skin glow, I can’t live without them.”

Tanning wipe alternatives

If you're looking to enjoy the quick, easy and fuss-free method of using self-tan wipes, just like Claudia, we've rounded up a few other alternatives for you to shop. Perfect for when you're in a pinch, these towelettes can be swiped onto the skin to reveal a sun-kissed glow in no time at all - no tanning mitt required.

