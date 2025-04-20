Claudia Winkleman uses this nifty fake tan to unlock her recognisable bronzed holiday-like glow
The presenter surprisingly relies on these clever self-tan wipes for her bronzed complexion
Amongst a salon-worthy blow dry and a professional makeup look, most A-listers are always pictured adorning a golden complexion. While spray tans are a popular choice for celebrities, it's rare that we get an insight into their at-home self-tanning collections - until now.
For many, one of the best fake tans for mature skin is a must for a complexion pick-me-up or a healthy golden glow - including Claudia Winkleman herself. Over the past two decades, the presenter has continued to adorn the same look that we all know and love. But, aside from Claudia Winkleman's eyeliner, iconic block fringe and pale nude lipstick combination, the one other thing that you'll never spot her without is a sun-kissed complexion.
Which leads us to wonder exactly what self-tan she relies on for her well-known bronzed glow. Well, we've uncovered her go-to product of choice for unlocking a faux tan - and it may just take you by surprise.
The only self-tan you'll find Claudia Winkleman using
In an interview with Get The Gloss, Claudia answered the question we've been waiting for, what fake tan does she use? Revealing her favourite self-tan, which she has unwavering love for, Winkleman said: "I am simply obsessed with the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads." Arriving in the form of wipes that are pre-prepped with self-tan, this innovative product rivals some of the best gradual tans on the market.
Claudia's favourite self-tan
RRP: £36.27 for 20 towelettes
Not only are these easy to use self-tanning pads quick and easy to use, whether you're in a time crunch or on-the-go, but they also unlock an even, natural tan. Equipped with vitamin E, AHAs and BHAs, these nifty towelettes also work to smooth the texture of the skin to allow for a streak-free application, plus nourish and hydrate your complexion for a radiant glow. While it's currently a mission to get your hands on Claudia's favourite fake tanning towelettes in the UK, they are still available to shop via the US-based brand's website.
Describing the tanning pads as “outstanding", Claudia avoids typical self-tan mousses and instead relies on these towelettes for creating a holiday-like glow, she says: "If you want to look like you’ve been in Capri for the weekend and had lunch outside then use these."
Essentially working the same as a face wipe, these one-time-use cloth sheets are soaked in self-tan and are designed to be swept over the body. You'll notice colour begins to develop in as little as one hour, but can be applied two to three times a week to build you desired depth of tan - plus, with no need to rinse it off. These very reasons have earned the towelettes a spot in the presenter's collection of beauty favourites, she says: "They’re immediately excellent and make your skin glow, I can’t live without them.”
Tanning wipe alternatives
If you're looking to enjoy the quick, easy and fuss-free method of using self-tan wipes, just like Claudia, we've rounded up a few other alternatives for you to shop. Perfect for when you're in a pinch, these towelettes can be swiped onto the skin to reveal a sun-kissed glow in no time at all - no tanning mitt required.
RRP: £9.67 for a pack of four wipes
Infused with natural apricot extract and vitamin E, these self-tan wipes are designed to hydrate and soften the skin, while delivering a radiant healthy glow to your skin. Pre-equipped with the self-tan formula to allow for an easy, mess-free application, these wipes immediately impart a streak-free, natural-looking tan.
RRP: £5.99 for two towels
For those looking for an earth-friendly option, these self-tan eco towels boast an organic dry oil formula that works to deeply moisturise the skin, while quickly drying down and developing into a deep bronze glow that lasts for 7 to 10 days. Enriched with aloe vera and borage oil, these wipes can be applied on both the face and body. Not to mention, they're also vegan cruelty-free and biodegradable.
RRP: £24.99 for a pack of 6 towelettes
Formulated with vitamin E and AHA, these towelettes are pre-prepped with enough self-tan for one application. Not only are they easy to use, by simply swiping over the skin, but they are also fast to dry down making for a seamless, streak-free finish. Plus, these towelettes are already A-lister approved as they're known to be Jennifer Aniston's favourite self-tan for her healthy golden glow, too.
