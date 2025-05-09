I'm a serial self-tanner and these are my foolproof methods to protect your bedsheets from fake tan

I used to assign an important role to a specific set of bed sheets and pyjamas: "only to be worn on fake tan nights".

It turns out, though, that the nights I wanted to slather on my best fake tan for mature skin were more frequent than the ones I didn't, and there was only so much staining a bedsheet could take. I needed a different tactic - and on TikTok, tan-stained bedsheets have close to 50 million posts, confirming that I am not alone.

Fake tan's active ingredient, dihydroxyacetone (DHA), is colourless. The main offender for staining is often the guide colour, which helps you see where you've applied but can transfer onto fabrics and leave a crime-scene-like outline on your sheets, especially if you sweat a lot. So, is it possible to get an even, all-body glow without detriment to your bedding? I've asked the experts.

How to stop self tan coming off on your bedsheets, by two tanning experts

As with most aspects of beauty, prevention is better than cure when it comes to keeping your bedsheets self tan free. These are the clever products and sheet protectors that'll help you along the way.

1. Try a wash-off

If you're looking for a one-night glow, or it’s suddenly sunny outside, wash-off tanners can be a brilliant option. “They give that instant payoff and rinse away easily at the end of the day,” says Nicky Matthews, founder of Sienna X. Think of it as makeup for your body, but just like face makeup, some of the best instant tan products have more stubborn tints than others, so it’s best to wash off properly before bed.

Legology Sun-Lite Tinted Leg Cream View at Superdrug RRP: £39.50 Arguably one of the best body makeup products around. This delivers a natural tint while hiding bumps, veins and anything else you’d prefer not to be on show. It doesn’t transfer onto clothes and washes off with soapy water easily.

2. Use protection

Acting as a transfer-free dividing layer between you and your treasured bedding, these are a game-changer for tanning enthusiasts. Some are like silky sleeping bags, while others slip over your pillows. It’s a simple but clever concept that keeps your sheets streak-free (saving you frequent weekly washes) and allows your tan to develop more evenly and flawlessly overnight.

Tan Fan Self Tan Sleep Sac View at Amazon UK RRP: £38 This is a seriously smart setup for serial tanners with a built-in pillow protector, foot openings so you don’t feel trapped and can stay cool, plus it’s roomy and non-stick so it won’t affect your tan result. And no more #RIPsheets.

3. Go gradual

The best gradual tans allow you to build up a glow over time and are great for those short on time or who are nervous about getting tan on their favourite bedsheets. “They deliver a hint of colour with added moisture, and you can build the colour each day to keep your tan topped up, all without transferring any guide colour onto bedding,” explains Sophie Evans from St. Tropez. Apply in the morning, and it will have all day to dry down.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ESPA Pro-Glow Gradual Tan Body Cream View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £43 for 185ml Super hydrating and nutrient-rich, this ESPA buy provides a double-whammy moisturiser-meets-tan. There’s no stickiness or streaking, it’s the ideal way to achieve a natural, buildable bronze without ruining your bedding.

4. Wear dark colours to bed

Using a towel or sleeping in long, dark pyjamas can help protect your sheets. “If you’re tanning in the evening, pop a towel over your pillowcase too – especially if you're using product on your neck and chest area, as we can perspire more in these areas,” recommends Nicky.

5. Look for rapid-developing technology

Regardless of whether you use the best fake tan for pale skin or dark skin, one of the worst parts of fake tanning is hanging about half naked waiting for it to dry – especially if you’re about to climb into bed and your crisp white sheets are quivering at the thought.

This is where express self-tans come in. With a drying time usually between one and three hours, they leave plenty of time to wash the guide colour off in the shower before you get into bed.

St. Tropez Express Bronzing Mousse View at Cult Beauty RRP: £33 for 200ml This gets to work in a few hours, depending on the intensity of your desired finish. St. Tropez makes one of the go-to express tan formulas. Complete with a guide colour, it's super easy both to apply and blend as well as getting those results, fast. Sienna X Express Q10 Self Tan Tinted Mousse View at Amazon UK RRP: £24 for 200ml Formulated for use on both the face and body, Sienna X's self tan formula is enriched with vitamin E, pomegranate and blackcurrant – plus it has that all-important guide colour to make the tan application process easier. Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam One Hour Express View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £16.99 for 200ml Another super speedy formula with a helpful guide colour, this fragrance-free express Bondi Sands buy promises a dark tan in just one hour, with even deeper results after two to three hours.

6. Choose a clear tanner

Non-tinted formulas mean that there’s no transfer. They do not have the pigmented guide colour that helps you see where you’re applying the tan. If this screams 'disaster!' don’t panic. Choose a tanning water that turns into a mousse to make it easier to feel where you’re applying it.