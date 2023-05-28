10 best yoga mats on Amazon, as recommended by a practitioner

Opting for one of the best yoga mats on Amazon is a great idea if you're looking to get into your practice ASAP or want convenient, stress-free delivery. Not all yoga mats are made equal though, especially when you're buying online, so it's important to consider all the top options before investing.

As a certified meditation practitioner and yoga enthusiast, I know just how important having a supportive yoga mat is for your practice. Many years and one too many poor-quality mats later, I've finally discovered the key elements to look for in a yoga mat.

Whether you're using your mat for your yoga flow, meditation routine, or strength training, ultra-dense cushioning with plenty of grip is essential. You want to feel supported as you move through your workout, on a durable mat that will last you years to come. And, if your joints are in need of a little extra care, a mat crafted from a soft, thick material will offer ultimate-comfort as you flow.

To help you in your search for your perfect mat, I've searched high and low on Amazon to find my favorites - the best yoga mats I recommend to clients for different uses and the ones I use myself. Here, I've collated all the best yoga mats on Amazon into a useful guide, from luxe cork mats to extra-thick foam designs, detailing all you need to know so you can make the best choice for your practice no matter your budget.

The best yoga mats on Amazon

1. Manduka X Yoga Mat – Premium 5mm Thick Yoga Best yoga mat on Amazon overall Specifications Material: TPE Dimensions : 180cm x 61cm Weight : 1.8kg Thickness: 5mm RRP: $67.99 / £59.99 Reasons to buy + Extra cushioning + Easy to clean + Eco-friendly materials + Ultra-dense Reasons to avoid - Can get slippery

Made from eco TPE, the Manduka X Yoga Mat is one of the best yoga mats on Amazon, and generally one of the top yoga mat brands around. This multi-use mat has been designed for athletes to use in a range of workouts, from strength training to yoga and Pilates. And, it's suitable for use while wearing shoes, too.

At 5mm thick, it offers a little extra cushioning than most standard yoga mats, while the textured material provides a grippy surface. Crafted from non-toxic, recycled, and biodegradable materials, it has a closed-cell surface which means it won't absorb sweat and is easier to clean. However, this means the mat will get slippery the more you sweat so keep a hand towel nearby to soak up the evidence of your brilliant efforts.

At under 2kg, it's light enough to transport between home and the gym. And, hey, if it's good enough for the professionals, it's good enough for us.

2. BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat Best yoga mat on Amazon for those who need extra support Specifications Material: Foam Dimensions : 180cm x 60cm Weight : 0.9kg Thickness: 12.7mm RRP: $19.99 / £24 Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Extra cushioning + Comes with an additional pad + Portable + Cheaper than most other options on the list Reasons to avoid - Limited colorways

For those whose joints need a little extra care, let us introduce to you the BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose Yoga Mat. Not only is it over 12mm thick, providing you with an extra-soft and cushioned surface to support your body as you flow and making it one of the best thick yoga mats around, but it also comes with an additional pad. This gives you an extra 15mm of cushioning and can be used as a knee pad, or to support hands, wrists, or feet if needed.

It's lightweight and comes with a carry strap, making it easy to transport and store. What's more, it's got a very reasonable, budget-friendly price tag. It's no surprise it's gained thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.

3. Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Best yoga mat on Amazon for any workout Specifications Material: NBR Foam Dimensions: 172cm x 61cm Weight: 1.4kg Thickness: 10mm RRP: $24.55 / £33 - 85 depending on color Reasons to buy + Lots of colorways available + Good grip + Easy carrying strap + Affordable option in some colorways Reasons to avoid - Not as long as other mats

Gaiam is a popular, bestselling yoga accessories brand so I was delighted to spot its premium mats on Amazon. It's a brand I've used time and time again, and I love the cushioned, thick feel under the foot and hand. Whether you're doing yoga for beginners or Pilates for weight loss, it's everything you need to just get the job done.

The classic mat has a textured surface for increased traction, helping you stay stable as your move through your poses. The 10mm foam provides a soft, supportive surface for your practice. And, given these details, it's suitable for more than just yoga, making it an excellent addition to your at-home workout space.

Best of all, this mat is available in a rainbow of colors with something to suit every taste. Add a playful pink or bright and bold orange to your practice, and instant joy is almost guaranteed.

4. Manduka PRO Yoga Mat – Premium 6mm Thick Mat Best luxury yoga mat on Amazon Specifications Material: Rubber Dimensions: ‎180 x 66cm Weight: 1.8kg Thickness: 6mm RRP: $138 / £124 Reasons to buy + Easy to clean + Eco-friendly material + Range of lengths available Reasons to avoid - High price tag - Can be slippery at first

It comes with an expensive price tag, but if you're a seasoned yogi or serious about committing to your practice, the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat is a worthy investment and one of the best yoga mats on Amazon without a doubt. At 6mm thick it offers a little more cushioning than a standard 4mm yoga mat, protecting joints while still allowing you to feel the contact you're making with the floor beneath you.

Crafted from durable rubber, its closed-cell surface prevents sweat, bacteria, and moisture from seeping into the mat, making it easy to clean. However, this can cause the mat to get slippery, so much like the Manduka X Yoga Mat, keep a hand towel nearby.

Manduka mats offer excellent grip generally, I've always found, one that improves the more you use it, which is extra motivation to show up on the mat.

5. Gruper TPE Yoga Mat Best budget-friendly yoga mat on Amazon Specifications Material: TPE Dimensions: 183cm x 60cm Weight: 0.8kg Thickness: 6mm RRP: $27.99 / £15.99 Reasons to buy + Most affordable on this list + Non-slip + Cushioned, durable material + Extra large size + Thousands of five-star reviews Reasons to avoid - Customers report strong aroma

When it comes to yoga mats, the luxury-priced options may offer slightly more but there's nothing wrong with a more affordable yoga mat if you don't want to stretch the budget. Gruper's TPE Yoga Mat is my pick of the best as it's made from eco-friendly TPE, which the brand claims is highly durable and crack resistant, and contains anti-slip technology.

As well as being the most affordable yoga mat on this list, it's also the lightest - at just 0.8kg - giving it another point in my books. It's still supportive and comfortable to use though, with the durable material giving you peace of mind to flow, meditate, and train (perhaps with a pick of the best yoga apps), without having to worry about deforming your mat or ripping it. Thanks to clever anti-slip technology, you'll remain stable and secure as you move from one pose to the next, too. It's also longer than the average yoga mat as well, for those who prefer more space to move or are a little taller than average.

Portability-wise, this mat comes with a handy strap. Its pocket-friendly price tag and thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon make this buy a no-brainer. It's also available in a range of colors, perfect for yogis who want to add a pop of playfulness and color to their workout space.

6. HemingWeigh Extra Thick Yoga Mat Best thick rubber yoga mat on Amazon Specifications Material: Rubber Dimensions: ‎182cm x 60cm Weight: 1.4kg Thickness: 12mm RRP: $60 / £65 Reasons to buy + Extra thick for joint protection + Moisture resistant + Ideal for tall yogis Reasons to avoid - Might be too thick for some workouts

HemingWeigh's mat is another top-rated thick yoga mat available to buy on Amazon. At 12mm thick, it's fractionally thinner than the BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat, but there's really not much difference in it. The difference here comes from the material this yoga mat is made from - rubber rather than foam, which has its positives and negatives.

The thickness makes this yoga mat ideal for those in need of extra cushioning on the joints. Plus, at 182cm long, it's the best option on this list for tall yogis and Pilates lovers who need a little extra space or anyone who prefers more room to move. And much like many of the other yoga mats on this round up, it features a carry strap for easy carrying.

This mat is latex-free and non-toxic, with a moisture-resistant surface that will make cleaning a breeze. It's something you may not find with mats made of foam or naturally softer, porous materials. It's also worth noting that extra-thick mats shine during yoga, Pilates, and meditation practices where that extra cushioning and support makes things a lot easier. However, it can be too cushioned for the likes of HIIT workouts or strength training, making it tricky to maintain balance.

7. Hatha Yoga Extra Thick Yoga Mat Best thick TPE yoga mat on Amazon Specifications Material: TPE Dimensions: 183cm x 80cm Weight: 1.8kg Thickness: 12mm RRP: $84 / £58 Reasons to buy + Extra thick for more support + Sticky, gripy texture + Doesn't absorb sweat + Range of colorways available Reasons to avoid - Some customers report slippery feeling initially

I'm a big fan of yoga mats with a little extra cushioning and the Hatha Yoga Extra Thick Yoga Mat is another excellent choice. While they may not be as suitable for high-intensity workouts or training, they're really a winner when it comes to yoga and Pilates. The Hatha Yoga mat is made from soft foam material (at 12mm thick) and offers plenty of protection for joints, while still remaining relatively lightweight at under 2kg.

The multi-purpose yoga mat has been crafted from a luxe, TPE material that's non-slip, odorless, and easy to clean. What's more, it's got a sticky non-slip texture and is higher in density than traditional yoga mats, meaning it offers more cushioning and traction so you can move easily through your workout.

The main advantage of this yoga mat is that it works just as well on tiles as it does on wooden floors, so if your practice space is your bathroom or kitchen, you're in luck. Plus, as it's moisture resistant it won't absorb sweat or bacteria, and it can easily be cleaned with mild detergent and cool water. However, it's worth noting that some Amazon customers found it slippery at first, so of course, keep a towel nearby.

8. Liforme Original Yoga Mat Best yoga mat on Amazon for tall yogis Specifications Material: Rubber Dimensions: 185cm x 68cm Weight: 2.5kg Thickness: 4.2mm RRP: $149 / £114 Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly material + Easy to clean + Durable + Extra long Reasons to avoid - Heavier than other mats - Not suitable for those with latex allergies

Liforme Original Yoga Mat is made by yogis, for yogis. It's one of my favorite brands and this is a yoga mat I recommend to loads of people comfortable spending a little more money than average, for the best fit and feel. Featuring helpful alignment guides on its surface, it will support newbies and pros alike in finding their flow.

The 4.2mm thick mat is crafted from rubber, one of the most eco-friendly yoga mat materials on the market. It has a natural grippy texture helping to keep you stable as you work out, and thanks to its anti-microbe properties, it's easy to clean.

Rubber yoga mats are often more expensive than PVC or TPE yoga mats, and that's certainly the case for this Liforme mat. If you're looking for an investment mat to see you through the years, I honestly believe it's worth it. Not only are you paying for the high quality, natural material, but also the brand's eco-credentials. You can rest assured this mat is made using non-toxic materials and it's also biodegradable.

This mat is also extra-long at 185cm, making it the best pick of the list for those who are taller than average or want more space to work out in. However, because of this, it's also heavier than other mats in our round-up. Coming in at 2.5kg, it's not as travel-friendly. It's also not suitable for those who are allergic to latex.

9. CorkTec Non Toxic Non Slip Thick Cork Yoga Mat Best luxury cork mat on Amazon Specifications Material: Cork Dimensions: 183cm x 61cm Weight: 2.3kg Thickness: 4mm RRP: $99 / £110 Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Ethically sourced material + Stable backing + Great for those who want a thin yoga mat Reasons to avoid - Heavy

Made from cork that has been handpicked in Portugal and Spain, this luxury yoga mat from The Cork Collective will make a stylish addition to your morning flow. As well as all the benefits a cork yoga mat offers, I love The Cork Collective Yoga Mat because it also features a natural rubber backing that I find keeps you stable as you transition through the postures, and it can be used indoors and outdoors.

When it comes to cork as a material, over rubber and foam, it works a completely different way when wet. I.e. when rubber gets wet, it becomes slippier, but when cork gets wet, the better the grip becomes. Cork also contains a naturally-occurring waxy substance that also stops it from absorbing moisture, which makes it perfect for hot yoga.

But it's not just about practicality and appearances with this pick. The ethically sourced, FSC-certified material offers an eco-friendly advantage to this mat and similar models, which are also available to buy on Amazon.

It's not as thick or cushioned as some of the other yoga mats in our round-up, so if your joints are in need of extra protection it's best to opt for a thick, foam mat instead. Otherwise, if you're after a thin mat for workouts or just prefer less cushioning under foot, this could be the one for you.

10. Floele Eco Friendly Yoga Mat Best thick cork yoga mat on Amazon Specifications Material: Cork and rubber Dimensions: 182cm x 66cm Weight: 1.2kg Thickness: 7mm RRP: $72 / £89 Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly material + Anti-slip backing + Additional accessories + Alignment markings Reasons to avoid - Not as thick as other thick yoga mats on this list

The Floele yoga mat ticks so many boxes in my books. It's crafted from eco-friendly rubber and cork but features a textured TPE backing to provide plenty of security and stability as you move. It also features alignment markings to support you in practicing your asanas correctly, ideal for those who are new to the world of yoga.

It will see you through any workout, but many happy Amazon customers have rated it highly for hot yoga. Thanks to the non-slip cork material, and textured underside it provides an excellent base for a sweaty yoga or hot Pilates session. And, at just over 1kg, it's light enough to transport to and from your workout class.

There's something about a cork yoga mat that just looks so chic. I'd happily leave this mat out as part of my home decor (and to gently remind me to find my inner Zen every day), however, this mat does come with an equally chic linen storage bag. Plus, a carrying strap and a cork ball for some extra R&R through self-massage.

How to choose the best yoga mats on Amazon for you

What will you use the mat for? Firstly, I always tell people to consider what they'll be using the mat for. Is it just yoga and meditation? Or will you need a multi-use mat that offers enough stability and grip for home workouts like HIIT and weightlifting?

Firstly, I always tell people to consider what they'll be using the mat for. Is it just yoga and meditation? Or will you need a multi-use mat that offers enough stability and grip for home workouts like HIIT and weightlifting? How much cushioning support do you need? If your joints need a little extra care, I'd suggest opting for a thicker mat or a mat that comes with a knee pad for further support. If you don't need extra cushioning, stick with yoga mats around 4mm or 6mm, like the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat or Cork Tec option.

If your joints need a little extra care, I'd suggest opting for a thicker mat or a mat that comes with a knee pad for further support. If you don't need extra cushioning, stick with yoga mats around 4mm or 6mm, like the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat or Cork Tec option. Will you be traveling with your mat? I love to work out on the move, going from the studio to work and back home. If you plan to do the same, you'll want a travel-friendly mat made from a lightweight material. In this case, it's best to opt for foam over rubber, such as the BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat. You might also want to choose an option that comes with a carry strap or handle.

I love to work out on the move, going from the studio to work and back home. If you plan to do the same, you'll want a travel-friendly mat made from a lightweight material. In this case, it's best to opt for foam over rubber, such as the BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat. You might also want to choose an option that comes with a carry strap or handle. What materials do you prefer? Rubber and cork are more eco-friendly but often heavier and more expensive. While foam mats are ultra-dense and cushioned, they might not be as durable.

Rubber and cork are more eco-friendly but often heavier and more expensive. While foam mats are ultra-dense and cushioned, they might not be as durable. How often will you use your mat? If you're planning to practice every day, it's best to invest in a durable mat that will last you for years to come (so one made of rubber or cork). Some popular foam mats need to be replaced every 300 - 400 sessions.

Is foam or rubber better for a yoga mat? Both materials have pros and cons but put simply, it depends on your preference. If you want a thick, lightweight yoga mat and you don't intend on getting too sweaty or you don't mind it being slightly slippery when wet, opt for foam. You can always learn how to clean a yoga mat. If you don't mind your mat being a little heavier, given the additional support they offer, go for rubber. Here's a little more information on both materials to help you make a decision:

Foam yoga mats often have closed-cell surfaces, which means they don't absorb sweat, moisture, or bacteria and are easier to clean. However, for this reason, they can become a little slippery the more you sweat, and they take some time to wear in for the best grip. Foam mats are usually thicker than rubber mats, offering extra protection for joints. They're usually a lightweight option too, making them portable and easy to travel with.

often have closed-cell surfaces, which means they don't absorb sweat, moisture, or bacteria and are easier to clean. However, for this reason, they can become a little slippery the more you sweat, and they take some time to wear in for the best grip. Foam mats are usually thicker than rubber mats, offering extra protection for joints. They're usually a lightweight option too, making them portable and easy to travel with. Rubber mats are made from natural materials, and are an eco-friendly option that's easy to clean. They are often more expensive than foam mats, but a great investment for experienced yogis or those looking to get serious about their practice. Rubber yoga mats strike the right balance between not being too hard or too soft, so you feel stable as you move. However, rubber yoga mats are heavy and not easy to travel with. What's more, they aren't suitable for those who are allergic to latex.