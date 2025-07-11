I basically live in gym clothes - these 6 Amazon pieces are ones I recommend to all my friends

I spend a large part of my life wearing gym clothes. Not only does wearing workout gear motivate me to move every day, but it so happens that my collection has some of the most comfortable and flattering pieces in my entire wardrobe.

In my extensive collection are all manner of named brands, and I never thought I'd say this, but some of my favourite items are from Amazon.

Granted, it's not the first place you might think to look for activewear, and it's important to choose your pieces wisely, but I have been pleasantly surprised at the quality, comfort and style you can find on Amazon - and often at a more affordable price. There are some real gems to be found, and the ones I have in my wardrobe I regularly pick over the more luxury items I bought from Sweaty Betty or in the Lululemon sale.

I've been shopping on Amazon for the best workout leggings, tops, walking shoes, and more over the last few years, and I have a few favourites I recommend to anyone who asks.

My favourite workout clothes on Amazon

ATTRACO Ribbed Workout Top with Built-in Bra £14.39 at Amazon UK I bought this ribbed vest top a few months ago before a trip to Jamaica. As an Amazon Prime member, I got next-day delivery, which was a lifesaver as I'd left it to the last minute. I'd read the reviews on these tops and had high hopes, which were met as soon as I put on my bright pink colourway of choice. It was impressively comfortable and supportive with the built-in bra (even during high-intensity exercise), yet flattering in the cut and material. I have this top in three colours now, including black and white, and I wear it every week for my daily walks and during my working day. CRZ Butterluxe 25'' Yoga Leggings £26.35 at Amazon UK My collection of leggings includes pairs from luxury British sportswear brands, but these buttery-soft yoga leggings from CRZ Yoga are ones I would pick first every time. They are made from a supremely comfortable, soft material that stretches to support me through my weights sessions and work-from-home days. They are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end - even in the summer. I have owned three pairs for well over a year now, and they show little signs of wear. They haven't faded or bobbled after extensive rounds in the washing machine either, making them some of the best Lululemon alternatives by far. AOMIKS Stripe Cotton Crew Socks £13.59 at Amazon UK Socks are an underrated accessory. Trust me, there's nothing that'll stop my workout faster than a blister, so I never wear trainers without socks. These have become my go-to pairs in recent months. I started with the black and white ones to make sure they matched the rest of my workout clothes, but I couldn't resist the other gorgeous colours and went back for more soon after, Not only do they look after my feet and keep my trainers fresh, but they give a funky edge to my outfits, so I'll be stocking up again in the Amazon Prime Day sale this weekend. Jlowesun Workout T-Shirt £12.74 at Amazon UK When I want more coverage, particularly while out on a run, my go-to top is this quick-drying, loose-fitting gym top. The material is so light, it feels barely there when I'm wearing it, which has been a real advantage in the recent heatwaves. It also doesn't cling, even when I start to sweat, making it suitable for all types of exercise. The length of the top and sleeves is really flattering, too, and the split bottom detail makes it look a lot more expensive than its very modest price tag. CRZ Yoga 8" Butterluxe Yoga Shorts £22.95 at Amazon UK Being a teen in the 1990s, I never thought I'd be donning a pair of cycling shorts again, let alone three decades later. But I've gone full circle, and these CRZ Yoga butterluxe shorts have become a staple in my wardrobe. They are so supportive and flattering, with an unbelievably soft material that feels like a second skin and only gets more comfortable with sweat, which is an unexpected discovery I've made in recent weeks. They certainly make my list of the best running shorts, with the ultra-high waistband stopping them from falling, but they are great for daily life in the summer too, when paired with an oversized t-shirt. ProsourceFit Weighted Training Vest £24.32 at Amazon UK Okay, not gym clothes so much, but I couldn't let an opportunity pass to mention my best weighted vest. Being just over £20, I wouldn't call this an investment purchase, but the habits I've managed to pick up using it have certainly become an investment in my health. I'm feeling stronger just by walking with it a few times a week. My favourite TNP model (that I'm wearing in the image above) is no longer available, but I have recently purchased the same model that Health Writer Kat Storr raves about in her weighted vest review. By adding weight to your body, you force your muscles to work harder doing everyday tasks like walking around the house and climbing the stairs. This can be a form of strength training for those too busy to do a home workout or go to the gym.

How to buy workout clothes on Amazon

Amazon has so many excellent activewear brands, but it's important to stay vigilant and do your research before buying. Grace Walsh, woman&home's digital health editor, who reviews activewear year-round, agrees. "Workout clothes on Amazon have come on leaps and bounds in the last few years, with established brands like Adidas sold alongside smaller labels, making it a top competitor among the most affordable sportswear brands," she says.

"But, I'd still suggest doing your research. Look at each retailer individually rather than just the products, as there are thousands to choose from. What do the reviews say about quality, shipping, and durability? If it all checks out, I'd say go ahead and buy. If not, look elsewhere," she says.

"I'd also suggest you avoid trying to buy so-called 'dupes'. Clothing attempting to look like activewear from big-name brands (think Nike's trainers and Lululemon's leggings) is very unlikely to match up to the original brand's quality or design. So, if you're looking for something in particular, head to that brand's sale page, rather than trying to get the same design for less on Amazon to avoid disappointment."

When making a purchase, be sure to check the size guide for each retailer, as you're unlikely to be the same size everywhere.

I've got my eye on...

Amazon activewear has some products too hard to miss, particularly with the sale going on. Here are the pieces I'm looking to add to my gym kit collection this week.

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Racer Vest with Built-in Bra £24.80 at Amazon UK I am a big fan of CRZ Yoga, as you might have guessed by now. I've had my eye on one of the brand's vest tops for a few months, and I've been waiting for a deal to finally buy. And it's available in so many colours, so I might even get a few to revamp my wardrobe. Aoliks 6 Pairs Pilates Grip Socks £7.40 at Amazon UK I do a lot of strength training and have realised I need to complement that with some more gentle strength and flexibility work, so I've finally signed up for some Reformer Pilates classes. These socks, which have rubber grips on the bottom, came highly recommended from my friend, so they will be the ones I go for. They're not actually on right now, but they are still great value. Elsewhere online, these socks are sold for almost £20, so this budget buy is going straight in my basket. Baleaf 2-in1 Running Shorts £17.99 at Amazon UK Loose-fitting shorts are a must for me in the gym. I practically live in the Lululemon Pace Rival High-Rise shorts at the moment and they get so much use, I definitely need another pair. These longer style running shorts on Amazon caught my eye. They've got rave reviews - over 7,000 people have rated them so far, and they score a very solid 4.3 out of 5 average. The most recent reviewer wrote: 'Really impressed - great for a non-confident short wearer like me!'

The Amazon Prime Day sale ends at mightnight on Friday 11 July.