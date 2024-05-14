Lululemon sale: Over 50% off spring and summer essentials in May

Lululemon is one of the most popular activewear brands in the world - and for good reason. However, it's not exactly what we'd call 'budget-friendly' so keeping an eye on all the lululemon sale options is a good idea to revamp your exercise wardrobe for less.

Since it was founded in Canada in 2000, lululemon has become one of the best-loved sportswear brands in the world. It's known for having activewear with a super smooth, 'buttery' feel and being supportive enough for workouts and daily errands simultaneously.

With ranges covering activities from yoga to running and beyond, there's truly an something for everyone and bestsellers like the Align leggings - included in our roundup of the best workout leggings - often included in the sale, there's an option for most price points too.

Lululemon sales - where to buy and top deals

Lululemon sale: Where to buy

The best place to find a lululemon sale is on the website. The brand has a section with excess inventory at a reduced price called 'We Made Too Much'. This is where you'll find the brand's basics and seasonal wear for less. However, a few other retailers also stock the brand and offer discounts all year round. The best ones can be found at:

Lululemon sale: Top deals

lululemon Align High-Rise Pants 28": Was £88 Now £62 at Flannels

Align is one of the brand's most popular ranges, designed for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates. Full length for total coverage with buttery soft materials to keep you comfortable throughout your flow. There's also a hidden pocket in the waistband for storing your real essentials safely.

lululemon Softstreme High-Rise Pant Regular: Was £118 Now £89 at lululemon

Softstreme is the brand's ultra-comfortable material for casual wear - though the straight-leg design and premium weighty feel means you can dress them up too. They have a soft texture that feels super smooth against the skin, a four-way stretch, and are quick-drying.

lululemon Align High-Rise 8" Shorts: Was £48 Now £24 at Matches

Lululemon is famous for its leggings so it won't surprise you to know they also sell some of the best running shorts for women. We love the Align High-Rise 8" shorts for activities from yoga to gym workouts. The super smooth materials, high-waistband support and full-coverage design make them a dream to wear.

lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra Light Support: Was £58 Now £39 at lululemon

The name gives it away - the Like a Cloud sports bra is truly one of the most comfortable styles and one of the best sports bras out there. It has soft foam moulded cups to support you during lower-impact workouts and everyday wear with soft, sweat-wicking fabrics to keep you dry and comfortable.

lululemon Fast and Free Race Length Tank Top: Was £58 Now £44 at Lululemon

This bestselling vest is designed for higher-intensity workouts like running but its lightweight design and flattering silhouette make it a must-have, no matter the exercise you enjoy. Don't let the pale colours in the lululemon sale put you off - the 100% recycled polyester material is sweat-wicking and resistant to moisture.

lululemon Quilted Light Insulation Cropped Jacket: Was £168 Now £124 at lululemon

It's layers season - and there's no better way to stay warm on cooler evenings than with a quilted jacket. This lululemon jacket is made from water-repellant fabric with a light insulation layer, making it perfect for the UK's changeable conditions. Plus, the cropped design and olive green colourway make it a stylish addition to any summer workout wardrobe.

Lululemon sale: Bestsellers

(Image credit: lululemon)

1. lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" The smoothest leggings around Our expert review: Specifications Suitable for: Yoga and low-impact workouts Fabric: 81% Nylon, 19% Lycra Elastane Length: Full-length Machine-washable: Yes Pockets: Hidden in the waistband RRP: £88 Today's Best Deals £88 at lululemon UK $98 at lululemon (US) $118 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super soft material + Breathable + Sweat-wicking + Hidden pocket in waistband Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for high-intensity exercise

Look no further than the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant (28") for full coverage support during your yoga, Pilates, and lower-intensity workouts. I've had my pair for about three years now and I can confirm they are worth every penny - especially if you can get them on offer.

I love the super smooth materials - it's a feature often raved about when it comes to these leggings, but really, they are so soft and comfortable to wear for hours on end while still offering a light compressive fit that feels supportive enough for exercise.

You're unlikely to find a pair of the best black gym leggings in the Lululemon sale - it's the most popular colour, so rarely discounted - but since the brand specialises in muted colour palettes for the most part, you're bound to find a shade that works for you on a discount. Already this year, I've seen muted greens and blues, greys, and neutral beige and brown colourways all on sale in the 'We Made Too Much' section and across third-party retailers, so keep your eyes peeled.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Align High-Rise Pant is similar to the Sweaty Betty Power leggings in many ways - similar price tags, similar second-skin-like feel, and even a similar construction - but the competitor is designed for higher-intensity workouts, given the drawstring support in the waistband and side pockets. If this is something that better fits with your workout routine, it may be worth weighing up Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon, given all the ranges available across both brands.

(Image credit: lululemon)

2. lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support Flow into your yoga workout with comfort and support Our expert review: Specifications Suitable for: Yoga and Strength Training Fabric: 77% Nylon, 23% Lycra Elastane Length: Longline Machine washable: Yes Pockets: N/A RRP: £48 Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon UK Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Supportive + Removable cups + Flattering fit + Available in multiple colours Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for high-intensity exercise

It's hardly surprising that lululemon's sports bras are bestsellers, given the popularity of the leggings, shorts, and tops. Much like the Align leggings, the Energy Longline Bra is made from supremely soft materials that hug the body in all the right places and provides medium support, making it a great choice for yoga, Pilates, strength training, cycling and other medium-intensity workouts.

The moulded cups inside the bra (which are removable) support you as you move while the light compressive layer over the top holds the shape together for a comfortable and flattering fit. Specialist materials in the lining of the bra help to keep you cool as you work out.

lululemon might not offer many of the best sports bras for larger busts, given that the maximum size is a G-cup and this is only available in one product - but it otherwise caters very well for anyone below this size looking for a comfortable and supportive sports bra.

(Image credit: lululemon)

3. lululemon Define Jacket The perfect layer for being out and about Our expert review: Specifications Suitable for: Casual wear Fabric: 87% Nylon, 13% Lycra Elastane Length: Just below waist Machine washable: Yes Pockets: Front RRP: £108 Today's Best Deals £108 at lululemon UK Reasons to buy + Thumb holes to keep sleeves down + Secure front pockets for essentials + Long coverage for a flattering fit Reasons to avoid - Only available in two colours

Lululemon's Define Jacket is one of the brand's bestsellers for three reasons: it's a light layer and comfortable to wear both during and between your workouts, it hugs the body snugly in a compressive fit that helps to support you through your daily walks or workouts and accentuates your curves. Thanks to this, it gives the appearance of a sculpted bum and slimmer waist.

As with all lululemon clothing though, comfort is the priority with the Define Jacket. The polyester-nylon blend is made with added Lycra, giving it a super-stretchy and soft feel that's hard to beat as you can wear it casually for hours on end or during exercises like walking, hiking, spinning, strength training, or even yoga, as it still has that second-skin-like feel when you move. Thumb holes help keep your hands warm in winter and the sleeves down, two front pockets keep your essentials secure.

The longer length and high neck of the Define jacket (as opposed to the cropped version) makes your body look longer too. The detailed seams on the front of the jacket offer a unique design feature - but you'll also find that your chest is slightly accentuated, which may be an off-putting feature for some and a welcome one for others.

The size you buy will play a key role in how the jacket fits though, so if this figure-hugging look isn't for you, simply buy your normal size or size up. For example, I tend to be between size 12 and 14 in upper-body clothing as I have a larger chest, so I chose the 14 for a more relaxed fit.

(Image credit: lululemon)

4. lululemon Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 A comfortable layer with anti-odour technology Our expert review: Specifications Suitable for: Running and Gym Workouts Fabric: 54% Nylon, 40% Recycled Polyester, 3% Elastane, 3% X-Static Nylon Length: Full-length Machine washable: Yes Pockets: N/A RRP: £58 Today's Best Deals $91.55 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Specialist technology limits odours + Flattering fit + Comfortable + Suitable for all kinds of workouts Reasons to avoid - Some may not like snug fit

The lululemon Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 ticks all the boxes when it comes to finding a go-to workout top that looks great and performs even better. This one is traditionally designed for running and higher-intensity workouts - given the chafe-free, limited-seam construction and specialist technology in the material that reduces odours post-workout - but for the same reasons, it's perfect for whatever you've got planned.

I bought my first Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 six months ago and it's a regular in my rotation - and as woman&home's digital health editor and a keen runner and gym-goer, it gets a fair bit of use. While I wouldn't go too long between washes, it is the only workout top I have that can I wear more than once before washing in most cases.

It's a lightweight design, so I find it fits perfectly under jackets and sweaters in the colder months but the full-coverage length and breathable mesh panels makes it a good option for warmer weather too.

What is lululemon's biggest sale of the year?

The biggest lululemon sale happens on Black Friday and in the seasonal sales period around Christmas every year. During these times, you may be able to find savings on popular colours and bestselling products but apart from these times, the brand rarely does a sale.

Some third-party retailers like Selfridges, Matches, and Flannels may do their own sales over Cyber Weekend (Black Friday to Cyber Monday), seasonal periods, and at other points in the year as well. So, it's also worth checking out these retailers if you're after a good deal.

How to get a discount on lululemon all year round

The 'We Made Too Much' section is your best chance to scoop up a deal no matter the season. It gets restocked every Thursday with a selection of popular activewear, including less-sought-after colourways in some of the brand's bestselling products - like the Align High-Rise Pant 28".

Lululemon uses this section on the website to sell excess inventory, giving shoppers the chance to pick up a pair of the best gym leggings with pockets or one of the best high-intensity sports bras for much less.

Is lululemon cheaper in the UK or US?

It's widely thought that it's cheaper to buy lululemon in the US, Canada, and Australia than elsewhere in the world - including the UK, unfortunately. This is down to various factors like currency conversion and local taxes.

However, it's not cheaper by a considerable amount. For example, doing my own maths, I found out that the bestselling Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 is $58 in the US. At the time of writing, this converts to £54.15. In the UK, the same top is on sale for £58 at the time of writing - it's a £4 price difference.

Why is lululemon expensive?

Many people consider lululemon to be among the more expensive sportswear brands around - alongside Sweaty Betty, TALA, and Nike. Like these brands, lululemon has a justification for the higher price tag. There's no doubt that sportwear from lululemon is of a high quality.

All activewear has a premium construction that prioritizes comfort and a chafe-free experience while being supportive enough to see you through whatever activity it was designed for. The material is lightly compressive but feels smooth, comfortable on the skin even when sweaty. The leggings, tops, and sports bras are long-lasting and durable, so you'll be able to wear them for longer - buying fewer pieces in the long term and helping you to save money in the long term.

That being said, you are also paying for a brand name. There are some lululemon alternatives that are similar in feel, construction, and design - like the CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings - but come without the pricey brand name or guaranteed high-quality feel and support.