Sweaty Betty versus Lululemon - which activewear brand is better for you?

As two of the most popular destinations for activewear, Sweaty Betty versus Lululemon is a common dilemma. Both fitness brands have a reputation for stocking high-quality, hard-working gym gear - from sports bras and leggings to sweaters and shorts - at the more luxe end of the market. However, there are some subtle differences between the two which could make one the clear winner for you and your workout needs.

As a health and wellness journalist of just under a decade, I've squat-jumped and pigeon-stretched my way through several Sweaty Betty and Lululemon items - including the best workout leggings and best sports bras. Both brands have helped me to move my body to the best of my ability through sweaty HIIT sessions, chilly 5ks and yoga classes - workouts where I'm exercising with intensity or trying to relax and the last thing I want to be doing is tugging at my top or pulling up the waistband of my leggings for the umpteenth time.

Yet, depending on your specific training requirements and personal preferences, the wares of one or the other brand are likely to be the better investment for you than the other. To help you choose the one for you, I'll put their quality, materials, colour options, return policies and pricing through their paces, and size up my experience with the Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym leggings compared to the Lululemon Align High-Rise 23"leggings...

Sweaty Betty versus Lululemon: What’s the difference?

1. Sizing

Both Sweaty Betty and Lululemon cater to different body shapes and sizes. Although, it's worth mentioning that not all items are available in every size.

Most of Sweaty Betty's clothes come in a UK size 6 to 18 / 20, across the range of leggings, tops, jackets, and shorts. Lululemon is slightly broader in its core offering - with clothes running from a UK size 4 to 24.

While Lululemon slightly has the edge, both brands also offer different lengths of workout legging to suit petite and taller women equally. The best leggings for me are the ones designed for more petite heights - at 5ft 4 I tend to find standard-length options from most brands bunch up. For taller women, standard lengths likely have the opposite, overly-cropped appearance. Fortunately, Sweaty Betty's leggings run from 17 to 27.5 inches and Lululemon's extend from 17 to 31 inches, so there's plenty of choice.

When it comes to sports bras, both brands are slightly more limited. At Sweaty Betty, the selection covers a UK size 30A to 44E in most styles. At Lululemon, sports bras stretch from 30DD to 42DDD as standard. A G is the largest available - and just one bra comes in this cup size, up to a 38 back size. So, while woman&home reviewers rate the bras from both brands highly as some of the best high-impact sports bras, in the Sweaty Betty versus Lululemon debate, few from either brand are size-inclusive enough to be considered among the best sports bras for larger breasts.

Run Times Bra High Support £58 at Lululemon The Run Times Bra comes up to a 38G and offers support, separation, and full coverage for high-intensity workouts. It features padded straps for extra comfort and perforated panels on the front to help with airflow. Sweaty Betty Power Pro Sports Bra £65 at Sweaty Betty The Power Pro sports bra goes up to a 38F in size, one of 14 bras on the site to do so. It has adjustable elastic straps, an unpadded front with contour seams, and is made from sweat-wicking materials. Suitable for running and other high-intensity activities.

2. Quality

After finding myself getting through cheaper gym wear items too quickly - £10 sports bras were falling apart and £20 leggings became baggy in just a few months - I concluded that it made more economical and environmental sense to buy more expensive items from Sweaty Betty and Lululemon less frequently.

It's an investment that's paid off. I have pieces from both brands made with such quality fabric and stitching that they have lasted years. The waistband stays supportive with wear and the seams hold up even after a million washes. Much like the best running shoes, you get what you pay for with activewear and either Sweaty Betty or Lululemon is a great choice for a long-lasting investment in your workout wardrobe.

3. Materials

Sweaty Betty and Lululemon have handily curated their ranges around various popular activities - such as running, yoga and the gym - with the materials tweaked accordingly. They have also ensured their items are supportive enough for various intensities of workout, with their sports bras divided into light, medium and high-impact options.

While Sweaty Betty states that the materials used in all their ranges are 'technical, performance-enhancing, sweat-wicking, 100% opaque', at Lululemon they have come up with some jazzy names for various high-functioning fabrics - including Nulux, Everlux, Luxtreme, and Nulu - with an emphasis on comfort, sweat-wicking and longevity.

All of which brings peace of mind to someone like me who spends a lot of time in downward dog - being conscious of things getting a little, err, see-through - and who sweats more than the average person during strength training and cardio (which perfectly complements my bright red complexion). So, I trust both brands to deliver top-quality materials focused on support and comfort for any workout type.

4. Colour options

My gym uniform is boring in that it is all black, which I like to think is as chic as it is time-saving when I'm running late to class. Both Sweaty Betty and Lululemon cater to my plain gym wear preferences with plenty of black, cream, and white colourways. I love that both also keep their sleek logos minimal - but visible enough so you don't have to ask where the stylish woman in your Pilates workout class got her top.

However, in the debate of Sweaty Betty versus Lululemon leggings for those who like to be more adventurous and brighten up their sessions with colour and patterns, it's worth noting that the brands have slightly different aesthetics. Sweaty Betty generally tends towards bolder, more eye-catching designs with print and neon, and Lululemon prefers a classic, understated palette with earthy, pastel tones.

5. Returns policy

I've certainly been in a situation where I've been sure that I'm a particular size in gym clothes but, on delivery, discovered that I haven't quite got it right or I've compared sizes between regular and gym clothes. For example, I'm a size 10/12 bottoms in Zara, but a size 8 in Lululemon leggings.

The returns policy is essential for getting your hands on activewear that's the right fit if you don't have time to try it on in-store. Sweaty Betty, who has free standard delivery on orders over £75, has a generous 45-day window for returns. If you're a Sweaty Betty Insiders club member, there's a lower threshold for free delivery. Meanwhile, Lululemon might offer free delivery on all orders, but you've got a narrower 30 days to return items if your choices are not quite right.

6. Price

Sweaty Betty and Lululemon hold space in the same segment of the activewear market, with remarkably similar pricing across all their ranges. For example, a sports bra at Sweaty Betty will currently set you back between £35 and £75, while a comparable style at Lululemon is between £24 and £58 at present.

After a bargain without compromise? Both brands frequently discount items at various points in the year - such as on Black Friday. Additionally, Sweaty Betty has an Archive Sale of heavily discounted items no longer in their current ranges and Lululemon provides a similar offering in its We Made Too Much section.

The Sweaty Betty Power leggings (left) come in bold patterns and the Lululemon Align leggings (right) opt for more pastel colourways. Both offer neutral colours too. (Image credit: Sweaty Betty / Lululemon)

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym leggings vs Lululemon Align High-Rise 23" leggings

As with any Sweaty Betty and Lululemon leggings review, it is important to note that what might work for one person might not be the right fit for another. The Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym leggings and the Lululemon Align High-Rise 23" leggings are beloved items in my workout wardrobe. However, I've found some key differences between them worth noting.

The Sweaty Betty Power leggings pair will set you back £88 as standard - although you may find them cheaper on retail sites like Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, or even Amazon. They come in sizes XXS to XXL. I, of course, have them in black but there are 31 colour and pattern options - including 'green areca palm print' and 'pink scattered petal print'. Meanwhile, the Lululemon pair - available in a UK 4 to 24 - are slightly cheaper at £78, but come in just 13 colour options - including 'peach bellini' and 'Belgian blue'.

Most important, to me, is the length. The Sweaty Betty pair are a 7/8 style (you can also get them in full length) - so they sit 24 inches long in the leg. However, I find that the Lululemon leggings at 23 inches are even more perfect for me as they land just above the ankle (you can also get them in 25, 28 and 31 inches).

Sweaty Betty 7/8 Gym leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty Available in an impressive 29 different colours, including neutral and bright, bold prints, the Power 7/8 Gym leggings are best suited to those who prefer a cropped fit or are under 5ft 4. They come in a high-waisted fit too. Like the other Sweaty Betty Power Gym leggings, they feature a side and zip pocket with a drawstring waistband. Suitable for all types of workouts. lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 23" £78 at Lululemon The buttery soft and smooth Align leggings from Lululemon are more designed for yoga - but you can wear them for most low-impact activities. They are free of pockets for additional comfort and ultra high-waisted as standard for the ultimate support as you flow through your exercises.

The Sweaty Betty leggings are designed to be versatile and worn for multiple kinds of workouts, and I really rate the sweat-wicking, quick-drying and breathable material. They also come with special seams intended to 'sculpt' the bum - a nice added touch. In contrast, the Lululemon leggings are designed specifically with yoga in mind (although I wear them for everything). They are made from 'weightless and buttery-soft' Nulu fabric, which I have to say is very lovely.

While both pairs tick so many of my boxes, each does have at least one downside. The Sweaty Betty leggings have side and back pockets that create annoying 'bulk' for me. This is the same with the internal adjustable drawcord, which I feel shouldn't be necessary if they fit correctly and are built to remain supportive. However, for others who wear the leggings running longer distances, these features make all the difference - the pockets negate the need for an arm or waistband pouch and the drawstring cord provides another level of support.

The Lululemon leggings should only be washed in the machine at 30 degrees (unlike the 40 degrees for the Sweaty Betty) which complicates my laundry situation.

Is Sweaty Betty a good brand?

One of the best British sportswear brands, Sweaty Betty started life in a boutique in London's Notting Hill in 1998. Since then it has grown into an international brand available online and in stores around the world. However, it still retains a feeling of quality over quantity in the activewear and athleisure offerings. It also comes with the added ethos of female empowerment in its messaging.

It's an excellent brand for sports bras, a pair of the best gym leggings with pockets, gym wear, jackets, and even ski clothing with top-quality materials in every piece, sweat- and squat-proof constructions, and plenty of style options for every taste.

Is Lululemon a good brand?

Interestingly, the Lululemon story also began in 1998 - this time in Vancouver, Canada and with yoga mat workouts in mind. In the decades since, it has likewise expanded globally, with a flagship store on London's Regent Street. Their focus on technological advancements has created a series of cult classics and they have become an iconic fixture in the gymwear space.

It is equally an excellent brand for a pair of the best running shorts as yoga leggings. You can be sure that each piece is built to last, with wear-proof seams and stitching, buttery-soft and high-quality materials, and colourways for those who like to keep styles simple in their activewear rotation.

Is one better than the other?

There are so many similarities that it's difficult to weigh up Sweaty Betty versus Lululemon and come out with one on top. It's ultimately up to you and how you feel when you train.

What unites them both is their blend of function and style. It's the attention to quality and detail that we should expect from all the activewear we choose, particularly at this end of the price spectrum.