Apple rarely does discounts - this £100+ saving on the Apple Watch Series 10 makes them worth the wait

The key to finding a deal on your smartwatch upgrade is to bide your time and wait for the Apple Watch Prime Day deals.

Right now, we're in a sweet spot. The Apple Watch Series 10 was released in September 2024, so it's not 'brand new' anymore, but we've still got a while to go until the expected launch of Series 11 later this year. This makes it the perfect time to buy, and is perhaps the reason why this deal is so good.

It's certainly the lowest price I've seen the watch in the last three months, and if memory serves, the cheapest I've seen it since its release. So, if you're looking to upgrade, now really is the time.

I've been covering health and fitness for five years and have navigated at least 10 Amazon sales, so I'm clued up on the workings of Amazon Prime Day. Every year, I use the sale to highlight discounts on the best fitness trackers, including Apple Watches, for those looking to invest more in their health over the coming year.

Apple Watch Series 10 - quick review

The Series 10 is the newest Apple Watch. It's also the thinnest (10% more than the Apple Watch Series 9) and largest (30% bigger screen) device yet. It's comfortable to wear and charges quickly, with just eight minutes on the charger offering a full night of use.

It's one of the best sleep trackers, with sensors recording all vital signs from heart rate to body temperature, and insights available in the app, including sleep apnea notifications, sleep stages, and tips for improving your nightly routine.

When it comes to tracking your fitness, it is worth weighing up the Apple Watch vs Garmin as this brand is a frontrunner in the industry, but my reviewer, Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes, was very happy tracking her workouts with the Series 10.

She said: "The Training Load feature is my favourite. This feature works out the intensity and duration of your movements over time. It then provides data to help inform you when you can push a bit harder or when recovery might be needed. While it was also available on the Series 9, it brings the Apple Watch Series 10 in line with advanced watches like the Coros Pace 3 or the Garmin Forerunner 265."

There are over 30 workout modes to choose from, with detailed insights available on specific activities. For example, you'll get details on your vertical oscillation (how much you bounce up), cadence, and stride length during a running workout.

And of course, the smartwatch features are top tier, with complete integration into the Apple ecosystem. You can follow along with Maps, pay for your coffee with cards stored in the Wallet, download apps, play music from Apple Music, and so much more.

Overall, the only downside to the Apple Watch Series 10 is the battery life, and I hope to see this improve in future models. But the watch is still a winner in the market, and it would be difficult to recommend another smartwatch ahead of the Series 10 for Apple users.

More Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Save £34 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): was £219 now £185 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE is often described as the 'best Apple Watch for beginners' since it contains many of the advanced features in a similar design to the Apple Watch Series 9, but not all of them. So if you're new to working out or want a more budget-friendly option, this suits perfectly.

Save £30 Apple AirPods 4: was £179 now £149 at Amazon The AirPods 4 connect straight to the Apple Watch Series 10, bypassing your phone for easy listening during workouts and work days. You can control music, podcasts, and phone calls via these headphones with a flick of your wrist.

Save £12 EXW Magnetic Wireless Charger: was £35.99 now £23.99 at Amazon One downside of the Apple Watch is the battery life - it only lasts for 18 hours, so you'll need to charge it almost every day, alongside your phone. While not an official Apple product, this three-in-one charger has thousands of 4 and 5-star reviews, and can help keep your bedside table clutter-free.

Is it safe to shop for Apple products on Amazon?

Yes, Amazon is a verified Apple retailer, which means the brand has given Amazon permission to sell its products. With this assurance, you know that each of the products on the Apple page of the official Amazon website is legitimate.

However, it is important to look out for the '[Renewed]' badge. These are products previously owned by other people, revamped by Amazon, and resold. At other times of year, they can be a good way to get an older Apple Watch model (like the Series 9 or 8, which are still worthwhile buys) for cheaper.

I haven't included Renewed products in my roundup above, as during peak sales seasons like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, you'll often find brand new models for the same price as these revamped ones. And when in doubt, I'd suggest opting for brand new.