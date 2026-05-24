10 minutes of cycling every day might feel like nothing, but this PT says it's the 'gentler way' to get fitter and build endurance

If you already work out at home, you'll know the benefit of convenience when it comes to improving your fitness, but it's truly one of the underrated essentials. To get fitter, you have to be consistent, and few of us are likely to go out of our way to exercise. It's why a simple 10-minute indoor cycling workout works so well.

Compared to a treadmill, doing a cycling workout on a stationary bike puts less impact on the joints while offering strength and cardio benefits. It also takes up less space in your home, which is always an advantage.

10 minutes of cycling may not feel like a lot. Yet, if you do it after your strength training workout or alongside other cardio (like walking during the day), you're on your way to meeting the NHS's weekly recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate exercise.

"A cycling finisher can deliver real benefits, from improved fitness and conditioning to supporting fat loss and recovery," agrees Liam Hogan, a performance coach and the head of fitness at Veyr. "Short, focused cardio can be incredibly effective when programmed properly, but the key is using cardio to enhance your session, not leave you exhausted and struggling to recover."

Benefits of 10 minute cycling workouts

1. Improves fitness

Whether your goal is to get up the stairs without feeling out of breath or run your first 5km, simply cycling for 10 minutes a day can improve your cardiovascular fitness and endurance - provided you go at a good pace.

Cycling can improve your VO2 max, which is the body's ability to supply oxygen to the muscles. The higher your max, the better your lung capacity will be, so you can keep moving.

Studies suggest that a few weeks of intense 10-minute (sprint interval) sessions can improve your VO2 max equally as well as longer cardio sessions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. May improve heart health

"Cycling is one of the best post-workout cardio options because it gives you cardiovascular benefits without the same recovery dem ands as running," says Liam.

What's more, if you can squeeze in a few extra minutes, you could live longer. A study by Rotterdam's University Medical Centre found that cycling 13 minutes every day was linked to a 28% risk of early mortality compared to those who did no cycling at all.

3. Boosts energy and concentration

Struggling to concentrate at work? Jump on your bike. Research published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology found that healthcare workers benefited cognitively from short 10-minute bursts of exercise.

It improved their selective attention and executive functions, helping them make better decisions and boost their attention span.

4. Low impact

There are only a few low-impact cardio activities that tick all the boxes for building strength and cardiovascular fitness. Swimming is the main one, and cycling is the other.

As great as running workouts or walking longer distances is for our health, it's not suitable for everyone.

"Compared to running, cycling is generally kinder on the body, especially after lower-body training," says Liam. "Running creates more impact and muscle fatigue, while cycling allows you to elevate your heart rate without adding as much stress to the joints and muscles."

Tried and tested Pro Fitness EB2000 Exercise Bike £249 at Argos When testing stationary bikes, Health Writer Susan Griffin chose the Pro Fitness EB2000 Exercise Bike as one of her favourites. She says: "It's sturdy, slimline (space is limited in our house), quiet, and has an adjustable saddle and handlebars. It also has multiple programmes to take you through different resistance levels, whether you want a fat-burning session or a longer endurance ride, and a console that tracks your time, distance, and calories burned." Budget-friendly Vannect Folding Exercise Bike £139.99 at Amazon UK Vannect has a bunch of 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's no surprise when you see this budget-friendly bike has 16 resistance levels and a foldable design. Padded handles and seat keep your riding comfortable, and the built-in LCD monitors your workout with speed, time, distance, calories burned, and heart rate all recorded.

5. Quicker recovery after the workout

When you're busy, the last thing you want is muscle soreness after your workout. As cycling is lower impact than activities like running, you're less likely to have this - especially when combined with any strength training sessions.

"One of the biggest benefits of adding short cardio finishers is improved work capacity. Better conditioning can help you recover faster between sets, improve energy levels during training, and make workouts feel more manageable over time," says Liam.

"If your focus is strength, shaping muscle, or balancing training with a busy lifestyle, cycling is often the more sustainable option. Intensity matters more than duration," he says.

A 10-minute indoor cycling workout to try

Minute 1: Easy warm-up pace (you should be able to hold a conversation and chat easily)

Easy warm-up pace (you should be able to hold a conversation and chat easily) Minute 2: Hard effort (this should be difficult, where conversation is hard to maintain)

Hard effort (this should be difficult, where conversation is hard to maintain) Minute 3: Recovery pace

Recovery pace Minute 4: Hard effort

Hard effort Minute 5: Recovery pace

Recovery pace Minute 6: Hard effort

Hard effort Minute 7: Recovery pace

Recovery pace Minute 8: Hard effort

Hard effort Minute 9: Recovery pace

Recovery pace Minute 10: Final push

Final push Cool down: Slow your legs for a minute, winding gently down, instead of coming to an immediate stop.

The coach's tip: "Aim for an intensity that feels challenging but sustainable, leaving you energised, not completely wiped out," says Liam.

Is 10 minutes of cycling enough?

The NHS advises 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise every week. If you cycle fast enough that you'd struggle to maintain a conversation, and you do 10 minutes on six days a week and 15 minutes on the seventh day, you'll meet this vigorous-exercise threshold.

Cycling at moderate intensity is moving slowly enough to hold a conversation, but you wouldn't be able to sing. You'll need to pair your 10 minutes of cycling with a walking workout or a swimming session to reach 150 minutes.

If you are cycling on the same day as your strength training session, Liam suggests doing cardio after weights. "If your goal is building strength, muscle tone, or improving body composition, cycling is usually best done after weights. Strength training requires the most energy and focus, so doing cardio first can reduce lifting performance and overall workout quality," he says.