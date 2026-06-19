Strength training for 2 hours a week boosts longevity and lowers risk of early death - here are 3 ways to do that depending on your lifestyle

The internet was abuzz with a new study last week. A maximum of two hours of strength training every week was linked to better longevity, with a 19% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 27% lower risk of death related to a neurological disease, such as dementia.

Experts used data from three studies to see how weekly resistance training and aerobic exercise impacted the health of 147,374 people over 30 years. The participants, with an average age of 54, were asked to record how much of each exercise they did per week.

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that effects were even more significant when aerobic exercise was added, and there was no observed benefit among people who did more than 120 minutes of strength training a week.

It sounds simple enough, but if you're new to strength training, where do you start to fill this prescription for a potentially longer life? "I think one of the biggest barriers is the idea that strength training only counts if it means a full workout, several times a week, with lots of equipment or a gym membership," says Kate Rowe-Ham, a personal trainer specialising in women's fitness and the founder of Owning Your Menopause. "For many women, that thought alone is enough to make it feel unmanageable. But actually, it doesn’t have to look like that at all."

What counts as strength training?

In the study, the researchers valued workouts that included press-ups, squats, and lunges, completed with weights or as bodyweight exercises. But, essentially, any form of exercise where the muscles work against a resistance counts as strength training.

Resistance can "come from weights, machines, resistance bands, bodyweight, water resistance, or loaded daily tasks such as carrying shopping or climbing stairs," says Matt Molloy, a chartered physiotherapist and sports scientist working with Les Mills.

"The key point is the stimulus, not the equipment," he explains. "Are the muscles being challenged? Are the major muscle groups involved? Can the exercise be progressed over time? If yes, then it can count as strength training."

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The two hours don't have to be in dedicated sessions, adds Kate. You can divide your time up into 10-minute workouts if needed. "It might mean doing a few simple movements while dinner is cooking, before you get in the shower, or in a spare pocket of time at the weekend," she says.

As for aerobic exercise for extra benefits, the study recorded this as brisk walking, running, jogging, swimming, cycling, tennis, squash, strenuous outdoor work and stair climbing.

2-hour strength training routines to try

3 x 40-minute sessions

Ideally, strength training should be divided into three workouts per week, lasting for 40 minutes, says Kate. "I would break this down into an upper-body workout, a lower-body workout (with quadriceps and glute exercises) and a full-body workout so you can factor in rest days, in case you have any soreness."