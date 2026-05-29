Dr Amir Khan reveals the exercise that's 'just as important as strength training' after 40 for longevity

As brilliant as strength training is for improving longevity by building muscle mass, bone density, and boosting metabolism, it's not the only type of exercise we need to do to age healthily. In fact, only lifting weights can leave benefits on the table.

"After 40, balance training becomes just as important as strength and cardio, yet it's often overlooked," says Dr Amir Khan, an NHS GP and the woman&home resident doctor.

"As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass, joint flexibility, and some of the sensory feedback from our feet and inner ear that keeps us steady. Hormonal changes, particularly during the menopause and perimenopause, can also affect muscle strength and coordination," he explains. "The result is a higher risk of falls, trips, and injuries, even in otherwise fit women."

What is balance training?

Balance training is very easy, the doctor says, and it improves joint health, reduces the risk of falls, boosts confidence, and supports better posture and movement in everyday life, he says. "It also sharpens coordination and keeps the brain engaged, which is essential for long-term mobility."

There are expensive and premium ways to do balance training (hello, Reformer Pilates), but you don't have to spend big to reap the benefits of this type of exercise.

"Simple exercises done little and often are effective, and just a few minutes a day can make a difference," says the doctor.

3 balance exercises to try

Standing on one leg

Simple but effective. Dr Khan recommends doing this one while you're brushing your teeth (switching every 30 seconds) or while the kettle boils.

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If your balance needs work, make sure to stand in front of a solid surface, like your kitchen counter, before taking a leg off the floor.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Lift one leg off the floor.

You can bring your leg out in front of you or tuck it behind at a 90-degree angle, whatever feels most comfortable.

Stay on that leg for at least 30 seconds, then switch to the other.

Heel-toe walking

Heel-toe walking, as the name might suggest, involves bringing one foot in front of the other and trying to walk in a completely straight line. It's easier to balance with your feet shoulder-width apart, and this exercise takes away that stability.

If you find it difficult, keep a kitchen counter or wall nearby to balance yourself. If it's too easy, look straight ahead (not down).

Here's how to do it:

Stand up straight with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a step forward, placing your right heel directly in front of your left foot.

Take a moment to balance, then shift your weight and repeat with the left foot, bringing it in front of the right foot.

Make sure your posture stays upright and engage your core.

Single leg squats

Single-leg squats are a great leg and glute exercise for anyone at any life stage. They use many of the muscles in the lower body and the core. Switching it up to a single-leg exercise offers all the same benefits, but adds balance to the list as well.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and posture upright, before taking one foot off the floor.

Gently, bring your hips back and down, as if you're sitting on a chair behind you.

Go as low as you can while making sure your knee doesn't lean inwards.

Once you have reached the bottom of your movement, push up.

Stand next to a countertop or wall for support, if needed. This is a more advanced exercise than others on the list.

If it's too hard, start by sitting down on a chair. Bring one leg up and try to stand without holding onto anything, using just that one leg.

Yoga exercises, a spot of tai chi walking, or even a simple 10-minute Pilates workout at home can also make a difference. These combine balance with strength and flexibility.

"Adding light resistance or closing your eyes when you've built up your confidence can also increase the challenge," he says.

"It's not about preventing ageing," he adds. "It's about staying strong, steady, and confident for the decades ahead."