I'm a yoga instructor, but you need more than stretching to age well in your 60s and 70s - this is my favourite bone density-boosting workout

With age and menopause, and without action to prevent it, our bone density declines by up to 20% after 50. This action needs to be higher intensity than even your daily walk or yoga workout.

"I'm a massive fan of jumping and so are others, it seems," Paula Richardson, 58, a yoga instructor and meditation teacher, tells woman&home. "I filmed a video of a jumping workout with six of my incredible students in the 60s and 70s, and it has over 1 million views."

She says it "creates the impact your bones need to stay strong", so it's one of the simplest ways to improve your bone density and stay active for longer.

Benefits of jumping

1. Helps prevents falls

We all become more susceptible to falling with age, with one in four older adults reporting an incident every year.

"Jumping trains the fast-twitch muscle fibres that catch you when you trip," says Paula. According to a recent study, this makes all the difference. Jumping is a type of plyometric training, and the researchers found that this exercise reduced the risk of falls in older adults by improving their reaction time and balance.

2. Improves brain health

Impact exercise, such as jumping, increases blood flow to the brain and stimulates BDNF, a protein that promotes the growth of brain cells. In turn, this can help you take care of your brain.

Research published in L'Encéphale links it to better memory and a lower risk of dementia, with other studies showing that even five minutes a day can make a difference.

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3. Improves lower body and core strength

When we jump, we push a lot of force through our lower-body muscles very quickly. This can help build strength in the quadriceps (thighs), glutes (buttcocks), hamstrings (back of thigh), calves, and core, like any other strength training workout.

Much like how improving bone density lowers the risk of osteoporosis (bone loss), improving strength can build muscle mass, which also declines in menopause, and can lead to sarcopenia (muscle loss).

4. Boosts lymphatic drainage

"Your lymphatic system has no pump. It relies on movement," says Paula. "Bouncing flushes toxins, reduces inflammation, and boosts immunity."

The lymphatic system helps drain the body's excess fluid, produce and release white blood cells, and absorb certain vitamins from the digestive system.

5. Improves mood and energy

I dare you to do 10 jumps and not feel better by the end. Even just the novelty of doing something so childlike can boost mental wellbeing, but studies show that 60 seconds of bouncing triggers endorphin release.

Jumping and yoga have this in common, says the instructor. "Yoga supports joints, posture, balance, sleep and stress levels, and it gives you a way to stay connected to your body as it changes. It is not about getting your leg behind your head. It is about enjoying an active life, staying independent, and continuing to do the things you love."

How much jumping should you do every day?

Women in perimenopause or who have been through menopause only need to do about 10 to 20 jumps a day to increase hip bone density, research suggests. These don't need to be big jumps - little jumps with soft knees are enough.

If you're new to exercise, and to jumping in particular, you might like to try a trampoline workout. This will still impact your muscles and bones, but with less pressure on your joints.

A while ago, the trend of doing '50 jumps a day' went viral on TikTok, with women reporting a myriad of benefits after doing it for 30 days straight. This is a good goal to aim for, spread out throughout the day, but start with 20 if you're new to jumping and work your way up.