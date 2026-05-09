Try the windmill exercise and thank me later - it 'targets your obliques from every angle' and improves core strength more than Russian twists

The Russian twist is one of the most popular core exercises, and it's a good option for improving core strength. However, the windmill exercise is a functional movement (so it mirrors real life) with a safer movement pattern for most people. It could be a better option.

It's an advanced move, but one well worth doing if you want an alternative in your strength training routine or to build strength and stability specifically in the muscles along the sides of your core, known as the obliques. Doing so can better help you in daily movements, such as bending to the floor to reach objects on the ground or to play sports like tennis. If you're a fan of a bodyweight Pilates workout, you'll find your practice gets easier after doing this exercise for a while.

It can also improve your posture and may prevent injury across the lower back, shoulders and hips.

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What is the windmill exercise?

The windmill is an excellent exercise for your core, glutes, hips and shoulders. It involves standing with your legs hip-width apart, raising one arm over your head (with or without a weight), and sliding your arm down to your leg to your ankle, hinging at the hips.

While it doesn’t look complicated, it's as much a glute exercise as it is a core exercise. It requires flexibility and strength in your upper and lower body. For this reason, Sarah DiGiovanni, a trainer at ALO Wellness Club, says she's a big fan.

"My approach is always to do functional core movements over isolated moves like crunches," she says. "The windmill is great for the core because it targets the obliques from every angle. It also engages your upper and lower abs to stabilise your spine and control the movement. There's no rest for your core at any point in the range of movement."

How to do the windmill exercise

How to Perform a Kettlebell Windmill | Nuffield Health - YouTube Watch On

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Lift one arm straight towards the ceiling, with or without your weight.

Turn both of your feet gently to the side, away from the side where the arm is lifted (about 45 degrees).

Shift your weight onto the leg that's on the same side as the arm that's lifted.

Push your hips back at the same 45-degree angle, keeping the leg with your weight on straight and allowing the other to bend slightly.

Slide your other hand (the one not raised) down the inside of your bent leg, towards the floor.

Make sure to keep your eyes on the raised hand to maintain your balance and rotate properly.

Stop at a point that feels comfortable, engage your core and glutes, and drive up to the starting position to complete the movement.

Repeat at least 8 times on both sides for 3 sets.

What weight should I use?

Choosing the right weight, whether you use a kettlebell or dumbbell, is key when doing the windmill exercise. Too light and you won't feel the benefits, but Sarah says that starting lighter than you think you'll need is a good idea. "Form matters more than weight here," she says. "This is not a move to rush, and you want to stay controlled the entire time."

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You could also try it without a weight to begin with. Make sure your form is comfortable, and you have the movement well-practised before adding weights.

"Keep your arm fully locked out throughout the entire movement. As you hinge to the side and reach your free hand toward the ground, keep your eyes focused up at the weight to help with balance," she adds.

KAYMAN 12kg Soft Kettlebell for Home Gym £19.99 at Amazon UK If you're doing the windmill exercise at home, Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh recommends using a soft kettlebell like this one from Kayman. It uses steel sand rather than cast iron, reducing any potential damage to your floor if you drop it or put it down heavily.

Benefits of the windmill exercise