I started wearing a weighted vest on my daily walks - here's how it changed my fitness for the better

If you've been on the fitness side of social media recently, you've probably scrolled past seemingly endless posts of women using a weighted vest for walking. This low-impact, low-commitment workout is taking off for all the right reasons. Here, health writer Kat Storr explores the benefits and reveals what happened when she tried one for two weeks.

Walking is part of my daily life - I do over 10,000 steps daily chasing after my children, walking to work, or running errands. However, aside from holiday hikes up a hill for a good view (or pub) in my walking shoes, I rarely walk for exercise alone as I find strength training, running, and swimming so much more satisfying as a workout.

In getting older though, I’ve realised my mental health would benefit from some restorative walks and time away from my desk during the day. I live in an area with a lot of green space and need to take greater advantage of it.

Being limited on time, my walks would have to replace one of my workouts a few times a week so they had to be worth it and help to maintain my strength and muscle tone, just as the workouts I'd be missing would. Enter, the weighted vest. I took on the challenge of walking 30 minutes a day at most with one for two weeks - here's what happened.

What is a weighted vest?

A weighted vest looks much like a running vest and is designed to wrap around your back and chest with a clasp at the front. It contains weights or small sandbags, ranging from 5kg to 30kg, which add extra resistance to your movements.

This extra resistance adds another intensity level to any walk - or any other exercise - forcing you to work harder to complete the same movement. For those who want to improve their fitness, lose weight, or perform better in a certain sport, it's a useful accessory.

Benefits of a weighted vest for walking

1. Build strength and endurance

On my first wear, I was surprised about how heavy the vest felt. Given I carry my children around all the time and do strength training twice a week, I thought a 6kg vest wouldn't feel that heavy. I was wrong. It felt really uncomfortable when I first put it on, and this was an unnatural feeling for me.

I found the pressure on my chest and back quite hard to get used to and even slightly claustrophobic. I definitely felt a lot more breathless when walking up the stairs in it during my first session. I could feel that my body was working harder.

It felt very different from walking with a heavy backpack (also known as 'rucking'), which I’m much more used to when on walks or hikes. In the first days, I had to really focus on my posture to make sure that my shoulders weren’t rounded to compensate and I found myself engaging my core more than I normally would to stay upright.

2. It's easy to include in your day

After the weight of the vest took me by surprise, I realised I wouldn’t be immediately heading for a long early morning walk around the park in it. Instead, I decided to wear it around the house for the first few days.

Over the two weeks, I wore my weighted vest while I was doing household activities like washing up, tidying and just walking around the garden and up and down the stairs. Even doing this raised my heart rate and left me slightly sweaty.

When it came to wearing the weighted vest on an actual walk, I decided not to go too far from my house. The idea of having to take it off and carry it home was not an appealing one, so I started with distances and times I knew I’d be able to do. A 15-minute walk around the block, upping it by 5 minutes every other day seemed like a good place to start.

3. It's a full body workout

When I first started wearing the vest, I was so focused on how it felt on my upper body that I forgot my legs and glutes would also be in for a workout. When I increased the length of my walks to 15 to 20 minutes every day, I started to feel the burn in my quads and calves. This is why a weighted vest is such a good form of strength training for runners, hikers, and all those who love cardio exercise.

I found the pressure on my shoulders felt quite intense if my arms were hanging down by my sides, so I held onto the vest to support myself and to make sure I was standing up straight. Once I got into my stride and after the first few short walks, it felt easier.

Wearing a weighted vest for walking is a full-body workout - don't let anyone tell you otherwise. I had to listen to music or podcasts to distract myself from the weight around my chest initially - but after a short while, it became more enjoyable. I even started to feel smug when walking amongst ‘normal’ walkers who weren’t wearing a vest - apart from the day it rained and I couldn’t run home as it was too heavy...

4. Suitable for all

I’m hypermobile and my right shoulder can dislocate quite easily during regular strength training, so I did make sure I was extra cautious when putting the vest on and taking it off, but otherwise, I didn't have to worry about this when I was wearing the vest. Normally, I have to be very careful when using dumbbells and kettlebells.

It was easy to put it on for a quick 20-minute walk around the block or to the local park and would leave me feeling physically tired after.

What's more, a weighted vest may be particularly excellent for women approaching or going through perimenopause where muscle and bone density naturally declines. "Carrying weight on your body improves bone density and stimulates bone growth due to the increased load, which is important for preventing osteoporosis,” says personal trainer Anya Russell. According to the Royal Osteoporosis Society, 50% of women over the age of 50 will break a bone largely due to osteoporosis during their lifetime, which is why exercising to increase bone strength is so important.

5. A weighted vest can help you lose weight

If weight loss is your goal, wearing a weighted vest while walking or working out is an excellent idea as it's deemed "safe" and "feasible" by the experts and leads to greater calorie burn, per studies by the University of Gothenburg and Wake Forest School of Medicine. Working harder raises the heart rate and forces your body to burn more energy (calories) to fuel and complete the same activities. The more calories you burn, the more likely you are to be in a calorie deficit for weight loss.

But benefits extend well beyond just the 20 or 30-minute walk you do. “A 10-minute brisk walk with a weighted vest will be an incredible leg workout and you'll feel it even after you've taken the vest off," says personal trainer and fat loss expert Andrew Hill. "Whilst muscles repair, energy expenditure is increased as more resources are pumped to worked muscles, in other words, your metabolism stays elevated even after you've stopped exercising."

This essentially means you'll still be burning calories while sitting down, having breakfast, and getting on with the rest of your day - sans weighted vest.

"Strength-based exercises are well documented to be the most effective for maintaining a high metabolism, which is essential for fat loss, whilst consuming an increased protein diet," he says.

Best pick ProsourceFit Weighted Vest View at Amazon This was the vest I tried and I thought it was an excellent choice as a beginner. The adjustable straps make for a snug fit, without rubbing, and the pocket on the back is handy to store keys and other essentials. A vest with weight bags which can be added or taken out might have been better, however, as it would have meant I could have started a bit lighter and built up gradually - but I think the 6kg weight was the right challenge for me. Lighter CORENGTH Weight Training and Cross-Training Vest View at Decathlon For under £30, this is another excellent option for beginners looking to start wearing a weighted vest for walking. The CORENGTH vest is machine washable where many aren't and has versatile pockets so you can take the weights (which go up to 5kg) in and out as you progress. Heavier TNP Weighted Vest View at Amazon PT Hill recommends this weighted vest. Though it's more expensive than others and has a bulkier fit than the ProsourceFit Weighted Vest, it goes up to an impressive 30kg and has removable sandbags for a versatile fit. It may be better suited to taller people as well.

How much should a weighted vest weigh?

It's recommended that you don’t wear more than 4 to 10% of your body weight in a weighted vest but if you're like me and you've never worn one before, it's best to start on the lighter end. I chose a 6kg (12lbs) vest as I’m petite and not particularly strong.

"What starts feeling like a light weight soon becomes heavy after just a few minutes and it can be quite a shock," warns PT and nutrition expert Scott Harrison. "Begin light and gradually increase it to avoid injury and early exercise burnout. You must make sure the vest fits well to prevent discomfort and negatively affect your balance and posture. On that note always remember with any exercise, you must maintain proper form and keep your back in alignment to avoid strain or injury."

Stop wearing it completely if you feel any sharp or consistent pain, especially in joints like the knees and hips.

How long should you wear a weighted vest for?

If you’re new to wearing a weighted vest, you should only wear it for a short time to avoid straining any muscles or causing yourself any pain. Hill says: “We're all different. If the weighted vest starts to cause any feeling of pain or increasing discomfort, take a break."

Try wearing the weighted vest around the house to begin with as a form of exercise snacking, so you can get a good idea of how it feels to wear it. You can also take it off and carry on with your day, without having to navigate getting home with the additional weight.

After this, try taking your weighted vest out of the house for 10 to 15 minutes at a time - and be sure to stay close to home. "It isn't fun when you wear it until fatigue and then you have to carry it for a further 30 minutes before you can put it away,” he says.

"Some people may also not have the ability to carry the weight on their shoulders so they might need to downsize the weight of their vest - but not all weighted vests are adjustable," notes Hill.

How to choose a weighted vest