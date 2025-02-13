Hear me out, leopard print activewear is the new black - these 9 styles prove it

From leopard print gym leggings to sports bras, celebrities like Sienna Miller, Jenny Falconer, and Amanda Holden have put their stamp of approval on this pattern

A collection of leopard print activewear from Mountain Warehouse, Fabletics, GAP, and Next
(Image credit: Mountain Warehouse / Fabletics / GAP / Next)
Grace Walsh
By
published
in Features

You might have seen - leopard print has made a big comeback. The once-divisive print is back and bigger than ever, so of course it's made its way onto our gym leggings, sports bras, and trainers too.

Now, I understand why you might be hesitant about leopard print activewear. Some see leopard print as a 'neutral' for workout leggings and one of the black activewear alternatives, whereas others will gawk at the suggestion of wearing something so bold to the gym. I would have fit into the second category before I spotted runner and podcaster Jenny Falconer sporting the look and a throwback shot of Sienna Miller styling it out. Oti Mabuse is also a fan of leopard print activewear. So it's safe to say, it's here to stay in our workout wardrobe for 2025.

Brands like Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, Bravissimo, and Mountain Warehouse have jumped on board the leopard print trend too, and we've scoured the internet to find the best picks of them all.

Next leopard print workout leggings close-up of waistbandClassic
Next Animal Balance Sports Yoga Leggings

Front seam-free and high-waisted in a smooth, subtle leopard print? These leopard print gym leggings are perfect for yoga, Pilates, or strength training workouts.

Fabletics leopard print workout leggings with side pocketBright
Fabletics On-The-Go Powerhold High-Waisted Leggings

These bright and bold leggings could have made our list of the best workout leggings with pockets thanks to the phone holder on the outer leg. High-waisted as well, they're great for the gym or outdoor workouts.

Lululemon leopard print black leggingsLaid back
Lululemon Align High-Rise Leggings 28"

You don't have to stray too far from your black workout leggings with these leopard print gym leggings. Lululemon has some of the most discreet leopard print activewear in the Align range, in a muted black with a spray-style animal design. Best suited for Pilates, yoga, and other low-impact workouts.

GAP leopard print medium support sports bra worn by modelClassic
GAP Brown Leopard Print Power Medium Impact Sports Bra

Not quite ready to invest in leopard print? This budget-friendly sports bra from GAP is available in all sizes still, has leggings to match, and offers medium support for cycling, Pilates, yoga, and strength training workouts.

All Me Light-Support Allover Print BraBright
Adidas All Me Light-Support Allover Print Bra

Alternatively, you could dive into the leopard print activewear pond with this bright fushia option from Adidas. The brand has a plethora of the print in the activewear selection, which we couldn't be more pleased to see.

Bravissimo x Oti Mabuse leopard print sports bra in blueD+ cup size
Oti x Bravissimo Performance Wired Sports Bra

The best sports bras for larger busts have had the leopard print treatment too with Oti Mabuse's range in collaboration with Bravissimo. This unique blue leopard print bra is on sale right now and cup sizes go up to a 34L.

Sweaty Betty leopard print shortsFor summer
Sweaty Betty Power Cycling Shorts

It might be a little early in the year for running shorts - but I love this final pick from Sweaty Betty. While the full-length leggings in this pattern have sold out, these are worth snapping up now for the warmer months since they're in the Sweaty Betty sale.

Leopard Crew Socks 2 PairsFor accessorizing

Adidas Leopard Crew Socks 2 Pairs

We've seen leopard print on pretty much every item of clothing you can image this year - including workout socks. You don't need to stray too far from your regular gym kit to include a pop of leopard print with these.

Mountain Warehouse walking bootsFor walking
Mountain Warehouse Black Adventurer Womens Printed Waterproof Boots

Mountain Warehouse sells some of the best walking shoes, designed for trails and rockier climbs. These are waterproof and have two pops of leopard print across the sides and on the front of the boot.

What colours complement leopard print activewear?

Classic black or white works really well with leopard print, which is why adding something as simple as a print sports bra or a pair of leopard print leggings to your existing gym is an easy way to refresh your look for 2025, says Caroline Parr, woman&home's digital fashion editor. " On-trend colours like rich burgundy or mocha mousse will complement animal print perfectly too," she says. You can also work out which colour suits you best with our colour analysis test.

"The other option if you're a big animal print fan like myself is matching leopard pieces. In your everyday wardrobe, you might not feel confident enough to layer leopard on leopard, but the rules are very different when it comes to activewear," she says.

Does leopard print hide sweat?

Darker colours - like black, brown, and deep shades of green, blue, and burgundy - hide sweat better than lighter shades so sticking to leopard print in these tones will be safest if you're planning on an intense workout like running.

However, leopard print may make sweat less obvious if the pattern is closely knitted together as well - like in the Next Animal Balance Sports Yoga Leggings.

Grace Walsh
Grace Walsh
Health Channel Editor

Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.

A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.

