Hear me out, leopard print activewear is the new black - these 9 styles prove it

You might have seen - leopard print has made a big comeback. The once-divisive print is back and bigger than ever, so of course it's made its way onto our gym leggings, sports bras, and trainers too.

Now, I understand why you might be hesitant about leopard print activewear. Some see leopard print as a 'neutral' for workout leggings and one of the black activewear alternatives, whereas others will gawk at the suggestion of wearing something so bold to the gym. I would have fit into the second category before I spotted runner and podcaster Jenny Falconer sporting the look and a throwback shot of Sienna Miller styling it out. Oti Mabuse is also a fan of leopard print activewear. So it's safe to say, it's here to stay in our workout wardrobe for 2025.

Brands like Sweaty Betty, Lululemon, Bravissimo, and Mountain Warehouse have jumped on board the leopard print trend too, and we've scoured the internet to find the best picks of them all.

Shop leopard print activewear

What colours complement leopard print activewear?

Classic black or white works really well with leopard print, which is why adding something as simple as a print sports bra or a pair of leopard print leggings to your existing gym is an easy way to refresh your look for 2025, says Caroline Parr, woman&home's digital fashion editor. " On-trend colours like rich burgundy or mocha mousse will complement animal print perfectly too," she says. You can also work out which colour suits you best with our colour analysis test.

"The other option if you're a big animal print fan like myself is matching leopard pieces. In your everyday wardrobe, you might not feel confident enough to layer leopard on leopard, but the rules are very different when it comes to activewear," she says.

Does leopard print hide sweat?

Darker colours - like black, brown, and deep shades of green, blue, and burgundy - hide sweat better than lighter shades so sticking to leopard print in these tones will be safest if you're planning on an intense workout like running.

However, leopard print may make sweat less obvious if the pattern is closely knitted together as well - like in the Next Animal Balance Sports Yoga Leggings.