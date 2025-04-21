How to style leopard print according to style experts, plus 6 outfits to bring out your wild side

Once the preserve of Pat Butcher and Bet Lynch, this animal print motif has made a comeback in recent years and is a firm wardrobe favourite of fashion insiders, and working out exactly how to style leopard print, is easier than you might think.

Making repeated returns to catwalks of major fashion houses including Ganni, Balmain and Anna Sui for 2025, leopard print can definitely be considered one of the key spring/summer fashion trends 2025 and as a leopard lover, I couldn’t be happier.

While this eye-catching pattern may seem scary at first, once you know how to style leopard print, you’ll be wondering why you didn’t embrace this look before, and with a few simple style rules, you’ll be ready to take a walk on the wild side in no time. From dresses and overcoats to leopard print activewear, this big cat style is a surefire way to update your spring capsule wardrobe.

How to style leopard print: six outfit ideas to get you started

As well as sourcing inspiration from celebrities in leopard print outfits, we asked freelancer fashion editor, stylist and fellow leopard lover Fatima Truscott for her top tips when it comes to how to style leopard print.

Fatima says: “While leopard print may have established itself as a ‘neutral’ I still think its quantity depends on the wearers comfort level, confidence and mood for wearing what’s effectively a wild standout print. The secret is to decide whether you’re going for full on dopamine dressing or more subtle style pops.”

1. How to style a leopard print dress

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

When it comes to leopard print, I’m a big believer in go bold or go home - leopard print dresses form the backbone of my personal style and have been a throw-on-and-go staple of my wardrobe for years. While the swathe of leopard print might seem daunting at first, by keeping the rest of your outfit pared back you will temper the bold print. Try adding a classic blazer in cream or black or your best trench coat over the top – this added layer will break up the pattern.

When picking what outerwear will complement your leopard dress, consider the base colour of your print and use that as inspiration to tie your outfit together. A lighter-hued animal print will look more summery, meaning it will work with cream, beige and pale shades, while a brown-based leopard print will be complemented by darker hues such as toffee and deeper, chocolatey browns.

Fatima offers this advice “Trapeze silhouettes like the popular Ganni dresses are so easy to wear clashed with chunky trainers or smart block heeled boots. I love how leopard has encouraged so many of us to literally go wild with how we dress! It’s a fun print!”

Finish your outfit with accessories in neutral hues if you want to tone down the look – a suede or leather bag in a similar tone to the base of your leopard print will tie the look together, like this suede bag from Mi Bolsa.

Styling tip… Look for leopard dresses in sleek, classic cuts and avoid flounces and frills for a chic look. Keep it simple, literally.

M&S Slim Single Breasted Blazer View at M&S RRP: £49.50 | A cream blazer is the perfect quiet luxury item that will tone down the drama of a leopard print dress, smartening it up for every occasion, from work to what to wear to a wedding. Accessorize Leopard Print Shirred Puff Sleeve Dress Brown View at Accessorize RRP: £50 | With puffed sleeves and a shirred square neckline, this leopard print dress is flattering on every body shape - just add sandals and gold jewellery for a chic summer outfit. EXACT MATCH Mi Bolsa London Suede Barcelona Bag with Chain Strap View at Mi Bolsa RRP: £179 | Adding a gorgeous suede bag in a similar tone to the base colour of your leopard print is an instant shortcut to looking pulled together - we love the Barcelona bag from Mi Bolsa.

2. How to style a leopard print skirt

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

When it comes to leopard print, proportion is key to creating a stylish outfit. Whatever item you opt for, this will be the standout in your outfit so it’s best to dial down on other elements to allow it to shine and in most cases, stick to just one item in leopard, such as a skirt or trousers.

A leopard print skirt is a great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe – think of it as a neutral piece in your wardrobe and pair it with block colour pieces or for a truly classic, pared back look opt for monochrome pieces. Simple black and white separates are vastly complementary when it comes to how to style leopard print.

Fatima agrees: "You can’t go wrong with a simple strap camisole or vest top to balance out the busy print.”

If you’re wondering how to style a slip skirt, a classic scoop neck tee and sandals plus a neutral raffia handbag is a fresh look for warm weather days. The warm beige hues of the raffia bag will draw out the same tones in your leopard skirt, tying the outfit together. Try adding your best cashmere jumper tied around the shoulders for added interest (and in case of a sudden chill) or add a denim jacket for a relaxed look.

Styling tip… For a subtle take on the leopard print trend, look for a micro pattern that won't appear as bold.

EXACT MATCH Uniqlo Cotton Low Back T-Shirt View at Uniqlo RRP: £19.90 | With a low scoop back, gentle ribbed cotton and built-in bra, this boat neck top from Uniqlo's Airism range is an immediate add-to-basket purchase for warm weather days. American Eagle Satin Midi Slip Skirt View at American Eagle RRP: £46 | A slinky, silky slip skirt is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe - this high waisted style is super flattering, with a gentle flare at the hem - just add a block colour tee and sandals EXACT MATCH Katie Loxton Riviera Raffia Mini Tote View at Loci RRP: £44.99 | With smart black faux leather trim and straps, this raffia mini tote bag from Katie Loxton will instantly elevate every leopard print outfit, subtly mirroring the colours within.

3. How to style leopard print jeans

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

Last summer, fashionistas went wild for leopard print jeans from OG pairs by Ganni and Damson Madder to Mint Velvet’s leopard print jeans. Luckily for us, this denim trend isn’t going anywhere. If you’re looking for a way to refresh your favourite jeans and t-shirt outfits, a pair of animal print jeans will add an interesting twist. To give your outfit a warm-weather update, swap your best white trainers for a pair of colourful woven ballet flats. Primary colours such as cobalt blue, yellow and punchy red will instantly elevate your outfit.

If you’re going for a more fitted pair of leopard print trousers such as straight leg jeans, try teaming them with a slightly oversized white tee for a fresh summery look. The boxy cut will complement the more fitted shape of the trousers and the crisp white is the perfect foil to a busy print on your lower half.

Fatima agrees: “Oversized white or black linen shirts work well worn with leopard jeans for that off-duty effect."

If you’re looking for a jacket that works with this look, a suede blazer will add immediate polish with a stylish twist. Look for suede jackets in shades of cognac or chocolate brown for a cool, minimalist look.

Styling tip… for a summer-ready look that will show off bright shoes, opt for a slightly cropped fit to your leopard print jeans.

EXACT MATCH Mint Velvet Leopard Print Slim Jeans View at Mint Velvet RRP: £89 | If you're looking to up your denim game this summer, snap up a pair of Mint Velvet's leopard jeans. The muted take on leopard is available in three lengths, so you're bound to find your purrfect fit. EXACT MATCH H&M Braided Ballet Pumps View at H&M RRP: £22.99 | We can't explain why red and leopard print go together so well, but they just do - snap up this seasonal braided update on ballet flats from H&M to wear with your leopard outfits before they sell out. EXACT MATCH Katie Loxton Siena Canvas Clutch View at Katie Loxton RRP: £26.99 | In a chic combination of cognac and cream canvas, this Siena wristlet is the perfect grab-and-go mini bag to complement your leopard looks plus you can even get it monogrammed.

4. How to style a leopard print jacket

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

I’ve long been a fan of leopard print outerwear, from cosy coats and trenches to puffer jackets (confession: I own six leopard coats – yes, really). If you missed out on George’s viral leopard puffer coat, the good news is that the brand has got you covered for summer with a range of cool leopard jackets, from classic denim shapes to lightweight shackets.

This easy throw-on-and-go item is great for dressing up colour block dresses or a classic t-shirt and jeans. As always, with a stand-out print like leopard, it’s good to pare back the rest of your outfit. If you want to add a splash of colour to your look, a brightly coloured bag or shoes will add a cool contrast to the neutral tones of the jacket.

Fatima agrees: “I love leopard print worn with a hint of red - whether it’s a matte lip or simple chilli red ballet pumps - plus I find that all shades of pink, from ballerina to bubblegum, pop so well with the wild print.”

Styling tip... The slightly oversized cut of a shacket will skim your hips, making it a flattering, laidback option for outerwear.

EXACT MATCH George Leopard Print Oversized Denim Shacket View at George RRP: £24 | A shacket is a great summer outerwear option - the style is light enough to stop you from overheating while the cotton twill has enough weight to hold its shape, skimming the hips. & Other Stories Criss-Cross Leather Sandals View at & Other Stories RRP: £115 | A pair of tan leather sandals is the perfect finishing touch when it comes to styling a leopard print outfit. The chunky footbed of this pair adds a cool touch to every look. EXACT MATCH Good American Good Legs Straight Leg Jeans View at Selfridges RRP: £169.50 | This classic straight-leg style from Good American features hidden extras such as additional elastic at the waist to ensure the perfect fit time after time and this mid-blue wash works year round.

5. How to style a leopard print top

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

Whether you’re donning a silky blouse, shirred top or going for a more relaxed vibe with a t-shirt, leopard print works just as well for weekends as it does for dressier occasions. I love adding a slightly oversized leopard shirt to my favourite comfortable jeans and sandals for an afternoon picnicking in the park or for brunch with friends. The boxy cut adds a laidback yet stylish element to the simplest of looks – I like to do a French or half tuck with my shirt to help balance the oversize proportions and to add an extra touch of insouciant chic to the outfit.

I’ve styled mine with my favourite black jeans and Birkenstock sandals for a relaxed monochrome look but this combination will look great with pale denim too – try it next time you’re looking for white jeans outfits inspiration, just look for a leopard print top with a pale base as this will look more cohesive.

Finally, an oversized canvas tote in similar tones will round off your outfit – the colours of this Chloe Woody bag echo the neutral tones of the leopard print shirt I’m wearing, making it a chic finishing touch to a casual weekend outfit.

Styling tip… This outfit will work just as well for the office too – swap the sandals for a pair of your favourite ballet flats and add a sharp blazer for a grown-up spin on this outfit.

EXACT MATCH Birkenstock Arizona Natural Leather Two Strap Sandals View at Birkenstock RRP: £95 | A timeless classic sandal, Birkenstock's Arizona style is the ultimate laidback weekend footwear. The classic style is available in leather, rubber and vegan options. M&S Pure Cotton Animal Print Collared Shirt View at M&S RRP: £25 | Made from 100% cotton, this leopard print style is a cool twist on a classic shirt. Try sizing up one or two sizes, then roll up the sleeves and leave the top buttons undone for an airy, relaxed look. EXACT MATCH Chloe Canvas and Leather Woody Tote Bag View at MyTheresa RRP: £950 | In a chic cream canvas with cognac leather trim and cotton logo straps, French clothing brand Chloe's Woody tote bag is the perfect everything-and-the-kitchen-sink bag.

6. How to style leopard print accessories

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

If you’re a total cat print novice, how to style leopard print can seem daunting so why not dip a toe in the trend, quite literally. Accessories are a fantastic style gateway into this look and will add a dash of wild style to your every day outfits, whether you opt for a bag, scarf or pair of shoes, you won’t regret this addition to your wardrobe.

Next time you’re styling a date night outfit, add a sprinkle of big cat energy with your footwear. You could try a pair of leopard print ballet flats or for a dressier option, add a pair of leopard print kitten heels. Leopard print shoes will complement a monochrome outfit or try them with a look in similar tones such as mocha or beige. Not only will these give you a gentle boost in your height, but they’ll add an extra element to an otherwise reserved outfit. This makes them a great option too if you want to add a touch of leopard to your work wardrobe.

Fatima agrees that when it comes to accessories, keep it pared back: “I would be selective - pick a team, either shoes, bags, belts, headband - it's more effective. Shoes, I find, are an easier option to work into your existing wardrobe. Heels elevate a black smock dress equally well as flats can finesse a pair of your most-worn jeans. They’re really interchangeable.”

Styling tip... Leopard print accessories are a great nod to the trend. Try adding a leopard print silk scarf at the neck of your best white cotton t-shirt.

FAQs

What colour goes with leopard print?

When it comes to colours that will complement leopard print, so many will work as leopard acts as a neutral – try teaming this bold print with a monochrome for a sleek and chic take on the trend or go bold with a primary colour such as red, yellow or cobalt blue.

Equally, soft spring pastels such as pink and yellow will add a fresh feel to this timeless trend. Try adding a tshirt or blouse in a block colour to your leopard separates or a bright accessory to bigger leopard items such as dresses or coats.

Is leopard print in style for 2025?

While leopard print once had brash connotations, it has been adopted by style setters as a timeless trend that is going nowhere. With leopard print once again returning to the catwalks of several major designers for spring/summer 2025, it’s safe to say that leopard print is definitely in style for 2025.

