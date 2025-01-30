Struggling to find Asda's viral leopard print puffer jacket? We've found plenty more Ganni lookalikes that will do the trick...

The rise of leopard print in recent years can be largely attributed to the Scandi-chic brand Ganni, which, through their playful, bold designs, encouraged a new appreciation of this historic print. Rebranded as effortless, cool, and very wearable, we simply can't get enough of it.

However, with Ganni's premium prices lots of us are constantly on the lookout for more affordable alternatives to their trending designs, which is why when today George at Asda launched their £38 leopard print puffer—a striking match for Ganni's £625 jacket—customers raced to the checkout, causing it to sell out in a matter of hours, although we hope they'll replenish the stock!

However until then, we've been on the look out for similar high-street alternatives for you to add to your winter capsule wardrobe which are equally as on-trend and stylish and we've managed to round them up for you.

The launch of this jacket is a part of fashion influencer Erica Davies' new style edit with the brand, which features her vibrant styling colour palette and her love of playful prints and slogans. So even if you didn't bag the fabulous puffer it's worth taking a look for some other statement staples.

Erica's outfit combines the fabulous leopard print puffer with the vibrant Pink Amore Glitter Knitted Jumper paired with the Red Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers and the incredible Pink Suedette Side Stripe Slim Retro Trainers that are priced at just £16!

Asda leopard print jacket vs Ganni Leopard Print Puffer Coat

Leopard Print Padded Shower Resistant Short Coat £38 at Asda Made from a shower-resistant material and a toggle hood, the Asda leopard print jacket is not only stylish but also practical too. With all of the sizes sold out online, the best bet for getting your hands on one of these coats is to check in-store or to look for secondhand resale. Ganni Leopard Midi Puffer Jacket £625 at Ganni Although an investment piece, it's certainly one that you won't regret. With unique oversized sleeves and Ganni's iconic leopard print pattern, you could wear this coat for years to come. From styling with matching leopard-printed jeans to vibrant pink knitwear, the options are endless.

Shop Other Leopard Print Puffer Jackets

River Island Brown Faux Fur Leopard Puffer Jacket £45 at River Island This longer length jacket features the fabulous leopard print design and also an additional faux-fur hood. Now in the sale, we recommend snapping this coat up before it sells out fast. ONLY Puffer Jacket Leopard Print £22.50 (was £40) at ASOS With a short design this leopard print coat will pair perfectly with your favourite high-waisted barrel leg jeans. Plus this stylish jacket has also been recently discounted making it an absolute steal. Hobbs Heather Water Resistant Puffer £85 (was £169) at Hobbs Designed to protect you against colder climes, this luxurious jacket has insulating layers which will keep you cosy and warm. Wear for cool-weather office commutes, dog walks or weekend outings.

A woman&home Freelance Fashion Editor was one of the lucky ones who bagged the Asda leopard print jacket, Antonia Kraskowski comments, "For months, I’d been eyeing Ganni’s oversized puffer jacket and this supermarket homage doesn’t disappoint – with a cool oversized cut, excellent puff and a hood big enough to mean you won’t need an umbrella if you’re caught in a sudden shower, this coat is a keeper."

Antonia Kraskowski (Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski)

Later commenting, "I took it for a spin on a dog walk in my local park to give it a true test. It fastens on both a zip and poppers meaning you’ll be able to keep the cold firmly out and the large pockets hold all of my essentials plus the zips on them are a nice touch as they stop keys and so on from falling out – the only thing that could’ve improved it would’ve been a fleecy lining but at £38 instead of £600, I won’t quibble!".