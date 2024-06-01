These Hunza G swimsuit lookalikes will make you do a double take on holiday

If you've done any swimwear shopping in the last couple of years, no doubt you'll have come across Hunza G's distinctive styles. And some Hunza G lookalikes too!

Between the head-turning hues and instantly recognisable crinkle texture, the label's super stretchy styles are a great option if you're keen to find the right swimwear for your body shape. Their famous one size fits all fabric really does have to be seen to be believed.

Hunza was born back in 1984, so celebrates its 40th anniversary next year. Back in the 90s, Julia Roberts wore a blue and white dress in the signature stretchy fabric for the film Pretty Woman, and then in 2015, they enjoyed a seriously impressive revival to become one of the very best swimsuit brands. Celebrity fans like Sienna Miller, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Eva Mendes can't all be wrong!

According to the website, "Hunza G's one size stance is not only an effort to remain an inclusive brand, but also reduces the risk of over-purchased sizing on a commercial level. Ethical and comfortable, each piece will see you through a lifetime and all that it brings – pre, during, and post pregnancy – as well as any other life changes your body goes through. Hunza G places emphasis on timeless pieces that hold the same value today as they will in the future. If looked after carefully, they can be passed down through the generations."

I added a navy Hunza G one-piece to my own summer capsule wardrobe a while ago, and truly it's my must-have item when going away for a weekend or beach holiday. So when considering the cost per wear, you can justify the price tag - Hunza G's swimming costumes are around the £165 mark - but equally you don't have to splash the cash.

In the last few seasons I've watched as the high street takes on textured swimsuits have just got better and better. Towelling, seersucker, crinkle, ribbed - you name it. Trust us when we say you'll be hard-pressed to tell the difference between some of our real vs steal options.

So my advice is save up for the real deal, and buy yourself a more budget-friendly alternative to tide you over in the meantime. Tempted? Dive in to style here....

Hunza G Domino

With a flattering scoop neckline and Noughties-inspired tortoiseshell hoop detailing on the straps, the 'Domino' is one of Hunza G's most popular styles. Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are both fans.

Hunza G Domino Swimsuit £175 at Harrods This terracotta shade will work really well on warm skin tones, and it has subtle metallic threads that will shimmer in the sunshine. Topshop Crinkle Swimsuit £36 at Asos For a whopping £139 less, this Topshop option is spot on with its hoops and rich hue. It's available in sizes 4 to 18.

Hunza G Pamela

Pamela is a simple spaghetti strap style that will never date. The stretchy fabric on Hunza G swimsuits means you can adjust the coverage so they're really not as hard to wear as you might think.

Hunza G Pamela Swimsuit £160 at MyTheresa The swimwear equivalent of a designer LBD, this will also double up as a bodysuit to wear in the evenings on holiday too. Mango Textured Swimsuit £49.99 at Mango Even we're struggling to tell the difference, other than the chic tie detailing at the back. Sometimes the simplest styles are the best.

Hunza G Nancy

Asymmetric swimsuits are super flattering for lots of body types, as they create a diagonal line across your body - minimising larger busts or softening broad shoulders. If you're after a one shoulder style, Nancy is your gal.

Hunza G Nancy One Shoulder Swimsuit £165 at Net-A-Porter If you're wondering what colour suits me, emerald green is well worth a second thought. This colour will look amazing with gold jewellery and black linen trousers. M&S Collection Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit £29.50 at M&S This is a super popular style on M&S, so we predict a sell out at that price. Unlike the Hunza, it boasts removable padded cups. It's available in classic black too.

Hunza G Tiffany

The Tiffany is another Hunza G icon. It's SO Eighties, and the bow detailing down the sides is adorable. Just watch out for dodgy tan lines with this one...

Hunza G Tiffany swimsuit £195 at Hunza G A great twist on a classic black one-piece, the cut outs down the side are a great way to show a bit more skin without being too revealing. Miss Selfridge bow side swimsuit £35.99 at Asos This crinkle-textured option might be a little bit too high cut in the leg for some, but it's balanced out nicely by the thick straps and scoop neckline.

Hunza G Striped

Stripes are a summertime classic, particularly in navy blue and white. This one has got to be our top pick for 2024.

Hunza G Striped Seersucker Swimsuit £165 at Net-A-Porter Easy to wear and easy to wash - machine wash at 30° with similar colours - this swimsuit is a dream. Hush Lola Stripe Scoop Swimsuit £79 at Hush Our personal favourite, this nautical but nice one-piece from Hush is top of our holiday wardrobe wishlist.

Hunza G Square Neck

I don't know about you, but I'm still in my Barbie pink era. The bubblegum shades of these styles are just delicious.

Hunza G Square Neck Swimsuit £165 at Flannels Hunza G's square neck swimsuit is available in a rainbow of colours, but this highlighter hue is a surefire way to make sure all eyes are on you. Holly Willoughby loves this one. Bravissimo Pollenca Swimsuit £75 at Bravissimo Available in cup sizes DD to HH, this clever swimsuit has hidden underwired cups for a supportive fit. Ideal if you love Hunza G but need more support.

Hunza G Cornflower Blue

Cornflower blue is another shade Hunza G does really well. Great for people with cool undertones, it will complement a sunkissed glow perfectly.

Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit £165 at Net-A-Porter Don't wait for Hunza G to go on sale because it rarely happens. The fabric composition is 96% nylon, 4% elastane, but you really can't imagine how stretchy they are until to try them on. H&M High Leg Swimsuit £21.99 at H&M I have this one in my collection, and I have to admit, it's just as good as my real Hunza G cossies. H&M swimwear is my top high street tip, and although this keeps selling out, check back for re-stocks. It will be worth it!

Hunza G Forest Green

If you're bored of wearing one black swimsuit after another on holiday, forest green is an interesting curveball.

Hunza G Maya Swimsuit View at Harrods One of the pricier styles, Maya has criss-cross straps at the back, joined by a stylish hoop detail. Accessorize Crinkle Swimsuit £40 at Accessorize I love Accessorize for jewellery, but always forget they do such great swimwear. Lucky you that I'm here to remind you!

Hunza G Lilac

If you love pastels, lilac is a great choice for your next holiday. Gucci and Erdem are really championing lilac into 2025.

Hunza G Square Neck Swimsuit £165 at MyTheresa A great way to add a pop of colour to your suitcase, you really do only need to take one Hunza G swimsuit on holiday. You won't want to wear anything else! & Other Stories Bow Tie Swimsuit £55 at & Other Stories For a fraction of the price, this & Other Stories style will give you the textured feel and beautiful colour. The tie shoulders are the icing on the cake!

Hunza G Red

We couldn't do a swimwear round-up without bringing you a Baywatch moment, now could we?

Hunza G Tonya Seersucker Swimsuit £165 at Net-A-Porter Channel Pamela Anderson with the Tonya swimsuit. The sweetheart neckline is dreamy! Cos Scoop Neck Ribbed Swimsuit £65 at Cos Cos is another one you probably wouldn't think of for swimwear, but this one-piece wonder is really stunning.

Hunza G Scrunchie

Hunza G Scrunchie £15 at Selfridges What good is a swimsuit without a matching scrunchie? At £15 this is a great way to dip your toe into the Hunza G fan club... & Other Stories Crinkle Scrunchie £8 at & Other Stories ...or for half the price you could revisit the Nineties with this glorious green high street scrunchie.

Why is Hunza G so popular?

The one size fits all approached really did revolutionise the swimwear industry, and the idea is your swimsuit will grow and change with you. From my own personal experience, they are ludicrously comfortable. Certainly they don't offer the most amount of support, but the thick fabric and high quality designs really give off a Quiet Luxury feel.