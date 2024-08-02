I'm a fashion editor - here's everything I packed for a 9 day holiday with only hand luggage
Wondering what to pack in carry on luggage? I just came back from Spain, and I made some key wardrobe pieces work really hard. I even had space for some shopping!
I've just come back from a trip to Spain, and since I'm normally a bit of an over-packer, narrowing down my holiday wardrobe to the size of a large cabin bag for a 9 day trip felt like a big ask.
Packing lightly really is an art, not least because on this trip I was staying in 3 different places, going between the city and the beach, as well as catching several flights on airlines with different luggage allowances.
Zara is my go-to for summer capsule wardrobe basics, and I'd recommend giving your suitcase a bit of a refresh each year with a handful of new pieces. However, I've recently been focussing on investment items that make packing a bit of a doddle. It meant I even had space for some purchases while on holiday - I couldn't go to Spain without checking out Zara, Massimo Dutti, Mango and Oysho, now could I?
Wondering what to pack in carry on luggage? The key items you need, in my opinion, are the following:
- 2 co-ords
- 4 dresses
- 3 tops
- 1 skirt
- 1 pair of trousers
- 1 pair of shorts
- 2 bags
- 2 swimsuits
- 2 sandals
- 1 beach towel
Dresses and co-ords
Seriously, if you're only going to buy one thing for holiday, make it a matchy matchy linen shirt and shorts combo. This With Nothing Underneath set has been a huge hit with editors and influencers alike this summer, so it has now sold out in blue, but there are 11 other colourways up for grabs. Together it's great for the beach, but it's also smart enough to wear for lunch. Both individual items will work with other pieces too, so you'll get a LOT of mileage out of it. I ironed mine before I left, and it stayed in really good shape all week long.
Mint Velvet is a brand I haven't really shopped much before now, but this co-ord has completely changed my mind. I bought this waistcoat and trouser set for a trip to Greece earlier in the summer, but it worked just as well for dinner in Barcelona. Again, the beauty of a co-ord is that you can mix and match - the waistcoat worked well with black linen shorts and I wore the trousers to breakfast most days with a white t-shirt. The fact they're now in the Mint Velvet sale is a huge bonus.
A wrap dress is a great piece to pack, especially in wrinkle-resistant cotton. Mine's actually an old Rixo dress that has now sold out, but this New Look bargain will do the trick just as well. A wrap dress is so easy to get on and off when you're covered in sunscreen and it will fold up into a little bag if you wear it to the beach. I'm normally much more of a midi girl, but one mini is a must!
I bought this dress after seeing it on the beautiful Annabelle Wallis. Less than £90 in the ME+EM sale is an amazing deal so I'm really surprised it hasn't sold out yet. The cut out is actually really flattering and the cheesecloth fabric is super soft. The floor-sweeping skirt does make it a bit bulkier to pack, but it was very comfortable to wear for travelling too. I wouldn't normally go for a maxi, but I wore it for a day of sightseeing and got lots of compliments.
I bought this dress in the Net-A-Porter sale last year, and I'm not exaggerating when I say it's one of the best dresses I've ever bought. The cotton-poplin fabric is beautiful, the red colour is so vibrant and the smocked sleeves are a gorgeous touch. Inspired by pieces from the Edwardian era, the Meribel dress was spotted on lots of editors last summer so it has now sold out, but you can rent it for your holiday at ByRotation - a sustainable and more affordable option. Winner!
Sleeper does some of the best linen. I have a button-front version of this dress, and my pro shopping tip for this brand is TKMaxx. woman&home writer Amelia Yeomans says: "I invested in this Sleeper dress a couple of years ago and I still wear it almost constantly during the summer months. It has come on countless holidays with me and is also my office staple in the hot weather, but I can't think of a single occasion it doesn't work for. It's so light and airy thanks to the linen fabric (also making it very convenient to shove into a suitcase) and beautifully stretchy around the bust for the perfect fit. It is a pricey investment, but the cost per wear is virtually nothing considering how often I dig it out."
Tops
I've had my Zara white linen shirt for a few years now and it washes amazingly well. I love a white shirt as a beach cover-up, but when it's freshly washed and ironed, it looks super smart tucked into trousers too.
This, for me, is an even better version of the Zara halterneck bodysuit that's been huge for a few seasons now. It works with a strapless bra, and is a super flattering shape. Perfect for evenings, and a total bargain.
Skirts, trousers and shorts
I promise not everything I own is from Zara, but these drawstring waist trousers were exactly what I needed for travelling in. If you're wondering what to wear on a plane, a pair of black linen trousers is a failsafe.
This is undoubtedly my most-worn item of the summer. Rixo is one of my favourite British clothing brands, and my collection of their dresses are among my most treasured possessions. The cut of this skirt is perfection, and I'll be wearing it well into autumn with boots too.
My black linen short are by Sleeper, but because I love a longline fit, this style from The White Company sale fit the bill perfectly. They're much more comfortable than denim shorts and look really chic.
Swimwear, shoes and accessories
I took two swimsuits on holiday this time - a navy Hunza G, and a lighter blue Hunza G lookalike from H&M. I love them both, and if you haven't tried the genius stretchy fabric yet, you are going to love it. I don't spend huge amounts of time in the water on holiday, so two bathing suits was more than enough for me.
I've been searching for a raffia bag that's not TOO big for ages now. Enter this vintage-inspired tote from Rixo. It's perfection. There's plenty of room for all your flight and poolside essentials but you can happily take it to dinner without feeling like you're carting around the kitchen sink. I think I tested the handles to their absolute limit.
I've had a version of this beach towel by mens swimwear brand Frescobol Carioca for years now. It's resistant to sand and sea water, packs into a tiny little bag for your luggage and can double up as a sarong or shawl. Seriously worth the investment, it's a non negotiable now for me when figuring out what to pack in carry on luggage.
These are my sandals of the summer. They've got a very Celine vibe to them, and are super comfortable for walking. They fared surprisingly well at the beach as well. They're well worth £35.99, and are also available in black.
This little pouch is the perfect size for your phone, a credit card or two and a lip balm, which is all you need for a night out on holiday! The tan matched my sandals perfectly and it was really freeing not to be carrying around a big bag.
