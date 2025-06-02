Eva Longoria's white straight-leg jeans, navy blazer and tote bag is the perfect travel outfit formula
Effortless, practical, and elegant, this look works for every journey
After spotting Eva Longoria leaving Cannes Film Festival at the airport in an outfit so effortlessly pulled together, I was left reconsidering everything I thought I knew about airport dressing.
If you've ever panicked and searched 'what to wear on a plane' the night before travelling, unsure whether practicality or style should take priority, Eva's look offers a refreshingly simple answer. She combines both.
As a base (and for comfort), she started with a simple nude T-shirt tucked into straight-leg white jeans. Over the top is a lightweight navy blazer, the ultimate layering piece that can be taken off and draped over your hand luggage in an instant.
For shoes, she opted for laid-back white trainers that can be worn all day long without any fuss. To finish, she carries a roomy tote bag by Chanel, the kind that can fit everything you might need for a flight.
What's great about an airport outfit like this is that it's a formula that's extremely easy to recreate with core staples that you may already have in your summer capsule wardrobe. A soft, supple T-shirt and some of your favourite straight-leg jeans work perfectly together without much thought.
Shop Eva's airport outfit formula
If you're looking for easy, wearable denim to create the chicest white jeans outfits, these straight-leg jeans are your answer. Team with almost anything, from a smart tailored blazer to a ruffled boho blouse.
Veja is renowned for having some of the best white trainers, and this classic Campo style is one of their most popular designs. You can also get this design in eleven other colourways, from silver to white and blush pink.
Wearing a blazer to travel in is a brilliant alternative to bulky, heavier jackets, especially if you're headed to warmer climates. The trick is to invest in lightweight tailoring, in breathable fabrics like linen or cotton. And, when you get to your final destination, you can layer it over your eveningwear looks, too.
There's something extremely useful about having a go-to travel outfit formula up your sleeve, especially for this time of year when holidays are on the agenda. And when you've found a look that combines both comfort and style like this, it's worth saving and re-wearing.
