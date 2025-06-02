Eva Longoria's white straight-leg jeans, navy blazer and tote bag is the perfect travel outfit formula

Effortless, practical, and elegant, this look works for every journey

Image of Eva Longoria
(Image credit: Getty Images)
After spotting Eva Longoria leaving Cannes Film Festival at the airport in an outfit so effortlessly pulled together, I was left reconsidering everything I thought I knew about airport dressing.

If you've ever panicked and searched 'what to wear on a plane' the night before travelling, unsure whether practicality or style should take priority, Eva's look offers a refreshingly simple answer. She combines both.

As a base (and for comfort), she started with a simple nude T-shirt tucked into straight-leg white jeans. Over the top is a lightweight navy blazer, the ultimate layering piece that can be taken off and draped over your hand luggage in an instant.

Image of Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For shoes, she opted for laid-back white trainers that can be worn all day long without any fuss. To finish, she carries a roomy tote bag by Chanel, the kind that can fit everything you might need for a flight.

What's great about an airport outfit like this is that it's a formula that's extremely easy to recreate with core staples that you may already have in your summer capsule wardrobe. A soft, supple T-shirt and some of your favourite straight-leg jeans work perfectly together without much thought.

Shop Eva's airport outfit formula

Image of navy blazer
Sezane
Michele Jacket Navy

This double-breasted suit jacket can be worn all year round, from the warmer months and well into the cooler season. The buttoned front and patch pockets are subtle details which make this tailored blazer stand out.

Image of white jeans
Mango
Matilda Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

If you're looking for easy, wearable denim to create the chicest white jeans outfits, these straight-leg jeans are your answer. Team with almost anything, from a smart tailored blazer to a ruffled boho blouse.

Image of light pink t-shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-shirt

This t-shirt is crafted from premium organic cotton jersey and offers a flattering, neat fit. Wear this top with your favourite jeans, layer underneath tailoring or pair with floaty skirts this season.

Image of white trainers
Veja
Campo Sneaker

Veja is renowned for having some of the best white trainers, and this classic Campo style is one of their most popular designs. You can also get this design in eleven other colourways, from silver to white and blush pink.

Image of black tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Leather Tote

Made from quality supple leather, this roomy tote bag is the ultimate travel companion. Alternatively, you can use this bag for running day-to-day errands or for office commuting. It features a stylish, polished clip-lock and a smart, structured silhouette.

Image of sunglasses
Kurt Geiger
Square Framed Sunglasses

Elevate your summer looks with these luxurious square sunglasses. Wear beach or poolside at sunny destinations, or alternatively, style them for laid-back city strolling.

Wearing a blazer to travel in is a brilliant alternative to bulky, heavier jackets, especially if you're headed to warmer climates. The trick is to invest in lightweight tailoring, in breathable fabrics like linen or cotton. And, when you get to your final destination, you can layer it over your eveningwear looks, too.

There's something extremely useful about having a go-to travel outfit formula up your sleeve, especially for this time of year when holidays are on the agenda. And when you've found a look that combines both comfort and style like this, it's worth saving and re-wearing.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

