Kate Middleton's chic combination of straight-leg jeans, white trainers and a blazer is a time-saving formula for sunny spring

It’s nice to take time getting dressed, but day-to-day it’s the pieces that require minimal styling that many of us reach for most. Reliable outfit combinations can be a massive time-saver and the Princess of Wales’s straight-leg jeans, blazer and trainers are perfect for sunny spring.

She wore these pieces in June 2021 for a visit to the National History Museum and the best bit about this outfit is how low-key and easy to recreate it is. The most luxurious element was her peachy-pink Chloe blazer, though any tailored jacket would work.

Blush pink and soft grey are fashion colour trends for 2026 and pastels give a blazer a seasonal twist. Given how minimal the rest of the look is, you can feel confident in embracing a pop of colour, though a white or tan blazer would also be stunning.

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(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Outfit

M&S Sienna Blue Straight-Leg Jeans £26 at M&S The M&S Sienna mid-rise jeans are an affordable staple and they come in five different lengths and several washes too. The mid-blue ones are most similar in colour to the Princess's denim and they're simple to dress up or down too. Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, Dance Around £100 at Amazon These vintage-inspired jeans have a straight-leg cut and are designed with a special construction to lift and flatter. They're fitted through the hips and thigh and the material has a small amount of stretch to it for comfort. Boden Blue High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £89 at Boden Crafted from breathable cotton, these high-rise, straight-leg jeans are an easy outfit staple to throw on with so many different tops. There are several lengths available and they're designed to fall to your ankles. Style Match Veja Esplar Leather Trainers in Pure Natural £119.50 at The Sports Edit The Princess of Wales owns the Esplar trainers from Veja with the metallic detailing, but these are the same style in a subtler colourway. The neutral beige tones complement the white and they're made with a rubber sole and leather uppers. Next Light Pink Single Breasted Blazer £65 at Next If you love a colourful suit, then you might be tempted to pick up both the single-breasted blazer and trousers as a set, but the jacket is gorgeous on its own too. It's got a waisted silhouette for a sculpted fit and functional pockets. Superga Unisex Cotu Classic Trainers Trainers £29.99 (was £50) at Amazon She might not have worn them on that particular occasion in 2021, but Kate loves the Superga Cotu Classics and they're currently on sale at Amazon. These shoes are about as timeless as it gets and they're made with canvas uppers.

The future Queen rolled up the sleeves of her jacket and left it unfastened for that easy-breezy look. Her jeans were by & Other Stories and had a straight-leg cut.

Wide-leg jeans continue to be a denim trend, but a streamlined shape like this just feels more put-together and complements the crispness of the blazer. Straight-leg jeans are also not totally fitted either so they’re a comfy option day-to-day.

The Princess of Wales’s combination effortlessly maintains this smart-casual balance and it helps that she wore a mid-blue wash which falls in between the formality of indigo jeans and the relaxedness of light denim. Kate tucked in a simple crew-neck knitted top and wore her white trainers from Veja to complete her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

These shoes have metallic gold details for a touch of glamour and the supportive design is great for when you’re on your feet all day like she was. This might not have been the most iconic outfit the Princess has ever worn, but it’s easily one of the most versatile.

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A blazer, jeans and trainers like hers can be used as the base for so many different outfits and the only thing you’d have to really think about when you’re getting ready is what top and bag you want to wear with them.

Other than that, you’ve got your ensemble sorted and that’s why the Princess has relied on this combination and variations on it over the years. She often adjusts the colour palette to suit the season, like she did for a visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in October 2023.

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Kate’s jeans were darker and she steered away from pastels and wore a cobalt blazer. She’s also stepped out in white jeans and a mustard yellow jacket before, as well as in a beige and white linen blazer and blue jeans. The possibilities are endless and when it’s colder, the Princess has also been known to swap trainers for boots.

Thankfully, we’re now experiencing warmer weather and can enjoy wearing our spring/summer shoes again. Kate’s winter 2026 fashion has been very neutral and so it’ll be interesting to see if she sticks to this and adapts her formula in the months ahead.