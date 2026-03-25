Kate Middleton's chic combination of straight-leg jeans, white trainers and a blazer is a time-saving formula for sunny spring
These classic pieces work seamlessly together - all you need to add are a top and bag and you're good to go for the day
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It’s nice to take time getting dressed, but day-to-day it’s the pieces that require minimal styling that many of us reach for most. Reliable outfit combinations can be a massive time-saver and the Princess of Wales’s straight-leg jeans, blazer and trainers are perfect for sunny spring.
She wore these pieces in June 2021 for a visit to the National History Museum and the best bit about this outfit is how low-key and easy to recreate it is. The most luxurious element was her peachy-pink Chloe blazer, though any tailored jacket would work.
Blush pink and soft grey are fashion colour trends for 2026 and pastels give a blazer a seasonal twist. Given how minimal the rest of the look is, you can feel confident in embracing a pop of colour, though a white or tan blazer would also be stunning.Article continues below
Shop Kate's Outfit
Style Match
The Princess of Wales owns the Esplar trainers from Veja with the metallic detailing, but these are the same style in a subtler colourway. The neutral beige tones complement the white and they're made with a rubber sole and leather uppers.
The future Queen rolled up the sleeves of her jacket and left it unfastened for that easy-breezy look. Her jeans were by & Other Stories and had a straight-leg cut.
Wide-leg jeans continue to be a denim trend, but a streamlined shape like this just feels more put-together and complements the crispness of the blazer. Straight-leg jeans are also not totally fitted either so they’re a comfy option day-to-day.
The Princess of Wales’s combination effortlessly maintains this smart-casual balance and it helps that she wore a mid-blue wash which falls in between the formality of indigo jeans and the relaxedness of light denim. Kate tucked in a simple crew-neck knitted top and wore her white trainers from Veja to complete her outfit.
These shoes have metallic gold details for a touch of glamour and the supportive design is great for when you’re on your feet all day like she was. This might not have been the most iconic outfit the Princess has ever worn, but it’s easily one of the most versatile.
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A blazer, jeans and trainers like hers can be used as the base for so many different outfits and the only thing you’d have to really think about when you’re getting ready is what top and bag you want to wear with them.
Other than that, you’ve got your ensemble sorted and that’s why the Princess has relied on this combination and variations on it over the years. She often adjusts the colour palette to suit the season, like she did for a visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in October 2023.
Kate’s jeans were darker and she steered away from pastels and wore a cobalt blazer. She’s also stepped out in white jeans and a mustard yellow jacket before, as well as in a beige and white linen blazer and blue jeans. The possibilities are endless and when it’s colder, the Princess has also been known to swap trainers for boots.
Thankfully, we’re now experiencing warmer weather and can enjoy wearing our spring/summer shoes again. Kate’s winter 2026 fashion has been very neutral and so it’ll be interesting to see if she sticks to this and adapts her formula in the months ahead.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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