Pamela Anderson proves you can never go wrong with a straight-leg jeans, jumper and white trainer outfit formula

While we love to get dressed up and go all-out, there’s no denying that comfortable and classic casual looks are the backbone of our outfit rotations. Jeans, comfortable trainers, and cosy knitwear are staples when it comes to spring style and, as Pamela Anderson just proved, they never fail to look chic.

Welcoming in the season in an understated combination of straight leg jeans, white trainers and a black, knitted jumper, she kept things perfectly casual yet polished, with her low-key, everyday look. When it came to accessories, she added two of the season’s most practical pieces to her ensemble: a grey beanie to battle the spring breeze and a pair of large, sculptural sunglasses to protect from the sun, a classic spring combo, because it's all about being prepared for every eventuality.

The grey, ribbed fabric of the beanie slotted perfectly into her tonal muted colour palette, something which has become her signature over recent years, elevating even her most casual outfit.

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Copy Pamela Anderson's Simple Spring Style

Is there any pairing more classic than denim jeans and the best white trainers? A fail-safe option when it comes to casual wear, no matter which denim trends for 2026 you’re styling alongside them. Pamela makes a great case for straight leg styles here, as the timeless silhouette feels both laid-back and polished. It’s this feel that makes them a real all-rounder, with their comfortable and flattering fit allowing them to be worn day-to-day as well as for more elevated wear.

When it came to styling her jeans, Pamela complemented the straight fit by opting for a black jumper with a relaxed silhouette, tucked into her jeans to define the waist. With a crew neckline and cosy knit texture, it’s a piece that holds its weight in spring capsule wardrobes as it works to keep you warm in unpredictable weather.

At its heart, this is a very simple outfit formula, but Pamela’s accessories really add impact to her look. A beanie is going to be a staple this spring for battling not only chilly evenings but also spring breezes. While we all want to find the best sunglasses for your face shape, Pamela proves you can still have fun, opting for a sculptural and fashion-forward design that emphasises a cool and playful look, while also still being incredibly practical.